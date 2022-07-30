KB Home debuts models in Glendale

KB Home this week announced the grand opening of its model homes at The Traditions at Marbella Ranch in Glendale.

The new neighborhood is on West Vista Avenue just north of West Glendale Avenue.

The Traditions at Marbella Ranch's floor plans feature up to five bedrooms and three baths, and range in size from approximately 1,500 to 2,500 square feet. Future community amenities will include picnic areas, shade structures and a children’s playground, according to a release.

Pricing begins from the $390,000s.

“The Traditions at Marbella Ranch is situated in a prime Northwest Phoenix location convenient to Interstate 10, U.S. Highway 60 and Loop 101, providing easy access to downtown Phoenix, the area’s major employment centers, outdoor recreation and several entertainment venues,” said Kevin McAndrews, president of KB Home’s Phoenix division.

The Traditions at Marbella Ranch sales office and model homes are open for walk-in visits and private in-person tours by appointment. Homebuyers also have the flexibility to arrange a live video tour with a sales counselor.