Missouri State

Campaign Finance: under the wire

By Michael Bersin
showmeprogress.com
 3 days ago
showmeprogress.com

The Associated Press

Missouri AG Schmitt beats Greitens in GOP Senate primary

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt won the Republican primary for U.S. Senate on Tuesday with surprising ease, ending months of worry among GOP leaders that scandal-scarred former Gov. Eric Greitens might win the primary and jeopardize what should be a reliably red seat in November. In November, Schmitt will be opposed by Anheuser-Busch beer heiress Trudy Busch Valentine, who defeated Marine veteran Lucas Kunce and nine others in the Democratic primary. Both also face a challenge from a well-funded independent, John Wood, who has the financial backing of former Sen. John Danforth. With nearly 90% of results in, Schmitt had more votes than his nearest two competitors — U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler and Greitens — combined, turning what was expected to be a tight race into a blowout. “I’m proud of my working-class roots, and I’m going to Washington to fight for working families, defeating socialism, and leading the fight to save America,” Schmitt said in his victory speech in suburban St. Louis.
MISSOURI STATE
kttn.com

Missouri recognized as nationwide leader in election security

Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft was pleased with the results of a review of House Bill 1878 by the America First Policy Institute’s Center for Election Integrity. Last week the AFPI recognized Missouri as a nationwide leader in election integrity. Ashcroft believes this recognition is appropriate in light of...
MISSOURI STATE
krcu.org

Missouri Primary Voter ID Rules and Beyond

Despite all the news of recent changes to Missouri voting laws, some things remain the same for the Aug. 2 primary. Voters going to the polls this Tuesday still will be able to cast their ballots using the "old" voter ID rules. Missouri League of Women Voters President Marilyn McLeod wants to clear up any confusion.
MISSOURI STATE
KOLR10 News

Missouri election: What to know before you go to the poll

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The candidates representing each political party in the November general election will be decided today. Primaries in several federal, state, and local races will take place today, August 2. Here’s what you need to know before heading to the polls. What identification do you need to take to be able to vote? […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
ozarkradionews.com

Tomorrow is Election Day in Missouri: Check Here For Important Info & Sample Ballots

Primary Election Day is coming to Missouri tomorrow! Get ready for one of the days where your voice matters by checking here on important information here, including sample ballots. Voting begins at 6AM and goes until 7PM. You can check your voting location by going here: https://s1.sos.mo.gov/elections/voterlookup/. Registration ended in...
