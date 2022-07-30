Letter to the Editor: Experience, leadership matter

If you were curious what Minnesota state lawmakers were up to during the legislative session that wrapped up in May, check out all the new laws that take effect on August 1st. One of the things state lawmakers did NOT do during the 2022 legislative session was to agree on and pass a resolution on how to spend the state's massive budget surplus. (As a result, MnDOT decided to close the medians at two busy intersections along Highway-14 west of Rochester because there isn't any funding to pay for a new overpass at Country Road 44, but I digress...)

2 DAYS AGO