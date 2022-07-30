Letter to the Editor: Experience, leadership matter

www.cannonfallsbeacon.com
wdayradionow.com
Gubernatorial candidate Scott Jensen unveils "10 Point Greater Minnesota Prosperity Plan"
(Fargo, ND) -- Dr. Scott Jensen, the republican candidate for Governor of Minnesota has unveiled his "10 Point Greater Minnesota Prosperity Plan". He says it's aimed at supporting farmers and the rural economy. "The farmers are getting hit every which way. First off on estate taxes, if you look at...
KAAL-TV
Exclusive ABC 6 News poll: Finstad leads Ettinger in 1st Congressional District race
(ABC 6 News) - All eyes are on an open seat in the United States House of Representatives, as Southern Minnesota gets ready for a special election to fill the vacancy. In an exclusive ABC 6 News/SurveyUSA poll, Republican candidate Brad Finstad pulls ahead of Democratic candidate Jeff Ettinger in the race for Congressional District One.
A record number of out LGBT candidates are running for Minnesota’s Legislature
While advocating for the creation of a local human rights commission last summer, Brion Curran shared her concerns about being visibly gay with government leaders in Vadnais Heights. “I was afraid to hang a pride flag at my house,” Curran said. “I thought in my community that wouldn’t be well received, and I could be […] The post A record number of out LGBT candidates are running for Minnesota’s Legislature appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
ktoe.com
High-profile races in Minnesota’s primary election, one week away
Minnesota’s primary election is one week from today (Tues 8/9), when voters winnow-down the field for the November election. Republican-endorsed attorney general candidate Jim Schultz faces a challenge from fellow Republican Doug Wardlow, the Minnesota GOP’s choice in the last election. In the 5th Congressional District — Minneapolis and near suburbs — high-profile Democratic U-S Representative Ilhan Omar is being challenged by moderate Democrat Don Samuels, who analysts say is the underdog. In the 1st Congressional District in southern Minnesota, voters will decide whether Republican-endorsed candidate Brad Finstad or GOP challenger Jeremy Munson is on the ballot this fall.
Southern Minnesota News
Minnesota GOP governor candidate amends position on abortion
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Republican governor candidate Scott Jensen says he supports abortions for victims of rape and incest, altering his stance from previous comments he describes as clumsy. Jensen told Minnesota Public Radio in May that he didn’t support exceptions for rape and incest unless the...
Minnesota nurses announce vote of no confidence in executives of seven hospitals
Unionized nurses at seven Minnesota hospitals say they’ve taken a vote of no confidence in hospital management, ratcheting up the pressure on negotiations over pay, benefits and working conditions. “As a result of the corporate health care policies pursued by hospital executives … hospitals are understaffed, nurses are overworked, and patients are overcharged,” said Chelsea […] The post Minnesota nurses announce vote of no confidence in executives of seven hospitals appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Where housing is most (and least) affordable in Minnesota
Minnesota has long touted housing affordability in its efforts to recruit and retain people and industry. Although it still largely holds up, it’s uneven depending on where you live and how much money you make, according to a Reformer analysis of income and housing costs. For a long time, a rule of thumb for homebuyers […] The post Where housing is most (and least) affordable in Minnesota appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Here are the New Laws Taking Effect in Minnesota August 1st
If you were curious what Minnesota state lawmakers were up to during the legislative session that wrapped up in May, check out all the new laws that take effect on August 1st. One of the things state lawmakers did NOT do during the 2022 legislative session was to agree on and pass a resolution on how to spend the state's massive budget surplus. (As a result, MnDOT decided to close the medians at two busy intersections along Highway-14 west of Rochester because there isn't any funding to pay for a new overpass at Country Road 44, but I digress...)
fox9.com
What to do in Minnesota: 3 things happening this weekend
(FOX 9) - Take a sail, grab a bite from a food truck, and more this weekend!. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com. The sixth annual St. Paul Food Truck Festival is back at Union Depot in Lowertown St. Paul this Saturday, Aug. 6. From noon-10 p.m., you can sample a wide array of food from more than 45 trucks.
Southern Minnesota News
Minnesota Farmfest starts Tuesday
Minnesota’s Farmfest, a showcase and celebration of agriculture, kicks off this week in Redwood County. Gates open on Tuesday with events that include live demonstrations of operating equipment. At 9:30 a.m., a forum with the candidates for Minnesota’s First Congression District will be held. Linder Farm Network will also hold a show at noon. Visitors can fill up with a free sweet corn feed at 1 p.m. and enjoy live music from Al Lange. A kid’s pedal pull and farm safety demonstrations are also on the agenda.
Minnesota Home To Be Featured On Ugliest House In America
Ope! If you want to see one of the ugliest homes in Minnesota, you have a chance in just a few days. Of course, we mean this in the best way possible. There have been some very interesting homes for sale in Minnesota in recent times. Some are shocking. Some are beautiful. Some are downright strange! For example, a recent home for sale in St. Cloud is one of the most colorful homes I have ever seen.
Study: 2 Minnesota cities among top 10 best places to live in the country
Two Minnesota cities were named among the top ten best places to live in the country in a new report by Livability.com. Each year, Livability ranks the Top 100 Best Places to Live in America, but this year is focused on "mid-sized" cities with 500,000 or fewer inhabitants. The LivScore...
boreal.org
Minnesota class action disability rights suit settled
People with disabilities who live in group homes have reached a settlement almost six years after they filed a lawsuit alleging that Minnesota disability programs rely too much on group homes and don’t provide support for people to live more independently. As part of the settlement, the state Department...
fox9.com
Minnesota woman sets record for world's longest fingernails
(FOX 9) - Everyone has something about them that makes them feel unique. But it doesn't take long to put a finger on what makes Diana Armstrong so special. "I was really shocked about it because to me, I didn't think they were that long. But to other people they were long. But I didn't think so at the time," Armstrong says.
Here Are The Most Crime Infested Cities In Minnesota For 2022
From Duluth to Minneapolis to Mankato, see where Minnesota cities rank on the crime index for 2022. According to USA.com, the crime index value was calculated based on the data using the website's algorithm. There was at least 229 cities found on the index. The higher crime index value means more crime.
bulletin-news.com
Greater MSP Absorbs The Itasca Project
The Itasca Project and Greater MSP, two venerable economic development organizations located in the Twin Cities, have declared a formal merger. Greater MSP, also known as the Minneapolis St. Paul Economic Development Partnership, retains a core workforce of roughly 18 managers and directors in offices in the Securian Financial building on Robert Street in downtown St. Paul, in addition to some administrative support personnel. The group promotes the area to potential employers while emphasizing the work of regional start-ups. Its 300 dues-paying member firms, colleges, towns, counties, and charitable organizations are represented by the organization.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Minnesota Deer Hunting Licenses available, changes come to DNR regulations
(St. Paul, MN) -- Deer hunting licenses are now available in Minnesota. Department of Natural Resources wildlife management specialists say the state's deer population is healthy and stable. The agency is increasing bag limits or lottery permits in 28 zones and hunters will have more license options for early antler less deer.
20 Iconic Minnesota Locations: How Many Have You Visited? [GALLERY]
Minnesota is known as the Land of 10,000 Lakes, but that isn't all that this state has to offer. From Split Rock Lighthouse to the SPAM Museum, how many of these iconic Minnesota locations have you visited? I personally have been to 15 of them. I haven't yet been to Allianz Stadum, Split Rock Lighthouse, the SPAM Museum, World's Largest Ball of Twine or the Boundary Waters.
visitshakopee.org
Fun for the Whole Family at the Minnesota Renaissance Festival
The Minnesota Renaissance Festival is celebrating its 51st season! The country’s largest Renaissance Festival features live jousting, street performers, an artisan marketplace with over 250 vendors, tasty eats, family-friendly activities, and more. The festival is held weekends August 20-October 2, 2022, plus Monday, September 5 and Friday, September 30,...
Minnesota Man Robs Pizza Shop, Charges At Police With Ax
Here is a scary story with a sad ending: a man wielding an ax caused havoc in Rochester over the weekend. Rochester, Minnesota is just about four hours from the Twin Ports. It has been a very intense summer for crime in Minnesota. In late July, a shooting happened in the Twin Cities, near Target Field. The crime left one dead and two injured after a fight broke out in a local business and then moved into the street.
