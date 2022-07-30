Man now charged with murder connected to 2021 Lenox Avenue triple shooting

www.news4jax.com
New women’s fashion store opens in Orange Park MallZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Middleburg nurse sentenced for tampering with patients’ medicationDon JohnsonMiddleburg, FL
A local scratch golfer compares these Florida gulf coast courses to help you navigate through the linksFit*Life*TravelBradenton, FL
New Dunkin’ is coming to MiddleburgJulie MorganMiddleburg, FL
Middleburg man gets jail sentence for using minor to produce sexually explicit imagesDon JohnsonMiddleburg, FL
Woman in critical condition following New Town shooting; Police searching for man involved: JSO
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s office is searching for a suspect after a shooting in Jacksonville’s New Town neighborhood sent a woman to the hospital. According to JSO, a fight broke out after 8 p.m. Tuesday night in the middle of Windle Street. Officers said that 10 minutes after the fight -- a man walked back to the area and shot a woman in her mid-50s several times. She is said to be in critical condition.
Trial date scheduled for man charged in murder of Fernandina Beach pet sitter
A trial date has been set for a man indicted on a charge of first-degree murder in the death of a Nassau County pet sitter. During a court hearing Tuesday morning, jury selection was proposed for Feb. 3, with Shawn Whigham’s trial tentatively scheduled for Feb. 6. The next...
Jacksonville woman accused of trying to help Patrick McDowell pleads guilty to accessory after fact
A Jacksonville woman accused of trying to help a man suspected in the murder of a Nassau County deputy pleaded guilty Tuesday to accessory after the fact. Breiana Tole, 28, will remain in the Nassau County jail, where she’s being held on $1 million bond. A status hearing is set for Oct. 20.
Former JSO Officer pleaded guilty to trespassing, sentenced to a year probation
Jacksonville Sheriff's Officer Deven Reed was sentenced to a year probation by Judge Mose Floyd Tuesday. Reed entered a plea of guilty to trespassing, a lesser charge than the charges of burglary he was facing. The sentence includes the possibility of early termination after six months if stipulations are met.
Man found dead after van crashes into pond, Jacksonville police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office traffic homicide unit responded to a call about a vehicle submerged in a pond just north of 2100 Jefferson St. N. Upon arriving at the scene, officials noted that the top of the vehicle was still visible over the water. They say that it is also likely the vehicle has been submerged for more than 24 hours.
Pregnant Radio DJ TySheeks Murdered, Boyfriend Charged
Tasheka Ranette Young, a popular Jacksonville, Florida radio personality known also as TySheeks, was reportedly four months pregnant when police allege the father of her two young children, Bursey Jerome Armstrong Jr., killed her in a domestic violence incident. Young was 34 when she was killed Saturday in her home at Mission Pointe Apartments on Biscayne Boulevard, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office told First Coast News.
Man shot in leg on Jacksonville’s Westside, police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting near 8400 Helen Drive North. Police say that around 8 p.m. on Monday, they located a man in his early 30s with a gunshot wound to his leg. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries....
Family member: Two men found dead in Baker County were best friends, may have been killed in robbery
MACCLENNY, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from a previous, related report. The two victims dead in a home north of Macclenny in Baker County, Florida, were best friends named Daniel Sigers and Bo Thomas, a family member of Sigers has confirmed. The victims were reported...
Small agency, big results: Jacksonville Beach police applaud efforts to get illegal guns off streets
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – Jacksonville Beach Police Chief Gene Paul Smith says his small agency has seized more illegal guns than almost any other agency in Northeast Florida. It’s part of his push to make the coastal community safer. Since he took over as the top cop in...
Judge jails Clay County man charged in fiery crash, calling him a 'danger to the community'
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man with a decades-long history of traffic violations and license suspensions is in jail after a judge revoked his bond Monday morning. Prosecutors asked for the revocation after Clifford Ringer received a ticket July 2 for running a red light, which they said violated the terms of his pretrial release.
Man in critical condition after being shot on Moncrief Road
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — At around 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Jacksonville Sheriff’s officers arrived at 4800 Moncrief Rd. in response to a shooting. A man in his mid-30s was found shot. He was rushed to a hospital by Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department. Not much is known at this...
2 men found dead in Macclenny home, Baker County deputies investigating
MACCLENNY, Fla. — Baker County deputies are searching for the suspect they believe shot and killed two friends in their own home in Macclenny off Sawtooth Road. Deputies said a 911 call came in at 11:25 a.m. reporting two dead people were found. One of the victims was found in the hallway and another in a back bedroom.
Man charged with arson in fire that heavily damaged Fernandina Beach auto shop
FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. – The Fernandina Beach Police Department says a man is facing charges including arson after an automotive mechanic shop was destroyed in a fire. According to a news release, police responded to the building on South 8th Street on July 19 in reference to a structure fire. The building was fully engulfed and investigators said it was later determined that the fire was the result of an arson.
Two injured in early morning shooting on the Northside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two men took themselves to the hospital in the early morning of Monday, Aug. 1 after what Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office describes as a shooting. Officers responded to 8300 Gullege Drive after a shooting was reported. Both men suffered no major injuries and were able to...
Sunday night shooting in Northwest Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two men were involved in a shooting in Northwest Jacksonville around 1:30 a.m., according to Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded to the scene at 8300 Gullege Drive, JSO said. The men had non-life threatening injuries and were able to take themselves to the hospital. Violent Crimes...
Video: Former Jacksonville firefighter injures 6 after alleged DUI crash in South Florida, says report
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A high-speed crash that severely injured six people has landed a former Jacksonville firefighter in jail in Broward County, according to NBC Miami. The outlet reports that Ladarius Antonio Lane-Berry, 32, was arrested Thursday on 30 charges including DUI, child neglect and evidence tampering. NBC Miami...
International nonprofit helping cover vet bills for Jacksonville K-9 shot in the line of duty
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office K-9 shot in the line of duty just over a week ago is getting help from an international nonprofit that immediately stepped in after the shooting. K-9 Huk has had a few procedures since he was shot three times -- once...
JSO: Victim in surgery for gunshot wound
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reports that officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of Labelle St. to investigate reports of multiple gunshots being heard. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Upon arrival they located several shell casings but no victim. Around the same time...
Lake City PD: 3 incidents of gunfire over weekend, 1 home struck over the weekend
LAKE CITY, Fla. — Between Saturday, July 30 and Monday, Aug. 1, the Lake City Police Department responded to three separate shootings. No injuries were reported from any of the incidents. STORY: 16-year-old makes quick decision to rescue swimmer bitten by shark at Jacksonville Beach. On Saturday, July 30...
Fire marshal investigating after Monday mobile home fire
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department released more details about the Monday mobile home fire on Cypress Crest Lane. On Monday, JFRD personnel responded to 1500 Cypress Crest Ln. in reference to a mobile home fire. Upon arrival, personnel reported that the fire was “fully involved,” meaning the entire home was in flames.
