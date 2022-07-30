ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

WATCH: Governor Andy Beshear gives an update on Eastern Kentucky flooding, confirms 25 dead

By Cameron Aaron
wymt.com
 3 days ago
www.wymt.com

wymt.com

Gov. Andy Beshear confirms 37 deaths in EKY flooding

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear confirmed more deaths related to the flooding in Eastern Kentucky. As of Friday evening, there have been 37 deaths confirmed due to flooding. The Governor shared the update on Twitter. “Let us pray for these families and come together to wrap our arms...
WOWK 13 News

Cooling stations to open in flood-hit Kentucky counties

KENTUCKY (WOWK) – Following the severe storms that caused devastating flooding in parts of eastern Kentucky, communities are just in the first steps of cleaning up, many people remain displaced from their homes and some residents are still missing. While Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear says there will be only an isolated threat of rain in […]
wymt.com

Doctor flies supplies to help Eastern Ky. flood victims

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A Doctor living in North Carolina decided to come back to her Kentucky roots when she heard about the devastating floods that impacted her family and the rest of the region. Doctor Randi Barnett, a Breathitt County native, is the Chief Neurosurgery Resident at UNC Chapel...
wymt.com

Issues & Answers: Historic Flooding in Eastern Kentucky

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The death toll continues to rise following an historic flooding event that hit Eastern Kentucky late last week. WYMT’s Steve Hensley looks back on the stories from throughout the mountains as mountain people come together to help one another on this week’s episode of Issues & Answers: The Mountain Edition. This special episode will air live at 7:00 p.m. on WYMT and in the livestream player above. The full episode will also be available above once the episode airs.
wymt.com

Gov. Andy Beshear tours flood torn Eastern. Ky counties

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear made stops in hard hit Perry, Knott and Letcher counties on Sunday. He talked with reporters, local leaders and got a close look at the devastation left behind from the deadly flooding. On Saturday, President Joe Biden added individual assistance from FEMA to...
mountain-topmedia.com

Pike, Floyd approved for individual disaster assistance

WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Joe Biden has added two more Eastern Kentucky counties to the list of those eligible for individual federal disaster assistance. Gov. Andy Beshear announced that news via social media Tuesday morning. ”Very good news this morning — @POTUS has approved Individual Assistance for Floyd and...
wymt.com

Knott County Judicial Center closed due to flooding

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Knott County Judicial Center closed Thursday, July 28th, per the order of Knott County Chief Circuit Judge Kim Cornett Childers. Officials are closing the building due to historic flooding. The building will reopen once it is safe to do so. The Emergency Order includes...
wymt.com

How to apply for FEMA’s individual assistance

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After announcing that seven counties are now eligible for individual assistance, Gov. Andy Beshear has issued instructions on how Kentuckians affected by these storms can apply. Homeowners and renters in Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Letcher, Perry and Pike counties affected by the severe storms, flooding and...
wnky.com

McConnell issues statement on eastern Kentucky floods

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell made the following statement today on the Senate floor regarding the flooding in Kentucky:. “Eastern Kentucky is reeling from some of the worst flooding in our state’s history. The area is still experiencing rainfall today. This horrible, tragic crisis is far from over. In Jackson, waters reached 43-and-a-half feet high, breaking an 83-year record. Drone footage shows whole towns submerged. Roadways have turned into rivers. Rising waters have reached rooftops. Across more than a dozen counties, severe rainstorms have created crisis conditions. Water rose too quickly for many to react, with tragic consequences. The governor has confirmed that 35 Kentuckians lost their lives amid the flash floods, including children. Sadly, I’m told that number will rise in the coming days. Even the families who were lucky enough to get out unscathed have lost homes, businesses, and heirlooms. In many communities, the waterlogged destruction is absolute. Eastern Kentucky is well known for its steep hilltops, rolling forests, and deep hollers. Those features, which make the region one of the most unique in the country, also create complications for emergency personnel. Our heroic first responders, including the National Guard from Kentucky and surrounding states, are working overtime to find and recover stranded residents. They’ve rescued more than 1,400 individuals since floodwaters hit, nearly half by air.”
wymt.com

Chris Stapleton helping out in flood-ravaged areas of Kentucky

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Country music star and Kentucky native Chris Stapleton is helping his home state heal. His ‘Outlaw State of Kind Fund’ is donating to the Red Cross and Appalachia Crisis fund through the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky. Knott County Schools posted a picture of...
KNOTT COUNTY, KY

