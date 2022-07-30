Marcela Valladolid's Mexican Grilled Corn With Scallions & Cotija Cheese

people.com
Easy chicken enchiladas with a 2-ingredient sauce: Try the recipe
If you're looking for a quick and easy dinner idea, try whipping up this green chicken enchilada recipe which includes a simple sauce. "These chicken enchiladas are so incredibly easy to make with leftover rotisserie chicken and a simple two-ingredient sauce," says Cara Lanz of midwesternhomelife.com. "There’s no need to brown meat or make a roux, so you can get dinner on the table quickly."
The Daily South
Marinated Cucumber, Tomato, and Onion Salad
The twist on this classic Southern summer salad is a rest in an overnight marinade. The flavors of the dressing pull the natural juices out of the vegetables, which then get re-absorbed into them for a punchy, juicy salad that is at once refreshing and comforting. The cucumbers and onions...
princesspinkygirl.com
Garlic Butter Chicken and Potatoes Skillet
Our Garlic Butter Chicken and Potatoes Skillet is an easy family-friendly chicken and potatoes weekday dinner that can be made in minutes. This simple recipe is naturally gluten-free and is filled with flavorful marinated chicken tenders and perfectly pan-fried potatoes, all prepared in a single pan. Garlic Butter Chicken and...
The Daily South
Skillet BBQ Chicken
Turn inexpensive chicken thighs and a few pantry staples into a family-friendly chicken dish so easy you'll want to cook it every week. The best part? You can customize the homemade barbecue sauce to your family's preferences. If you like heat, increase the hot sauce or cayenne pepper. If you've got a few kids at the table, scale back—let the maple syrup and brown sugar make it a sweeter sauce.
Epicurious
Salsa Roja
The scent of homemade salsa roja always takes me back to my childhood. The aroma of rehydrating dried chiles mingling with fresh serrano chiles or jalapeños, tomatoes, onion, and garlic was a weekly occurrence in our household. It was always too spicy for my young palate, but I never got sick of the smell wafting through the house. Though I’ve grown into a heat-seeker as my palate has evolved, this version doesn’t have to be spicy at all. Adding a single serrano chile to the mix gives this mild salsa recipe a small kick; you can always add more if you prefer a sauce that’ll make you sweat a little.
Local Restaurant Suddenly Closes, Gone After 12 Years.
A local Phoenix restaurant has closed.Tim Mossholder/Unsplash. Many restaurants around greater Phoenix see a downturn in visitors during the summer months. From snowbirds not yet arriving for the fall and winter months to patrons not coming out due to the extreme heat, summer can prove challenging for a number of restaurant owners throughout the Valley. And now, this summer has claimed another restaurant, although this time the restaurant is one that has called metro Phoenix home for over a decade.
‘The Pioneer Woman’: Ree Drummond Said Her 3 Ingredient Penne Pecorino Recipe Is ‘the Perfect Pasta’
Ree Drummond has a number of quick and easy pasta recipes, including her penne pecorino which involves just three ingredients and is a snap to make. The Pioneer Woman star’s pasta dish doesn’t skimp on flavor even though there’s not much in it. Ree Drummond makes a...
Recipes: 2 ways to cook chicken wings
Luvafoodie CEO and Founder Michelle Mazzara shared these Chicken Wing recipes with WCCO Mid-Morning viewers.Luvafoodie Chicken Lovers Chicken WingsIngredients2 lb. chicken wings3 tbsp. Luvafoodie Chicken Lovers Spice2 tbsp. olive oil1 tsp. Horseradish sauce½ cup of mayonnaise½ cup of ketchup3 tbsp. fresh dill choppedDirectionsPreheat oven 380 degrees.In a small bowl mix together ketchup, mayonnaise, 1 tbsp. dill, horseradish sauce and 1 tbsp. Luvafoodie Chicken Lovers Spice. Set aside and refrigerate.In an oven proof pan, add chicken wings, coat with olive oil and Luvafoodie Chicken Lovers Spice rub.Bake 40 minutes.Plate chicken wings on platter, top with fresh dill and serve with Chicken Lovers sauce.Luvafoodie Smoke House Cherry Chicken WingsIngredients2 lb. chicken wings3 tbsp. Luvafoodie Smoke Houses Lovers Spice2 tbsp. olive oil½ cup of cherry jam½ cup of mayonnaise1 tsp. truffle oil1 cup of red cherries-GarnishParsley- GanishDirectionsPreheat oven 380 degrees.In a small bowl mix together cherry jam, mayonnaise, truffle oil and 1 tbsp. Luvafoodie Smoke Houe Spice. Set aside and refrigerate.In an oven proof pan, add chicken wings, coat with olive oil and 2 tbsp. Luvafoodie Smoke House rub.Bake 40 minutes.Plate on platter, arrange parsley and cherries to garnish platter.Serve with cherry sauce.
The Daily South
Honey-Butter Skillet Corn
Corn is a versatile vegetable. It can be left on the cob and oven-roasted for a scrumptious barbecue side. It can be mixed up into a creamy corn pudding. And if you're lucky, you can capture it at peak-season perfection and enjoy it in a fresher-than-fresh salad with tomatoes and peaches.
Stir-Fried Baby Bok Choy
Bok choy is a favorite in my house — it’s one of the easiest ways to get a green veggie on the table quickly. If you’re not familiar with the vegetable, it can feel a little intimidating to cook, but it’s fairly straightforward once you tackle it once or twice.
People
Michael Symon's Skirt Steak With Pistachio Chimichurri & Cauliflower Rice
Author of the Fix It With Food: Every Meal Easy cookbook Michael Symon shares a low-carb meal to help kick-start the new year. "The herby, salty, citrusy chimichurri is enhanced with heaps of crunchy cauliflower, transforming it into a kind of loose salad. It's the perfect foil to the savory grilled steak," according to the chef.
People
Preeti Mistry's Charred Corn with Tamarind Butter & Herbs
"This method adds a tangy brightness that makes sweet corn even more exciting," says the chef, who stars on an episode of Waffles & Mochi, Michelle Obama's new Netflix food series for kids. "It's like an explosion of flavors!" Ingredients. Ingredient Checklist. 4 ears fresh corn, shucked. 2 tablespoons peanut...
CBS News
Recipe: Tomato pie
Rebecca Kolls shared this recipe for Tomato Pie with WCCO viewers. Rebecca's first of the season Tomato Pie. 4-5 med tomatoes sliced about ¼ inch. 1 pie crust, (I used Pillsbury "Just Unroll") 1 sm bag frozen spinach, chopped, thawed and drained. ½ c Gruyère cheese, grated.
People
Spicy Honey-Garlic BBQ Shrimp Skewers
Serve the shrimp over brown rice or wrapped in crisp lettuce leaves for a fast, crowd-pleasing supper. Chopped chives and toasted sesame seeds, for serving. Preheat grill pan to medium high. Zest and juice one half of the lemon to equal 1 teaspoon zest and 1½ tablespoons juice. Cut the other half into wedges. Whisk together sesame oil, gochujang, honey, garlic, soy sauce, lemon juice and zest; reserve ¼ cup sauce. Toss shrimp in remaining sauce. Let stand 10 minutes. Thread shrimp onto skewers; grill until shrimp turn opaque and curl up, 60 to 90 seconds per side. Baste with reserved sauce; grill 1 minute more, being careful not to overcook. Sprinkle with chives and sesame seeds; serve with lemon wedges.
thepioneerwoman.com
Halloween Chex Mix
No October party is complete without a festive Halloween appetizer. Let this Halloween Chex Mix recipe be the anchor of the table! It's salty and sweet, has tons of candy mix-ins and makes a large batch for a crowd. Add a platter of mummy hotdogs, pumpkin hummus, and spider cookies, and your guests won't think twice about their brimming baskets of candy.
The Daily South
Creamy Cucumber Salad
Whether you are cooking up low and slow barbecue or spicy Southern fried chicken, a cooling creamy salad is always a perfect pairing. Cucumber and dill are great pals, and while many traditional salads that feature them are dressed with a sweet and sour vinegar-based brine, they are just as happy with a velvety bath in some dairy.
CNET
How to Make the Perfect Buffalo Wings in an Oven
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Diet-friendly versions of game-day food may sound unappetizing. But with a little technique and insights from some of our favorite culinary friends, you can make healthy party grub without losing out on taste.
People
Alexis deBoschnek's Butter-Braised Lamb Chops
'It can seem intimidating, but cooking lamb chops is so easy!’ says the author of the To the Last Bite cookbook. ‘I love that this recipe can be prepped well before dinner time, then comes together in minutes, offering a ton of flavor with little effort’. Each product...
People
Shaquille O'Neal's Turkey Sausage, Vegetable & Biscuit Breakfast Casserole
‘I’m a big breakfast guy. Name a classic morning food; it’s on my menu, morning, afternoon, night,’ says the former NBA star and author of the new Shaq’s Family Style cookbook. ‘[This] is an extra-cheesy, sausage-filled, hide-the-veggies breakfast that fills everyone up in no time’
TODAY.com
Stay cool this weekend with Chunky Monkey ice cream cake and boozy Cherry Garcia float
TODAY's culinary producer and food stylist Katie Stilo is stopping by the kitchen to share a few ice cream treats — inspired by her favorite Ben & Jerry's flavors — to help you cool down this summer. She shows us how to make a spiked chocolaty cherry soda float and a chilled peanut butter and banana ice cream cake.
