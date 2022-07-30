Gordon Ramsay's Pancakes With Caramelized Pineapple & Rum Sauce

people.com
The Daily South
Marinated Cucumber, Tomato, and Onion Salad
The twist on this classic Southern summer salad is a rest in an overnight marinade. The flavors of the dressing pull the natural juices out of the vegetables, which then get re-absorbed into them for a punchy, juicy salad that is at once refreshing and comforting. The cucumbers and onions...
I tried a 3-ingredient recipe for teriyaki chicken, and the sauce was super easy to make and delicious
I made the popular Japanese dish with just chicken, soy sauce, and brown sugar. Here's how the meal turned out and what I would tweak next time.
recipesgram.com
Royal Lemon Cream Pie (Fast Ready Recipe!)
This creamy lemon pie is so rich, refreshing, and delicious! You will need just 20 minutes to prepare it, plus a few hours to set. Simple and lemony, this pie is ideal for those who like easy and creamy desserts. Here is the recipe:. Servings: 8 to 10. Ingredients:. For...
12tomatoes.com
Bored of Chicken? Boil It in Butter!
Has butter ever done me wrong? For me, it’s a resounding no! Butter never disappoints, it outperforms and exceeds my expectations, making everything golden, sumptuous, and downright decadent. When I hit a slump, I always find butter can be the saving grace, and people knew that hundreds of years ago too. This historical recipe proves that butter can make anything, even boring chicken, taste better.
Recipes: 2 ways to cook chicken wings
Luvafoodie CEO and Founder Michelle Mazzara shared these Chicken Wing recipes with WCCO Mid-Morning viewers.Luvafoodie Chicken Lovers Chicken WingsIngredients2 lb. chicken wings3 tbsp. Luvafoodie Chicken Lovers Spice2 tbsp. olive oil1 tsp. Horseradish sauce½ cup of mayonnaise½ cup of ketchup3 tbsp. fresh dill choppedDirectionsPreheat oven 380 degrees.In a small bowl mix together ketchup, mayonnaise, 1 tbsp. dill, horseradish sauce and 1 tbsp. Luvafoodie Chicken Lovers Spice. Set aside and refrigerate.In an oven proof pan, add chicken wings, coat with olive oil and Luvafoodie Chicken Lovers Spice rub.Bake 40 minutes.Plate chicken wings on platter, top with fresh dill and serve with Chicken Lovers sauce.Luvafoodie Smoke House Cherry Chicken WingsIngredients2 lb. chicken wings3 tbsp. Luvafoodie Smoke Houses Lovers Spice2 tbsp. olive oil½ cup of cherry jam½ cup of mayonnaise1 tsp. truffle oil1 cup of red cherries-GarnishParsley- GanishDirectionsPreheat oven 380 degrees.In a small bowl mix together cherry jam, mayonnaise, truffle oil and 1 tbsp. Luvafoodie Smoke Houe Spice. Set aside and refrigerate.In an oven proof pan, add chicken wings, coat with olive oil and 2 tbsp. Luvafoodie Smoke House rub.Bake 40 minutes.Plate on platter, arrange parsley and cherries to garnish platter.Serve with cherry sauce.
Local Restaurant Suddenly Closes, Gone After 12 Years.
A local Phoenix restaurant has closed.Tim Mossholder/Unsplash. Many restaurants around greater Phoenix see a downturn in visitors during the summer months. From snowbirds not yet arriving for the fall and winter months to patrons not coming out due to the extreme heat, summer can prove challenging for a number of restaurant owners throughout the Valley. And now, this summer has claimed another restaurant, although this time the restaurant is one that has called metro Phoenix home for over a decade.
Stir-Fried Baby Bok Choy
Bok choy is a favorite in my house — it’s one of the easiest ways to get a green veggie on the table quickly. If you’re not familiar with the vegetable, it can feel a little intimidating to cook, but it’s fairly straightforward once you tackle it once or twice.
Thrillist
Little Caesars Is Launching a Pepperoni-Decked 'Old World' Pizza
Inflation combined with big corporations making record profits has made for some very strange promotions. Little Caesars, known for slinging low-cost pizzas, is joining that fray. It says it's making "gourmet flavors more accessible to everyone" with its new menu item. You might not expect to see gourmet and Little Caesars sitting side by side, but here we are. The company is launching a new pizza called the Old World Fanceroni Pepperoni.
The Daily South
Honey-Butter Skillet Corn
Corn is a versatile vegetable. It can be left on the cob and oven-roasted for a scrumptious barbecue side. It can be mixed up into a creamy corn pudding. And if you're lucky, you can capture it at peak-season perfection and enjoy it in a fresher-than-fresh salad with tomatoes and peaches.
butterwithasideofbread.com
EASY BERRY CAKE
Easy Berry Cake made from scratch with pantry ingredients + fresh berries! Simple berry cake recipe topped with a lovely vanilla almond glaze!. This simple berry cake is sure to become an instant favorite in your home, made with fresh or frozen berries, you can bake it up any time of the year! This easy triple berry cake recipe uses basic ingredients most likely already in your kitchen, it comes together quick and the results are an incredible treat.
recipesgram.com
Italian Cake with Limoncello and Mascarpone
This Italian cake with Limoncello and mascarpone or Torta al Limoncello con Mascarpone is so soft, well-moist, fluffy and smells like heaven! You will need 20 minutes to prepare it plus 35-40 to cook. Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. 3 eggs. 180 grams’ sugar. 150 ml vegetable oil. 200...
The Daily South
Creamy Cucumber Salad
Whether you are cooking up low and slow barbecue or spicy Southern fried chicken, a cooling creamy salad is always a perfect pairing. Cucumber and dill are great pals, and while many traditional salads that feature them are dressed with a sweet and sour vinegar-based brine, they are just as happy with a velvety bath in some dairy.
People
Shaquille O'Neal's Turkey Sausage, Vegetable & Biscuit Breakfast Casserole
‘I’m a big breakfast guy. Name a classic morning food; it’s on my menu, morning, afternoon, night,’ says the former NBA star and author of the new Shaq’s Family Style cookbook. ‘[This] is an extra-cheesy, sausage-filled, hide-the-veggies breakfast that fills everyone up in no time’
recipesgram.com
Pina Colada Tiramisu
Piña colada tiramisu is the perfect dessert for me because I really like the taste of Piña colada cocktail and tiramisu cake. This dessert is the best weekend treat to relax and enjoy la bella vita. Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. 1 lb. mascarpone cheese, room temperature. 4...
I Tried Pizza Poppers, and I Believe the Hype
Coming of age in the late ’90s/early aughts meant that Bagel Bites and sun-dried tomatoes were formative elements of my culinary awareness. So when I saw that Liz Moody posted a recipe for Pizza Poppers on her Instagram page, it was as if the recipe was made just for me.
People
Carbonara Florentine With Turkey Bacon
By adding turkey bacon, throwing in tons of greens and using less cheese, this spin on the classic Roman pasta tastes as luxurious as the original. Heat a nonstick skillet over medium. Add bacon; cook, stirring occasionally, until browned, 5 minutes. Transfer bacon to a plate. Cook pasta in a pot of boiling salted water according to package directions until al dente. Drain, reserving 1 cup cooking liquid. Return pasta to pot over low; add spinach and toss to wilt. Whisk together eggs, cheese, salt and black pepper in a small bowl. Slowly whisk in ¼ cup of the reserved cooking liquid into egg mixture; add to hot pasta, tossing constantly over low heat until sauce thickens, about 1 minute. Stir in more cooking liquid, ¼ cup at a time, as needed. Stir in bacon, and sprinkle with parsley and red pepper.
CBS News
Recipe: Tomato pie
Rebecca Kolls shared this recipe for Tomato Pie with WCCO viewers. Rebecca's first of the season Tomato Pie. 4-5 med tomatoes sliced about ¼ inch. 1 pie crust, (I used Pillsbury "Just Unroll") 1 sm bag frozen spinach, chopped, thawed and drained. ½ c Gruyère cheese, grated.
Allrecipes.com
Cheese Sauce for Pretzels
If you're lucky enough to have a small slow cooker, it's perfect for keeping the cheese sauce warm. Frozen baked soft pretzels can be found at most grocery stores and heated for 3 to 5 minutes in the oven. Leftover sauce may be stored in the fridge in an airtight...
People
Spicy Honey-Garlic BBQ Shrimp Skewers
Serve the shrimp over brown rice or wrapped in crisp lettuce leaves for a fast, crowd-pleasing supper. Chopped chives and toasted sesame seeds, for serving. Preheat grill pan to medium high. Zest and juice one half of the lemon to equal 1 teaspoon zest and 1½ tablespoons juice. Cut the other half into wedges. Whisk together sesame oil, gochujang, honey, garlic, soy sauce, lemon juice and zest; reserve ¼ cup sauce. Toss shrimp in remaining sauce. Let stand 10 minutes. Thread shrimp onto skewers; grill until shrimp turn opaque and curl up, 60 to 90 seconds per side. Baste with reserved sauce; grill 1 minute more, being careful not to overcook. Sprinkle with chives and sesame seeds; serve with lemon wedges.
Low sugar cheesecake recipes everyone can enjoy
We all love a cheesecake, but while the creamy dessert is no doubt delicious, it’s also loaded with sugar and fat – not ideal you are diabetic or following a low-sugar diet. But, with a few tweaks, it can be one of the most diabetic-friendly desserts in your repetoire. These low-sugar (and one vegan!) recipes from Truvia prove it. No bake low sugar honey and berry cheesecakesThis no bake cheesecake is a quick and easy dessert that for minimal effort delivers maximum taste. Layered on top of the crisp biscuit case, the smooth low fat cream cheese is sweetened with...
