2 more shootings overnight in Rock Island; 2 men seriously injured

Rock Island Police respond to more shooting incidents
UPDATE, Aug. 1, 2022, 9:24 a.m. — On Monday, Aug. 1, at approximately 1:04 a.m., the Rock Island Police. Department responded to the 1500 block of 11th Street in reference to a report of shots fired. Responding officers located evidence of gunfire, including a parked vehicle that had been struck, but no victims in the area, police said.
Rock Island sees 2 more shootings early Monday; 2 seriously injured
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Two people were seriously injured in separate shootings that took place just minutes apart early Monday morning, Aug. 1 in Rock Island, according to police. This was just days after the city saw two other shootings that left two men with serious injuries on Saturday,...
Police: Suspect rammed squad cars, had marijuana in his vehicle
A 28-year-old Davenport man is in custody after police say he rammed squad cars to get away from a traffic stop before officers found marijuana in his vehicle. Jamal Moore faces felony charges of failure to affix a drug stamp and controlled substance violation, court records say. The incident Monday.
Motorcycle crash injures Davenport man
On July 31, 2022, at approximately 9:28 p.m., Davenport Police, Davenport Fire, and Medic EMS were dispatched to a single-vehicle crash in the 1600 block of Kirkwood Boulevard involving a motorcycle and its operator, police said Monday. Initial investigation indicates the motorcycle was westbound on Kirkwood when the operator lost...
KWQC
Davenport police looking for vehicle believed to be involved in vandalism incidents
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Have you seen this car?. The Davenport Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating the vehicle and any associated individuals. Between 6 and 11 p.m. Sunday, police received 22 calls for service about a vehicle driving erratically and the occupants were spray painting parked cars, according to a media release.
Police, state patrol, in downtown area Monday night
Davenport Police and Iowa State Patrol were on the scene of an incident in downtown Davenport about 7:45 p.m. Monday near the intersection of 2nd and Ripley streets, Davenport. Police searched a car, which was dented, and spoke with people at the scene. We do not know whether anyone has...
KWQC
2 injured in 2 shootings Monday morning in Rock Island
The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC evening news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast. After the Bix 7, it’s time to ‘block’ party in Davenport. Updated: 15 hours ago. The day's major news events and...
Help Identify The People Who Spray Painted 22 Parked Cars in Davenport
Hooligans are on the loose in Davenport Iowa, and they are vandalizing cars. The reason why: Who knows... They are probably idiot kids. The Davenport Police posted this on their Facebook yesterday August 1st, "The Davenport Police Department is seeking our community’s assistance in locating a suspect vehicle shown below along with any associated individuals. On Sunday, July 31, 2022, between the hours of 6:00 - 11:00 PM, Davenport Police received 22 calls for service in reference to a vehicle driving erratically and spray painting parked cars. At this time, fifteen vehicles and one fence were damaged."
Firefighters at early-morning scene Tuesday
Few details were available about an incident on River Drive early Tuesday when firefighters were on the scene. About 1 a.m. Tuesday, firefighters were in the 1000 block of East River Drive, Davenport. Our Local 4 News crew saw firefighters use a ladder to access a roof. We do not...
Infant Among The Injured In Crash West Of Princeton
A wreck in western Bureau County sent nearly a half-dozen people to the hospital. According to the Illinois State Police, they were called at around 8 o'clock Sunday evening for a vehicle that left Interstate 80 for unknown reasons and crashed into a tree. Four adults and one infant inside the vehicle all had to be physically pulled out of the damaged vehicle. Troopers say all five were flown to hospitals with various injuries.
Whiteside County officer returns to work after 10 months
On Monday, Whiteside County Sheriff John Booker welcomed the return of Whiteside County Deputy Derek Hamstra to full duty. Hamstra — who was promoted to Sergeant — had been off duty because of a work-related injury that occurred Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, when he was inadvertently struck with a bullet from an Illinois State Trooper’s weapon.
KWQC
Crews respond to Davenport house fire Monday
The investigation is ongoing, deputies said. First Alert Forecast Tuesday Afternoon 8/2: First Alert Day in effect today and tomorrow. Heat index near or over 100° possible this afternoon.
Armed subject arrested in weekend incident identified
Iowa City Police have identified an armed subject who threatened staff at a downtown bar with a gun Sunday after getting kicked out of the establishment. According to a release issued Sunday night, 18-year-old Alex Bwayonga reportedly pulled out a loaded .22 caliber GSG Firefly and pointed it at staff of El Ray’s Live and Dive on Iowa Avenue just after 12:30 Sunday morning after he was kicked out of the bar. The man fled the scene, and University of Iowa officials issued a Hawkalert to warn the campus area. Bwayonga was captured a short time later by Iowa City Police. The gun was found in his waistband, and was later found to be stolen out of Linn County.
Police investigate 2 gunshot incidents early Saturday
Rock Island Police continue to investigate two early-Saturday incidents in which men were wounded by gunfire. Shortly before 1 a.m., Rock Island Police Department responded to the 1400 block of 8th Street for a report of gunfire, a news release says. When officers arrived they found evidence of gunfire but no victims or witnesses.
Getting Physical With Officers Lands A Princeton Man In Prison
Prison awaits a Princeton man who admitted to kicking and spitting at officers earlier this year. While in court Monday, 21-year-old Jared Storm was given 4 years apiece for two separate aggravated battery to a peace officer charges. Back in April, Storm kicked a Princeton officer while being arrested. A few days later while in the Bureau County Jail, Storm spit in the face of a deputy while he was being placed in a restraint chair.
Whiteside County deputy returns to work after being shot while on duty
WHITESIDE COUNTY, Ill. (KWQC) - A Whiteside County deputy is back to work this week after being injured in the line of duty. Whiteside County deputy Derek Hamstra was shot in the foot on September 27, 2021, when a bullet was inadvertently fired from an Illinois State trooper’s weapon while they were pursuing two suspects, according to Whiteside County Sheriff John Booker.
Missing Peoria man found
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Peoria Police reported 24-year-old David D. Hicks Jr was found and is doing well. He was previously last seen on Tuesday June 28th in the 15000 block of Schlink Road, Brimfield. Copyright 2022 Heart of Illinois ABC. All rights reserved.
Suspect in custody after Friday shooting wounds one
A 56-year-old Davenport man is in custody after a shooting near the intersection of Brady and 17th streets Friday night. Dwayne Laws faces charges felony charges of going armed with intent and willful injury – causing bodily injury; and two aggravated misdemeanor counts of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, court records show.
Man charged after allegedly threatening Iowa City bar staff with firearm
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - An 18-year-old man is being held on multiple charges after allegedly pulling out a gun in downtown Iowa City early on Sunday morning, according to law enforcement officials. Alex Bwayonga, 18, was arrested and charged with assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, intimidation with a...
Area transient arrested on number of warrants regarding assaults, thefts, and moving violations
An area transient wanted on a number of charges in the past months has been taken into custody. Police say the first warrant stemmed from an alleged theft on the Coralville Strip in November. 22-year-old Jaquon Hemphill entered Keystone Liquor the morning of the 8th and requested merchandise from behind the counter. After attempting to pay for the merchandise with a temporary card, he allegedly took the merchandise and left the store.
