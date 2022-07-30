Man now charged with murder connected to 2021 Lenox Avenue triple shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s office is searching for a suspect after a shooting in Jacksonville’s New Town neighborhood sent a woman to the hospital. According to JSO, a fight broke out after 8 p.m. Tuesday night in the middle of Windle Street. Officers said that 10 minutes after the fight -- a man walked back to the area and shot a woman in her mid-50s several times. She is said to be in critical condition.

