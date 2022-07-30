ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uber driver arrested, charged with murder in suspected road rage shooting of Houston pastor, court documents say

KHOU

Child dead, 2 detained at west Houston motel, police say

HOUSTON — A child was pronounced dead Tuesday after being found at a west Houston motel, according to police. Two people, a man and a woman, were detained at the scene, police said. It happened at about 1:20 p.m. in the 15100 block of the Katy Freeway, just outside...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

HPD searches for person of interest in deadly stabbing in southeast Houston

HOUSTON (CW39) — Police are searching for a woman as a person of interest in a fatal stabbing incident that happened last Thursday night in southeast Houston. Police were called to an apartment located at 1221 Redford Street just before 11 p.m. on Thursday, July 28, and responding officers found a male victim being loaded into an ambulance.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

HPD searching for shooting suspect at southeast Houston taco stand

HOUSTON (CW39) — Police are looking for a suspect involved in a shooting of a man at a taco stand in southeast Houston in June. Eduardo Antonio Lopez is accused of shooting a man in the chest more than a month ago at a taco stand on Rittenhouse near Airline. Police charged him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Monday.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Man shot for allegedly walking toward officers with knife in west Houston

HOUSTON - Authorities say a knife-wielding man was shot by police in west Houston after allegedly walking towards officers during a confrontation. It happened around 11:45 p.m. Saturday night in the 1300 block of Riverview Ct. That's where officers with the Houston Police Department say they received a call for an individual having a mental health crisis. Initial reports were the man was threatening someone in a home with a knife.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Sheriff: 16-year-old boy found dead inside vehicle in E. Harris Co.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A 16-year-old boy was found shot to death inside a vehicle Monday in the Cloverleaf area, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. It's unknown what led up to the shooting, but Gonzalez said the victim was found in the driver's seat of the vehicle at about 5:30 a.m. in the 14600 block of Force Street.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
KHOU

Teen shot in the hip in southeast Houston, police say

HOUSTON — A 14-year-old girl is in the hospital after being shot in the hip, according to the Houston Police Department. The shooting happened sometime after 9 p.m. Sunday on Burma Road near the South Loop. Police say prior to the shooting that two vehicles were talking to each...
HOUSTON, TX
