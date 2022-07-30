ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stoddard, WI

Major League Fishing holding tournament in Stoddard

By Leah Rivard
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
 3 days ago

STODDARD, Wis. (WKBT) — The nation’s top young anglers are lining the shores of the Mississippi for a shot at some hardware.

Major League Fishing is the world’s largest fishing organization.

It’s hosting two tournaments in the Coulee Region on Friday and Saturday.

Friday’s competition featured the top college-age competitors.

High-schoolers face off on Saturday.

“It’s always during the summer, so it’s kind of hard to draw a lot of teams, but this year [we have] 124,” said Kevin Hunt, the senior director of tournament operations for MLF’s high school and college competitions. “We’re excited about that number, and it’s one of our favorite places to come; this Mississippi River is a staple in bass fishing.”

Competitors can win cash and prizes, but the ultimate prize is a chance to advance to next month’s national championships.

