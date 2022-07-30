ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Inside Thomas Tuchel's Plans For Chelsea Ahead Of Premier League Opener vs Everton

By Matthew Debono
SPORTbible
SPORTbible
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.sportbible.com

Comments / 0

Related
SPORTbible

Manchester United 'Unimpressed' With Cristiano Ronaldo Snubbing Erik Ten Hag Team-Talk After Leaving Friendly Early

Manchester United were reportedly unimpressed with Cristiano Ronaldo's behaviour during Sunday's pre-season friendly against Rayo Vallecano, as speculation continues over the striker's future. Ronaldo made his first appearance of pre-season as United were held to a 1-1 draw by their Spanish opponents at Old Trafford. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kai Havertz
Person
Thomas Tuchel
Person
Raheem Sterling
SPORTbible

"I Want To" - £29M Liverpool Star Breaks Silence On His Future

Liverpool star Roberto Firmino has spoken out about his future following relentless speculation he is being targeted by Juventus. Speaking to TNT Brasil (via Liverpool Echo) after the Red’s Community Shield triumph yesterday, Firmino asserted “I love this team, this city and the fans. I’m here. I want to stay of course.”
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Everton#England#Udinese#The Dacia Arena#Xi
SPORTbible

Kalidou Koulibaly Issues Passionate Response To Napoli President's Comments On African Players Needing To Sign 'AFCON Agreement'

Chelsea defender Kalidou Koulibaly has responded to Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis' declaration he will no longer sign African players 'unless they sign an agreement backing out of the Africa Cup of Nations'. The 73-year-old caused controversy after giving his views on the tournament during a recent appearance on Wall...
SOCCER
SPORTbible

Chelsea Begin Talks With Recently Departed Liverpool Man - But There's One Major Problem

Chelsea have begun talks with former Liverpool Sporting Director Michael Edwards over a move to the club under new owner Todd Boehly. The American, who took over the West London side from Roman Abramovich, is keen to shale things up, and has brought in Raheem Sterling, Kalidou Koulibaly and more recently youngsters Carney Chukwuemeka and Gabriel Slonina.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
SPORTbible

Redemption - How Granit Xhaka Salvaged His Arsenal Career

They say that time heals, and in the case of Granit Xhaka, his wounds have undergone state-of-the-art intensive care. Rewind to the 27th October 2019, to the cacophony of hostile boos and the toxic launching of derogatives. The Gunners had seen themselves pegged back by Crystal Palace having taken a 2-0 lead early on in the fixture.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SPORTbible

SPORTbible

84K+
Followers
25K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

We've got the latest sports news, pictures and videos from around the world. Up to date coverage of all the biggest sports events and exclusive interviews with the biggest UFC, boxing, NFL and NBA stars and much more.

 https://www.sportbible.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy