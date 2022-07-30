Inside Thomas Tuchel's Plans For Chelsea Ahead Of Premier League Opener vs Everton

www.sportbible.com
Lionel Messi Prevents Security From Dragging Away A Young Fan Desperate To Take A Selfie With The PSG Star
Lionel Messi prevented a young supporter from being taken away by security and stopped to take a selfie with the fan after PSG's Trophee des Champions win over Nantes. Watch the video below:. Messi continued his promising form ahead of the new Ligue 1 season with the opening goal as...
What Manchester United’s Pre-Season Told Us About Erik Ten Hag's Squad
Manchester United’s pre-season is officially over, and at the end of the week their Premier League campaign will have gotten underway. All in all, pre-season was a mixed experience results-wise for the Red Devils, yet for what it taught new manager Erik ten Hag it was invaluable. United flew...
Sadio Mane’s Childhood Friend Who Was ‘One Of Oldham’s Worst Strikers’ Signs For Bayern Munich
One of Sadio Mane’s best friends, Desire Segbe Azankpo has got himself a contract at Bayern Munich despite having a torrid spell in English football. Azankpo joined Oldham Athletics in 2019, and after scoring just 4 goals in 28 appearances, The Daily Mail labelled him as ‘one of Oldham’s worst strikers in memory’.
Manchester United 'Unimpressed' With Cristiano Ronaldo Snubbing Erik Ten Hag Team-Talk After Leaving Friendly Early
Manchester United were reportedly unimpressed with Cristiano Ronaldo's behaviour during Sunday's pre-season friendly against Rayo Vallecano, as speculation continues over the striker's future. Ronaldo made his first appearance of pre-season as United were held to a 1-1 draw by their Spanish opponents at Old Trafford. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner...
Footage Shows Arsenal Club Photographer Giving Spine-Tingling Team Talk Before North London Derby
Arsenal's club photographer gave a goosebumps-inducing team talk ahead of the North London derby win over Spurs last season. The Gunners hosted their rivals at the Emirates in the first derby of the season back in September and were out of the blocks straight away. Arsenal were 3-0 up after...
Arsenal To Offload 11 Players, Including Record Signing Nicolas Pepe, To Fund Transfer Plans
Arsenal are ready to offload 11 players this summer as Mikel Arteta prepares to strengthen his squad further. The Gunners are making real waves in the transfer window this time around. Gabriel Jesus, Fabio Vieira, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Marquinhos and Matt Turner have been brought in ahead of the club's Premier League opener against Crystal Palace on Friday.
How To Watch: West Ham United vs Manchester City (Premier League): TV Channel, Live Stream, Kick-Off Time
Manchester City begin their latest Premier League campaign away to West Ham United. Pep Guardiola's side are bidding to win a hat-trick of Premier League titles, after successfully piping Liverpool to the trophy once again, on the final day of last season. Late goals from Ilkay Gundogan and Rodri secured...
"I Want To" - £29M Liverpool Star Breaks Silence On His Future
Liverpool star Roberto Firmino has spoken out about his future following relentless speculation he is being targeted by Juventus. Speaking to TNT Brasil (via Liverpool Echo) after the Red’s Community Shield triumph yesterday, Firmino asserted “I love this team, this city and the fans. I’m here. I want to stay of course.”
Kalidou Koulibaly Issues Passionate Response To Napoli President's Comments On African Players Needing To Sign 'AFCON Agreement'
Chelsea defender Kalidou Koulibaly has responded to Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis' declaration he will no longer sign African players 'unless they sign an agreement backing out of the Africa Cup of Nations'. The 73-year-old caused controversy after giving his views on the tournament during a recent appearance on Wall...
Chelsea Begin Talks With Recently Departed Liverpool Man - But There's One Major Problem
Chelsea have begun talks with former Liverpool Sporting Director Michael Edwards over a move to the club under new owner Todd Boehly. The American, who took over the West London side from Roman Abramovich, is keen to shale things up, and has brought in Raheem Sterling, Kalidou Koulibaly and more recently youngsters Carney Chukwuemeka and Gabriel Slonina.
Kalidou Koulibaly On Chelsea Transfer, Replacing Antonio Rudiger And Todd Boehly Talks
Kalidou Koulibaly is now a Chelsea player after sealing his long-awaited move to the Premier League this summer from Napoli. The 31-year-old signed a five-year contract at Stamford Bridge after Chelsea paid a £34 million transfer fee to convince Napoli to part ways with the Senegal international. Koulibaly featured...
Gareth Bale's LAFC Teammate Ilie Sanchez Reveals The Former Real Madrid Star Only Wants To Speak Spanish
Gareth Bale goes out of his way to speak Spanish at his new club LAFC, according to his teammate Ilie Sanchez. Bale joined the MLS side on a free transfer last month after his previous contract at Real Madrid expired at the end of last season. The Wales international faced...
Napoli President Says He Will No Longer Sign African Players ‘Unless They Sign Africa Cup Of Nations Agreement'
Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has declared he will no longer sign any more African players ‘unless they sign an agreement backing out of the Africa Cup of Nations’. Earlier this year, Senegal defender Kalidou Koulibaly, who recently joined Chelsea, appeared at this year's AFCON alongside Cameroon midfielder...
Fans Think Wesley Fofana Is On His Way To Chelsea After Leicester Defender Drops Huge Hint On Twitter
Chelsea supporters think Wesley Fofana has dropped a huge hint that he wants to move to Stamford Bridge this summer. Chelsea have been strongly linked with a move for the Leicester City star, with Thomas Tuchel desperate for defensive reinforcements after losing Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen on free transfers.
Chelsea Line Up Third Bid For Inter Milan Midfielder Cesare Casadei After Signing Carney Chukuemeka
Chelsea wish to follow up on their move for Aston Villa wonderkid Carney Chukuemeka with the signing of Inter Milan midfielder Cesare Casadei, according to reports. The Blues agreed a fee with Aston Villa for 18-year-old Chukuemeka, one of the most highly rated young players in world football. He is...
Erik Ten Hag Gave A Staggering 23 Debuts To Ajax Academy Players, Where Are They Now?
Erik ten Hag gave 23 Ajax academy players their debut during his five years as manager and some of them have already achieved great things in the game. The 52-year-old's track record with youth caught the attention of Manchester United and they announced him as their new manager back in April.
Redemption - How Granit Xhaka Salvaged His Arsenal Career
They say that time heals, and in the case of Granit Xhaka, his wounds have undergone state-of-the-art intensive care. Rewind to the 27th October 2019, to the cacophony of hostile boos and the toxic launching of derogatives. The Gunners had seen themselves pegged back by Crystal Palace having taken a 2-0 lead early on in the fixture.
Erik Ten Hag Says Cristiano Ronaldo Leaving Early Is 'Unacceptable' In Damning Interview
Just days after Manchester United confirmed they had 'no issue' with Cristiano Ronaldo leaving their pre-season game against Rayo Vallecano early, manager Erik ten Hag has labelled the decision as "unacceptable." In an interview with Dutch outlet Viaplay Sport Nederland, Ten Hag was asked to give his thoughts on Sunday's...
Chelsea Get Barcelona Revenge As Thomas Tuchel's Role In Carney Chukwuemeka Transfer Revealed
Chelsea are set to get revenge on Barcelona as they close in on Aston Villa’s Carney Chukwuemeka with Thomas Tuchel’s role in the transfer revealed. The Blues are close to securing their fourth signing of the summer window after they quickly struck up a deal with Aston Villa for youngster Chukwuemeka.
Phil Foden Agrees New Long-Term Contract With Manchester City
Phil Foden is set to sign a new long-term contract with Manchester City. The 22 year-old, who has made 170 appearances and won 11 trophies with the club, has agreed to sign a new deal. After making his debut in 2017, the Englishman has become an integral member of Pep...
