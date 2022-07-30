ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Beshear: Death toll in Kentucky rises to 25

By Bailey Brautigan
WATE
WATE
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lq2fs_0gyoO7bp00

KENTUCKY (WOWK)—Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear gave an update on flood response in Eastern Kentucky on Saturday.

Gov. Beshear said the death toll from flooding in Kentucky is at 25, and he expects that number to rise. Four of those lost were children.

“This is an ongoing natural disaster,” Beshear told Fox News. “We are still in search and rescue mode. Thankfully, the rain has stopped. But it’s going to rain more starting Sunday afternoon.”

On Friday, President Joe Biden approved Gov. Beshear’s request for a Federal Disaster Declaration in the 13 counties most affected by the flooding: Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Johnson, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, Perry, Pike, and Wolfe.

Almost 18,000 customers in Kentucky are still without power, according to Kentucky Power’s outage map . Kentucky Power says they’ve experienced more than 60 broken poles, 17 damaged transformers, 50 broken cross arms, and more than 225 spans of downed wire.

Anyone who wishes to report a missing person is advised not to call 911. Below is a list of Kentucky State Police numbers people should call instead.

606-433-7171 Pike, Magoffin, Johnson, Martin, and Floyd
606-435-6069 Breathitt, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, and Perry
859-623-2404 Owsley, Jackson, and Lee
606-784-4127 Wolfe and Morgan
606-573-3131 Harlan

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Comments / 0

Related
WATE

Andy Beshear gives flooding update, death toll at 37

UPDATE (10:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2): Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced on Twitter that President Joe Biden has approved Individual Assistance for Floyd and Pike Counties. FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK)—Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear provided an update on the commonwealth’s response to devastating flooding in Eastern Kentucky on Tuesday morning. Gov. Beshear says that the death […]
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
City
Martin, KY
City
Clay, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
WATE

Middle Tennessee man charged in Jan. 6 Capitol breach pleads guilty

Court documents say Ronnie Presley of Sumner County pleaded guilty to charges of obstruction of law enforcement during a civil disorder, obstruction of justice and disorderly conduct impeding official business stemming from his involvement in the attack on the Capitol building while Congress was working to certify the vote count of the Electoral College of the 2020 Presidential Election.
SUMNER COUNTY, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
WATE

East Tennesseans step up to help Kentucky flood victims

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Many communities in Eastern Kentucky are still facing the effects of the flooding that left houses being destroyed and the death toll over 20. As the destruction left some people with nowhere to go, some people from East Tennessee are doing what they can to help the flood victims in need.
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eastern Kentucky#Disaster Management#Politics Federal#Weather#Politics Whitehouse#Fox News#Kentucky Power#Kentucky State Police#Nexstar Media Inc
WATE

Locally raised and processed beef and pork at Hyde Farms

GREENBACK, Tenn. (WATE) – When it comes to their meat and produce products at Hyde Farms, you do not have to look far to view the source as everything is grown, raised, and processed locally in East Tennessee. Hyde Farms goes above and beyond to do meat products right....
GREENBACK, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WATE

California governor declares monkeypox state of emergency

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California’s governor on Monday declared a state of emergency to speed efforts to combat the monkeypox outbreak, becoming the second state in three days to take the step. Gov. Gavin Newsom said the declaration will help California coordinate a government-wide response, seek more vaccines...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WATE

WATE

27K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

 https://www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy