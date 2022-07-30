Search continues for possible drowning victim in Onslow Co.

www.cbs17.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Craven County deputies conducting death investigation
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — The Craven County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after finding the body of a man on Monday. Deputies responded to the 4200 block of U.S. 70 Highway New Bern, N.C. in reference to a death investigation. They found Jake Matthews, 31, of South Carolina dead. Investigators have contacted Matthew’s next of […]
WITN
Craven County deputies searching for those responsible for car break-ins
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in Eastern Carolina are looking to identify suspects wanted for questioning after several cars were broken into overnight. The Craven County Sheriff’s Office says the break-ins occurred on N.C. 118 Highway & Old Washington Road in the Vanceboro area of Craven County. Video...
WITN
Body of missing swimmer found at Camp Lejeune
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The body of a swimmer that went missing Friday on the north end of North Topsail Beach has washed up at Camp Lejeune. North Topsail Beach Police Chief William Younginer says 24-year-old Moses Muchai’s body was found Monday and an autopsy confirmed that it was him.
WITN
Officials: Explosive material improperly stored at North Carolina plant
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP)- A state investigation has found that hundreds of tons of a potentially explosive fertilizer ingredient were improperly stored at a North Carolina plant when it was destroyed by a fire that burned for days earlier this year. The Winston-Salem Journal reports that the North Carolina Department of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
carolinacoastonline.com
Carteret County Superior Court cases of note scheduled for Aug. 9
All information was obtained through public records, warrants, indictments and affidavits. Jeremy Wilson, 32, of Jacksonville is accused of death by distribution, assault by strangulation, assault on female, injury of personal property. In July 2019, Wilson allegedly sat on a woman and squeezed her neck with both hands, pushed her into a door, punched the back of her head and broke her iPhone. Two years later, Wilson was arrested by Morehead City police for selling cocaine to another person on a property within 1,000 feet of Katherine Davis Park. The victim died after ingesting the substance, according to warrants.
cbs17
Florida woman crawls 300 ft through sewer to save kitten
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida woman was determined to go through absolute filth just to save a kitten that was stuck in a sewer, according to a news report. West Palm Beach station WPEC reported that the situation began when Lindsey Bembli heard the kitten’s cries on July 24, finding it inside a drain near Fifth Avenue and Third Street.
At least one Wayne Co. deputy shot in Dudley after serving involuntary commitment papers
Dudley, N.C. — The Wayne County Sheriff's Office is requesting help from other agencies after a deputy was shot on Monday morning. A WCSO spokesperson has confirmed at least one deputy has been shot in Dudley. There is no word on the condition of any victims. Authorities said the...
Onslow County offers property check service
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – It’s a free way for property owners in Onslow County to be aware of any fraud involving their property. The “Property Check” system allows subscribers to be notified of any recorded document that may affect their property. So far, no one using the system in the county has reported any fraud. […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
counton2.com
1 deputy in critical condition after 3 shot; suspect dead in Wayne County
DUDLEY, N.C. (WNCN) — Wayne County officials said three deputies were shot Monday around 11 a.m. while delivering paperwork. The suspect accused of putting the trigger has been identified by officials as 23-year-old Jourdan Trayvius Hamilton. For more than eight hours, law enforcement was in a standoff with Hamilton,...
Craven County man facing charges of indecent liberties with child
COVE CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — A Craven County man has been arrested and is facing charges of indecent liberties with a child. In March, officials with the Craven County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigative Bureau started an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct involving an 11-year-old. Investigators said they were able to identify a second victim […]
New details released after co-pilot falls from plane, dies before emergency landing in North Carolina
Following an emergency landing Friday at Raleigh-Durham International Airport and a mid-flight exit from a co-pilot, new details have come out about the hours leading up to the landing.
3 Wayne County deputies shot while serving papers; suspect dead after standoff
A 23-year-old man suspected of shooting three Wayne County deputies as they tried to serve involuntary commitment papers was found dead in a home hours later.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man suspected of killing Wayne deputy, wounding 2 others in standoff had 2 previous arrests: records
The man suspected of fatally shooting a Wayne County deputy and wounding two others in a standoff before dying of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound was cited for two misdemeanors during the past two years, records show.
WITN
Man pleads guilty in 2017 shooting death of former ECU football player
RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL) - A Greenville man pled guilty on Tuesday to killing a former East Carolina University football player in 2017. WRAL reports that Anthony Domonique Lennon, 24, was shot to death on June 23, 2017, in the parking lot of Bahama Breeze, at 3309 Wake Forest Road. An autopsy determined that he had been shot 13 times in the torso, three times in the right arm and once each in the left arm, right leg and neck. The medical examiner said two of the wounds might have been caused by the same bullet passing through the body twice.
WUSA
NC sheriff: Virginia father drives to North Carolina to fight man who dated daughter, shoots him to death
HUBERT, N.C. — An Alexandria man drove more than 300 miles to confront a 27-year-old man who he said dated his daughter, then fatally shot him in a fight, according to authorities in eastern North Carolina. The Onslow County Sheriff's Office said emergency responders found Jared Musgrove suffering from...
Man convicted of second-degree murder in North Carolina to be released
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – The North Carolina Parole Commission is planning to release yet another inmate who has been serving a life sentence for second-degree murder. Steven O. Alexander, 68, was sentenced to life plus another 40 years consecutively on related charges and two other concurrent stints after his conviction nearly 28 years ago in […]
WITN
Tornado Warning canceled for Onslow Co
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A tornado warning was in effect for Onslow County. The National Weather Service canceled the alert at 5:38 p.m. The National Weather Service says areas of impact included Jacksonville, New River Station, Pumpkin Center, Piney Green, Camp Lejeune Center, Swansboro, Hubert, Midway Park, Verona, Silverdale, Hammocks Beach and Hammocks Beach State Park.
WITN
Roadways closed in Craven & Carteret Counties for pipe replacement
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Drivers in Carteret and Craven Counties might have to change their travel plans this week while crews replace equipment. Monday through Wednesday Merrimon Road South of it’s intersection with Laurel Road will be closed while crews replace pipes. Drivers can use Highway 101 and Laurel...
Gov. Cooper is urging all North Carolinians to be prepared for severe weather emergencies
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — August is Preparedness Month in North Carolina and Governor Roy Cooper is encouraging everyone to review their emergency plans and update their emergency supply kits. “North Carolinians need to be prepared year-round,” Governor Cooper said. “Take the time now to prepare so your family will fare...
WRAL
300,000 tired found in Wrightsville Beach delays renourishment
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. 300,000 tired found in Wrightsville Beach delays renourishment. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers found about 300,000 tires of an old reef. In the 1970s,...
Comments / 0