NewsTimes
Monroe house built by Freemasons and nicknamed 'The Castle' listed for $1.595M
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. On a street in Monroe, surrounded by more than 6 acres of land with large trees and sprawling grounds is a three-level stone castle. With its battlement-like roof and Juliet balconies, it looks like something from the pages of...
therealdeal.com
Developer wants 29 waterfront homes; neighbors want none
A developer’s dream of building a 29-home community near Pocantico Lake is getting some cold water from local residents. ZappiCo bought the 42-acre estate in Mount Pleasant in 2020 for $2.4 million, the Rockland/Westchester Journal News reported. The estate once belonged to former Philip Morris CEO Joseph Cullman, whose heirs tried to sell it for $4 million.
Have You Noticed the Subtle Change at Connecticut Christmas Tree Shops?
It's funny, I didn't notice that a business I've shopped in for decades modernized and rebranded. I saw a subtle change in the name of Christmas Tree Shops around Connecticut, have you?. Christmas Tree Shops got it's start in Yarmouth on Cape Cod in Massachusetts in 1970, and as of...
thefabricator.com
GE Appliances begins manufacturing operations in Connecticut
GE Appliances, a Haier company, has opened an appliance microfactory in Stamford, Conn. The microfactory is the first completed phase of CoCREATE Stamford. When fully open, the facility will feature, in addition to modern manufacturing, a collaborative makerspace for the community, provide hands-on educational opportunities, and offer unique brand and product experiences for consumers looking for inspiration in the kitchen and home space, according to the company.
Trumbull industrial property in $4.4M sale and leaseback deal
The 57,234-square-foot industrial manufacturing building at 205 Spring Hill Road in Trumbull has been the subject of a $4.4 million and leaseback deal. Avison Young announced the transaction on behalf of seller Trumbull Printing to buyer Glen Park Capital Partners LLC, an affiliate of Shelbourne Global Solutions LLC, which represented itself in the deal. Trumbull Printing will be leasing back the entire property.
06880danwoog.com
Longshore Improvement Plan: “Tweak It. Don’t Overdo It.”
But don’t make major changes. That’s the strong sentiment from a town-wide survey about the future of Longshore, says the woman in charge of overseeing any changes to the 168-acre park. Jen Fava — Westport’s Parks & Recreation Department director — has looked at the results and comments...
therealdeal.com
111 West 57th Street snatches Manhattan’s priciest contract
UPDATED, Aug. 1, 2022, 1 p.m.: Sponsor units had their moment last week, as developers sold half of the luxury properties to enter into contract. The priciest unit to enter into contract was PH20 at JDS Development Group and Property Markets Group’s 111 West 57th Street, according to a weekly report of Manhattan residential properties priced at $4 million and above by Olshan Realty. The unit asked $21 million, raised from $19 million when the building started marketing off of floorplans in 2016.
greenwichsentinel.com
First Selectman announces opening of cooling centers
With another round of heat and humidity forecast for this week and through the weekend, Greenwich First Selectman Fred Camillo announced the opening of several cooling stations around Town for residents seeking relief from the heat. Several facilities have been opened immediately for the comfort and well-being of residents. These...
Daybase opens in Harrison to give workers a new place to base
The retail section of the AvalonBay development at the Harrison Metro-North train station has its first street-level business in place with the July 25 opening of a Daybase outlet. Daybase provides space for people to work when they elect not to or can’t commute to an office and at the same time are unable or unwilling to work at home. The location at 326 Halstead Ave. is the second in what Daybase intends to be a widespread network.
UnWined Kitchen in Baldwin Place closes ‘until further notice’
UnWined Kitchen in Baldwin Place says it's closed “until further notice.”
ctexaminer.com
Connecticut Has 900,000 Utility Poles and is Aiming to Force Companies to Maintain them
STAMFORD — People walking their dogs sometimes stopped to take note of the utility pole leaning over Bon Air Avenue. The rotting pole – which was considerably thinner at the top, where the equipment was attached – angled sharply toward the street. It will break during the...
greenwichsentinel.com
Greenwich Point One Mile Swim Set for August 6
The 33rd Annual Greenwich Point One Mile Swim will be held Saturday, August 6 at Greenwich Point Park. The event is sponsored by the Town of Greenwich and Greenwich Swim Committee. The race starts at 7:30 a.m. and check in opens at 6:30. Water temperature should be around 72F. Heat’s...
Register Citizen
Southport horse farm plans to keep growing, honored as community staple
FAIRFIELD — Salko Farm & Stable is a place where thousands of people have learned to ride and care for horses — and its owner will be the first to tell you that it takes a lot of work to run. “I’m tied down. I’m not complaining. That’s...
How Many Of New York State’s Top 20 Attractions Have You Visited?
Are you truly a proud New York resident if you haven't visited these Top 20 attractions?. New York State is full of exciting attractions that you’ll have to see to believe. These attractions are scattered all over the state. Let's be real, New York is pretty large state. You'll find major cities, amazing scenery, natural landmarks, and so much more. If you truly want to fall in love with New York, explore all the regions of the state to get a genuine appreciation of all it has to offer.
rocklanddaily.com
One of Monsey's Last, Large Undeveloped Pieces of Land Sells for $38 Million
One of the last large, undeveloped parcels in Monsey was purchased for $38 million. The purchase was made by Regency Estates at Viola Hills, LLC, part of Berel (Barry) Farkas’ Brooklyn-based Lightstone Management group and managed by Menachem Silber. The acquisition was financed by two mortgages totaling $25.5 million from a Brooklyn-based entity formed to provide the financing, 260 Viola Lend I, LLC, and 260 Viola Lend M, LLC.
point2homes.com
56 Bouton Street West, Stamford, Fairfield County, CT, 06907
Listed by Michael Carriero with Keller Williams Prestige Prop. Is this home right up your alley? Get all the details now. Property Summary for 56 Bouton Street West Español?. Charming cape in the most sought after Springdale neighborhood. Favorable floor plan on the main level that offers perfect flow. The kitchen opens to both the living room and den and has been updated with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. The main level also features a working fireplace, full bath, bedroom and versatile room that can be used as an office/ playroom/4th bedroom. Upstairs consists of two generous size bedrooms and an updated full bath. Sliders from both the kitchen and den lead to a large deck, ideal for enjoying outdoor living and entertaining. Deck steps down to a fully fenced level landscaped yard. Full, unfinished basement offers plenty of storage as well as can be easily finished for additional livable space. Don't miss out on this true gem.
The Most Expensive City To Live In America Is In New Jersey
This may ultimately explain a whole lot. Suddenly, the most expensive City in America to live (from a rent perspective) is in New Jersey. This didn’t happen overnight and it has actually been several years in the making. This could easily become a trivia question stumper. If you ask...
‘Truly remarkable.’ Mission to find missing dog from Shelton unites thousands in CT and beyond
Jason Petrini, of Shelton, was in Europe when he got a panicked call from the pet sitter: Louie, Petrini’s 5-year-old pit bull, had escaped from the house on Waverly Road. Petrini immediately cut his trip short.
White Plains Hospital closer to acquiring dirty gas station
A federal judge has cleared the way for a deal by White Plains Hospital to buy a contaminated gas station property on East Post Road. The proposed sale has been stalled by the White Plains Housing Authority over concerns that a toxic groundwater plume is migrating toward the nearby Winbrook Apartments.
Cicada Killer Wasps Dig In & Take Up Residence in New Fairfield Front Yard
Cicada killer wasps moved into my neighborhood for the third summer in a row, specifically along my walkway in New Fairfield. These giant scary-looking wasps average two inches in length and can be intimidating. But, I can walk down our walkway without getting stung as they fly around me. Look at my photo gallery for the story behind these cicada killers.
