Gordon Ramsay's Pancakes With Caramelized Pineapple & Rum Sauce

By adding turkey bacon, throwing in tons of greens and using less cheese, this spin on the classic Roman pasta tastes as luxurious as the original. Heat a nonstick skillet over medium. Add bacon; cook, stirring occasionally, until browned, 5 minutes. Transfer bacon to a plate. Cook pasta in a pot of boiling salted water according to package directions until al dente. Drain, reserving 1 cup cooking liquid. Return pasta to pot over low; add spinach and toss to wilt. Whisk together eggs, cheese, salt and black pepper in a small bowl. Slowly whisk in ¼ cup of the reserved cooking liquid into egg mixture; add to hot pasta, tossing constantly over low heat until sauce thickens, about 1 minute. Stir in more cooking liquid, ¼ cup at a time, as needed. Stir in bacon, and sprinkle with parsley and red pepper.

RECIPES ・ 2 DAYS AGO