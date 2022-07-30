WATCH: Governor Andy Beshear gives an update on Eastern Kentucky flooding, confirms 25 dead

www.wymt.com
Governor Beshear visits Breathitt County, talks FEMA and cooling stations
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear visited Breathitt County on Tuesday, the third stop on the Governor’s second tour of the region following last week’s disastrous floods, the first two being Floyd County and Pike County. Beshear was stunned by the damage found off Highway 15. “Just...
Gov. Andy Beshear confirms 37 deaths in EKY flooding
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear confirmed more deaths related to the flooding in Eastern Kentucky. As of Friday evening, there have been 37 deaths confirmed due to flooding. The Governor shared the update on Twitter. “Let us pray for these families and come together to wrap our arms...
Gov. Beshear: Death toll stays at 37 for now, potentially hundreds still missing following EKY floods
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear held his first of several media briefings Tuesday morning about ongoing relief efforts from last week’s devastating flooding in Eastern Kentucky in Frankfort. You can watch that below:. The Governor will now travel to Pike, Floyd and Breathitt Counties to tour the...
Cooling stations to open in flood-hit Kentucky counties
KENTUCKY (WOWK) – Following the severe storms that caused devastating flooding in parts of eastern Kentucky, communities are just in the first steps of cleaning up, many people remain displaced from their homes and some residents are still missing. While Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear says there will be only an isolated threat of rain in […]
Doctor flies supplies to help Eastern Ky. flood victims
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A Doctor living in North Carolina decided to come back to her Kentucky roots when she heard about the devastating floods that impacted her family and the rest of the region. Doctor Randi Barnett, a Breathitt County native, is the Chief Neurosurgery Resident at UNC Chapel...
Issues & Answers: Historic Flooding in Eastern Kentucky
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The death toll continues to rise following an historic flooding event that hit Eastern Kentucky late last week. WYMT’s Steve Hensley looks back on the stories from throughout the mountains as mountain people come together to help one another on this week’s episode of Issues & Answers: The Mountain Edition. This special episode will air live at 7:00 p.m. on WYMT and in the livestream player above. The full episode will also be available above once the episode airs.
Gov. Andy Beshear tours flood torn Eastern. Ky counties
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear made stops in hard hit Perry, Knott and Letcher counties on Sunday. He talked with reporters, local leaders and got a close look at the devastation left behind from the deadly flooding. On Saturday, President Joe Biden added individual assistance from FEMA to...
Pike, Floyd approved for individual disaster assistance
WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Joe Biden has added two more Eastern Kentucky counties to the list of those eligible for individual federal disaster assistance. Gov. Andy Beshear announced that news via social media Tuesday morning. ”Very good news this morning — @POTUS has approved Individual Assistance for Floyd and...
AERIALS: An overhead look at eastern Kentucky communities ravaged by flooding
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. — It's going to be a long road to recovery for Kentucky's Appalachian communities plagued by deadly flooding in late July. The region was swamped by more than 8 inches of rain in 48 hours and more rain came days later. After the catastrophe hit one...
Two more EKY counties approved for federal individual disaster assistance
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Update: Two more Eastern Kentucky counties were just added to the individual assistance list. Tuesday morning, Gov. Andy Beshear tweeted President Joe Biden approved Pike and Floyd County being added to the list. No word on where the mobile centers for those counties will be yet.
‘It’s gutting:’ Robinson Elementary in Perry Co. severely damaged by flooding
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Traveling KY 476 in Perry County is not easy at times, especially after the creek that runs through the area turned into a rolling rampage last week. Officers with Kentucky Fish and Wildlife have navigated the area to check on people and deliver simple items...
Knott County Judicial Center closed due to flooding
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Knott County Judicial Center closed Thursday, July 28th, per the order of Knott County Chief Circuit Judge Kim Cornett Childers. Officials are closing the building due to historic flooding. The building will reopen once it is safe to do so. The Emergency Order includes...
Perry County Sheriff talks challenges of rescue efforts after Eastern Ky. floods
HAZARD, Ky. — It’s been a disaster on a scale Perry County Sheriff Joe Engle has never seen before. “The Ohio River is about how big the Troublesome Creek got up to that night and it just don’t fit,” Sheriff Engle said. What You Need To...
Another round of storms strikes Eastern Kentucky amid extreme flooding; President declares a federal disaster
Frankfort, KY (AP)- Eastern Kentucky is still experiencing severe storms while attempting to recover from extreme flooding that has afflicted the area. President Joe Biden declared the flooding a federal disaster to direct relief and recovery efforts to those affected. Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear reports that the death toll has...
‘These are incredibly strong people’: Beshear says death toll now at 35
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Gov. Andy Beshear confirms that the state’s death toll is now at 35, confirming 5 more deaths since the morning update. Governor Andy Beshear updated Kentuckians on the flooding and relief efforts Monday morning. Rains continued to hit areas already ravaged by storms. Towards the...
Ky. native & former UN ambassador pledge to match flood relief donations up to $1.5 million
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Two well-known figures in Kentucky are giving back to the mountains following recent flooding. Joe Craft, a Hazard, Ky. native, and his wife, former UN Ambassador Kelly Craft, will match every dollar we raise for the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky Crisis Fund up to $1.5 million.
How to apply for FEMA’s individual assistance
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After announcing that seven counties are now eligible for individual assistance, Gov. Andy Beshear has issued instructions on how Kentuckians affected by these storms can apply. Homeowners and renters in Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Letcher, Perry and Pike counties affected by the severe storms, flooding and...
Eastern Kentucky school districts report severe flood damage to buildings, communities
The flood damage to eastern Kentucky school buildings and communities is severe and widespread, according to system superintendents who spoke with state officials on a call Monday. “Our community as a whole is devastated,” Letcher County Schools superintendent Denise Yonts said, fighting through tears. Yonts said she knows of at...
McConnell issues statement on eastern Kentucky floods
WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell made the following statement today on the Senate floor regarding the flooding in Kentucky:. “Eastern Kentucky is reeling from some of the worst flooding in our state’s history. The area is still experiencing rainfall today. This horrible, tragic crisis is far from over. In Jackson, waters reached 43-and-a-half feet high, breaking an 83-year record. Drone footage shows whole towns submerged. Roadways have turned into rivers. Rising waters have reached rooftops. Across more than a dozen counties, severe rainstorms have created crisis conditions. Water rose too quickly for many to react, with tragic consequences. The governor has confirmed that 35 Kentuckians lost their lives amid the flash floods, including children. Sadly, I’m told that number will rise in the coming days. Even the families who were lucky enough to get out unscathed have lost homes, businesses, and heirlooms. In many communities, the waterlogged destruction is absolute. Eastern Kentucky is well known for its steep hilltops, rolling forests, and deep hollers. Those features, which make the region one of the most unique in the country, also create complications for emergency personnel. Our heroic first responders, including the National Guard from Kentucky and surrounding states, are working overtime to find and recover stranded residents. They’ve rescued more than 1,400 individuals since floodwaters hit, nearly half by air.”
Chris Stapleton helping out in flood-ravaged areas of Kentucky
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Country music star and Kentucky native Chris Stapleton is helping his home state heal. His ‘Outlaw State of Kind Fund’ is donating to the Red Cross and Appalachia Crisis fund through the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky. Knott County Schools posted a picture of...
