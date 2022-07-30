Search continues for possible drowning victim in Onslow Co.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL) - A Greenville man pled guilty on Tuesday to killing a former East Carolina University football player in 2017. WRAL reports that Anthony Domonique Lennon, 24, was shot to death on June 23, 2017, in the parking lot of Bahama Breeze, at 3309 Wake Forest Road. An autopsy determined that he had been shot 13 times in the torso, three times in the right arm and once each in the left arm, right leg and neck. The medical examiner said two of the wounds might have been caused by the same bullet passing through the body twice.

