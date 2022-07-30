Marcela Valladolid's Mexican Grilled Corn With Scallions & Cotija Cheese

The scent of homemade salsa roja always takes me back to my childhood. The aroma of rehydrating dried chiles mingling with fresh serrano chiles or jalapeños, tomatoes, onion, and garlic was a weekly occurrence in our household. It was always too spicy for my young palate, but I never got sick of the smell wafting through the house. Though I’ve grown into a heat-seeker as my palate has evolved, this version doesn’t have to be spicy at all. Adding a single serrano chile to the mix gives this mild salsa recipe a small kick; you can always add more if you prefer a sauce that’ll make you sweat a little.

