ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

Watch ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ and others at Mount Loretto drive-in theater in August

By Nina Ajemian
The Staten Island Advance
The Staten Island Advance
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.silive.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island obituaries for Aug. 3, 2022: Dr. Peter C. Kullman, Sr., dentist, NY Giants ballboy, remembered

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- In remembrance of those who have died, here is a round up of obituaries published on SILive.com. Viewing times and guest books can be found here. Dr. Peter C. Kullman Sr., dentist and ballboy for the NY Giants, passed away on Aug. 1, 2022. Peter started as a ballboy when he was 15 years old and continued for over 50 years.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

NYPD’s annual Night Out Against Crime draws thousands for fun in Midland Beach

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Thousands of Staten Islanders gathered in Midland Beach on a hot Tuesday evening to celebrate the annual National Night Out Against Crime. The event is part of a community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships. Locally, the event is organized by the four precincts on Staten Island and their respective community councils.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Staten Island, NY
County
Staten Island, NY
Staten Island, NY
Entertainment
fox5ny.com

Fire destroys boats in Brooklyn marina

NEW YORK - A fire swept through two pleasure boats docked at a marina in Brooklyn on Tuesday afternoon. Several FDNY vessels responded to the Futura Marina, located on Knapp Street in Sheepshead Bay, just before 4 p.m., authorities said. Firefighters extinguished the fire and worked to keep the vessel...
BROOKLYN, NY
Secret NYC

Immerse Yourself In Authentic Italian Culture At The Ferragosto Festival Coming To NYC This September

Over 20 years ago, the merchants of Arthur Avenue and East 187th Street decided to bring the Italian tradition of Ferragosto to the Bronx Little Italy, giving visitors the opportunity to immerse themselves in Italian culture, traditions, musical and theatrical entertainment, and of course, delicious food. Since then the event has continued to grow, attracting thousands of guests each year, and it’s coming to Little Italy in the Bronx this September. Taking place the Sunday after Labor Day weekend, September 11 from 12p.m. to 6p.m., this festival celebrates the end of the harvest season and gives local businesses the opportunity to showcase their signature products and dishes. Many of the Bronx’s family-owned businesses are owned and operated by the same families that founded them nearly a century ago, and Ferragosto gives visitors  the opportunity to experience this authenticity and preservation of Italian culture.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Movie Info#Drive In Theater#Pleasant Plains#Investors Savings Bank
The Staten Island Advance

Cops: Man’s teeth broken during beatdown-robbery inside home in Staten Island’s Eltingville section

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 28-year-old man participated in a brazen robbery where the victim was brutally beaten and robbed inside a home in Eltingville, authorities allege. John Lopez of Westport Lane in New Springville stands accused in the incident that allegedly happened on July 25 around 9 a.m. inside a home in the vicinity of Cortelyou and Leverett avenues, according to the criminal complaint and police.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spider-Man
NewsBreak
Movies
PIX11

Manhattan brunch spot is an oasis inside the city

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A Manhattan eatery highlights the season’s best ingredients to make delectable brunch dishes. Lindens in SoHo is named after a tree, so it’s connected to the earth and seasonality, the chef said. The menu features an heirloom tomato salad, a farmer’s salad, and buttermilk pancakes. PIX11’s Kirstin Cole really liked the […]
MANHATTAN, NY
Secret NYC

You Can Now Go Glamping In Renovated Shipping Containers On The East River

There’s a new glamping experience in NYC! Sure it’s not on a beach or in the woods, but you do get to enjoy NYC’s bit of nature as it’s right on the East River waterfront. A new company called NYC Glamping has up-cycled rustic, industrial shipping containers info comfortable rooms with A/C, WiFi, a shower, and bathrooms in each. Located in Greenpoint, Brooklyn, the containers offer incredible views of the river and skyline (including the Empire State Building and Chrysler Building), and are the perfect spot to watch the dazzling NYC sunset. Plus, they are within walking distance to Transmitter Park, and lots of local restaurants and other Greenpoint attractions. And an amazing perk? It’s right next to Greenpoint’s drive-in and walk-up outdoor movie venue, the Skyline Drive-In, and your stay comes with completely free admission!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
queenoftheclick.com

Ari Kagan Vs. Reality on 86th Street in Brooklyn

Councilman Ari Kagan wrote that he cleaned up 86th Street. (. He shared some photos that looked too good to be true. If you go to 86th Street, this is what it looks like:. Yes, the ground is a little cleaner from the much-needed powerwash, but all the vendors are still all over the place.
BROOKLYN, NY
Essence

The Woman Behind Brooklyn's Popular Spiked Spin Is Focusing Less On Fitness And More On Wellness With Studio Expansion

Briana Thompson's revamped Spiked Spin & Wellness Co., in addition to fitness, will bring nutrition, mental health resources and more to undeserved communities. When Briana Thompson founded the first-ever Black-owned spin studio in Brooklyn, formally known as Spiked Spin, she recognized a need to create accessible fitness options for communities of color.
BROOKLYN, NY
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
56K+
Followers
37K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.

 https://www.silive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy