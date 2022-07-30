Watch ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ and others at Mount Loretto drive-in theater in August

www.silive.com
Staten Island obituaries for Aug. 3, 2022: Dr. Peter C. Kullman, Sr., dentist, NY Giants ballboy, remembered
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- In remembrance of those who have died, here is a round up of obituaries published on SILive.com. Viewing times and guest books can be found here. Dr. Peter C. Kullman Sr., dentist and ballboy for the NY Giants, passed away on Aug. 1, 2022. Peter started as a ballboy when he was 15 years old and continued for over 50 years.
Disgustingly-amazing image shows spotted lanternfly transforming into adult on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — No one is more disturbed by a photo of a dreaded spotted lanternfly, in what appears to be mid-transformation, than the Staten Islander who shot it last week outside her Prince’s Bay home. “Saw this in the morning and took concerns about the spotted...
NYPD’s annual Night Out Against Crime draws thousands for fun in Midland Beach
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Thousands of Staten Islanders gathered in Midland Beach on a hot Tuesday evening to celebrate the annual National Night Out Against Crime. The event is part of a community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships. Locally, the event is organized by the four precincts on Staten Island and their respective community councils.
This past July in NYC was hot. Where does it stand historically?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A sweltering heat wave that brought dangerously-high temperatures to New York City helped make this past July one of the hottest in more than 150 years of record-keeping. The National Weather Service’s Central Park climate site said the month’s average temperature was 79.5 degrees —...
Fire destroys boats in Brooklyn marina
NEW YORK - A fire swept through two pleasure boats docked at a marina in Brooklyn on Tuesday afternoon. Several FDNY vessels responded to the Futura Marina, located on Knapp Street in Sheepshead Bay, just before 4 p.m., authorities said. Firefighters extinguished the fire and worked to keep the vessel...
Immerse Yourself In Authentic Italian Culture At The Ferragosto Festival Coming To NYC This September
Over 20 years ago, the merchants of Arthur Avenue and East 187th Street decided to bring the Italian tradition of Ferragosto to the Bronx Little Italy, giving visitors the opportunity to immerse themselves in Italian culture, traditions, musical and theatrical entertainment, and of course, delicious food. Since then the event has continued to grow, attracting thousands of guests each year, and it’s coming to Little Italy in the Bronx this September. Taking place the Sunday after Labor Day weekend, September 11 from 12p.m. to 6p.m., this festival celebrates the end of the harvest season and gives local businesses the opportunity to showcase their signature products and dishes. Many of the Bronx’s family-owned businesses are owned and operated by the same families that founded them nearly a century ago, and Ferragosto gives visitors the opportunity to experience this authenticity and preservation of Italian culture.
Free backpacks, school supplies presented to kids at School Rocks Backpack Giveaway
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Looks like everyone is getting ready to go back to school. Children and parents lined up outside of Verizon Wireless for the School Rocks Backpack Giveaway, Sunday afternoon, for a free backpack and school supplies. The 10th annual giveaway was hosted by Wireless Matrix, a Verizon...
Ding, Ding! goes the trolley — and the dinner bell on the South Shore
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Organizers of this year’s “Taste of the Towns” say to bring aboard an appetite for Sunday, Aug. 28. The premier sampling event includes food, drink and transportation via trolley. Tickets are on sale now on the organizer’s site — the South Shore...
NYC to give additional $5 coupons to 40K eligible senior citizens for fresh produce
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Fresh produce can be hard to come by for many New Yorkers, particularly the city’s older population, but starting this week, a New York City program will try to help change that. The city Department for the Aging’s network of community based partners will...
Cops: Man’s teeth broken during beatdown-robbery inside home in Staten Island’s Eltingville section
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 28-year-old man participated in a brazen robbery where the victim was brutally beaten and robbed inside a home in Eltingville, authorities allege. John Lopez of Westport Lane in New Springville stands accused in the incident that allegedly happened on July 25 around 9 a.m. inside a home in the vicinity of Cortelyou and Leverett avenues, according to the criminal complaint and police.
Italianissimo is back open with a brighter, sleeker look
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In June, chef Franco Ortega announced his South Beach restaurant would be closing for renovations. True to his word, Italianissimo officially reopened this week. He threw a grand opening party to mark the event with a ceremonial ribbon cutting. “It was nothing big or crazy....
Circle Line hosts NYC dog cruise in honor of International Friendship Day
Dog owners and their four-legged pals set sail to enjoy New York City from the water Saturday morning.
Manhattan brunch spot is an oasis inside the city
NEW YORK (PIX11) — A Manhattan eatery highlights the season’s best ingredients to make delectable brunch dishes. Lindens in SoHo is named after a tree, so it’s connected to the earth and seasonality, the chef said. The menu features an heirloom tomato salad, a farmer’s salad, and buttermilk pancakes. PIX11’s Kirstin Cole really liked the […]
Citibike in the Wild Reported in Bay Ridge
It’s sweet that this Brooklynite would take the time to report this. Glad he’s our neighbor!
See how much these 10 Great Kills homes sold for this year
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- From the North Shore to the South Shore, and everywhere in between, we’re taking a look at real estate prices across the borough. In the past two years, we’ve looked at houses that sold in New Springville, Annadale, Prince’s Bay, Willowbrook, Eltingville, Castleton Corners, Tottenville, New Dorp and Rosebank.
You Can Now Go Glamping In Renovated Shipping Containers On The East River
There’s a new glamping experience in NYC! Sure it’s not on a beach or in the woods, but you do get to enjoy NYC’s bit of nature as it’s right on the East River waterfront. A new company called NYC Glamping has up-cycled rustic, industrial shipping containers info comfortable rooms with A/C, WiFi, a shower, and bathrooms in each. Located in Greenpoint, Brooklyn, the containers offer incredible views of the river and skyline (including the Empire State Building and Chrysler Building), and are the perfect spot to watch the dazzling NYC sunset. Plus, they are within walking distance to Transmitter Park, and lots of local restaurants and other Greenpoint attractions. And an amazing perk? It’s right next to Greenpoint’s drive-in and walk-up outdoor movie venue, the Skyline Drive-In, and your stay comes with completely free admission!
Kendrick Lamar to perform at Barclays Center on Aug. 5 and 6 -- Tickets still available
Rapper Kendrick Lamar, who released his new album ‘Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers’ on May 13, 2022, has embarked on his “Big Steppers Tour” with Baby Keem and Tanna Leone in support of the record. American dates started on July 19 and will reach European...
Ari Kagan Vs. Reality on 86th Street in Brooklyn
Councilman Ari Kagan wrote that he cleaned up 86th Street. (. He shared some photos that looked too good to be true. If you go to 86th Street, this is what it looks like:. Yes, the ground is a little cleaner from the much-needed powerwash, but all the vendors are still all over the place.
The Woman Behind Brooklyn's Popular Spiked Spin Is Focusing Less On Fitness And More On Wellness With Studio Expansion
Briana Thompson's revamped Spiked Spin & Wellness Co., in addition to fitness, will bring nutrition, mental health resources and more to undeserved communities. When Briana Thompson founded the first-ever Black-owned spin studio in Brooklyn, formally known as Spiked Spin, she recognized a need to create accessible fitness options for communities of color.
