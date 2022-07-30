Chicago man charged with shooting 49-year-old in Lawndale

www.fox32chicago.com
Man charged with murder in shooting at South Side Chicago shoe store
CHICAGO - A man has been charged with fatally shooting someone in the back in a Bronzeville shoe store in April during a confrontation about money. Keantae Martin, 18, is charged with first-degree murder in the April 23 shooting of Damonte Robinson in the 4700 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue, police said.
CBS News
Arrest made in connection with April fatal shooting near Bronzeville store
CHICAGO (CBS) – Police announced the arrest of a suspect in connection with the fatal shooting of a man in Bronzeville back in April. Keantae Martin, 18, was arrested Monday in Crown Point, Indiana and charged with first degree murder, according to Chicago police. He was identified as the offender who shot and killed Damonte Robinson, 23, on April 23, according to a police report.
3 men in custody after shootout on Near West Side
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Four men were injured after a shootout on the Near West Side near the UIC campus Monday night. Police said officers responded to shots fired in the 1000 block of West 14th Street around 10:45 p.m.According to Chicago police, gunfire was exchanged between three men, 21, 19 and 23 years old. A 37-year-old security guard then started shooting once shots were fired in his direction. The security guard was shot in the arm and suffered a graze wound. He was taken to a local hospital in good condition. The 21-year-old man was shot in the thigh, and he was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in good condition. The 19-year-old was shot in the chest and remains in critical condition. The 23-year-old man was was shot in the thigh and knee and taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition. The three men who initially fired shots were taken into custody and multiple weapons were recovered, police said. Charges are pending. A neighbor told CBS 2 she dropped to the ground when she heard the shots along with her family members. "I need to be in a peaceful neighborhood where I can be safe," she said.
Man shot several times in Austin
CHICAGO - A man was shot and wounded Wednesday morning in the Austin neighborhood. The 51-year-old was in his vehicle around 5 a.m. in the 100 block of South Leamington Avenue when gunfire broke out, according to Chicago police. He suffered multiple gunshot wounds across his body and was taken...
Vehicle sought in Maywood shooting death of ex-basketball star
Anyone with information is asked to call police.
Man found shot in the back in Chicago Lawn
CHICAGO - A man was shot in the back Tuesday night in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood. Police found the 30-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound to the back around 9:22 p.m. in the 6200 block of South Campbell Avenue, officials said. He was transported to the University of Chicago Medical...
ISP responds to Pace bus on Chicago expressway after gun goes off
CHICAGO - State police responded to a Pace bus Tuesday afternoon on a Chicago expressway after a report of a gun discharging on the vehicle. The incident took place on northbound Interstate 94 near 130th Street around 3:40 p.m. Nobody was struck by the gunfire, police said. No lanes were...
Man, 58, run over twice and killed on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - A pedestrian was run over by two cars and killed Tuesday night in the Lawndale neighborhood. The 58-year-old man was crossing the street around 9:30 p.m. in the 4000 block of West 5th Avenue when he was struck by a silver vehicle that fled the scene southbound on Pulaski Road, police said.
Highland Park shooting suspect to appear in court nearly a month after parade massacre
WAUKEGAN, Ill. - The accused gunman in the Highland Park Fourth of July mass shooting is expected to appear in court Wednesday morning for his arraignment. County authorities in Waukegan said 21-year-old Robert Crimo III will appear in person for his arraignment on 117 counts of murder, attempted murder and firearms violations.
Lakeview East shooting: Man, 36, found shot in head on North Side, Chicago police say
A witness told police two men were seen driving away after the incident, traveling west from the scene in a black SUV.
78-year-old man reported missing from Chicago
CHICAGO - Police are asking for the public's help in locating a 78-year-old man who was reported missing Tuesday from his Chicago home. Robert Barksdale, who suffers from dementia and has gone missing before, was last seen around 9 a.m., according to a CPD missing person alert. He is 5-foot-10,...
Man, 28, shot several times in South Shore drive-by
CHICAGO - A man was wounded in a drive-by shooting Wednesday morning in the South Shore neighborhood. The 28-year-old was walking around 4:23 a.m. in the 1700 block of East 75th Street when someone in a white van opened fire in his direction, police said. He suffered multiple gunshot wounds...
3 arrested after SWAT standoff on South Side
CHICAGO — Two men and a woman were arrested on the South Side early Tuesday following a six hour SWAT standoff. Just after 7:30 p.m., Posen police were dispatched to a Thorton’s gas station in the 14800 block of South Western on the report of men pointing guns at each other in two different vehicles. When officers arrived, police said the vehicles fled in different directions.
Chicago police officers maced while arresting armed suspect in Austin
CHICAGO - Chicago police officers were maced while taking a gunman into custody Monday night in the Austin neighborhood. Police saw a male walking with a gun in his waistband around 8 p.m. in the 5000 block of West Gladys Avenue, police said. The gunman tried to run away but...
Man shot, critically wounded at NW Side red light
CHICAGO - A man was shot and critically wounded while sitting at a red light Monday night in the West Humboldt Park neighborhood. The 34-year-old was in his vehicle at a red light around 10:08 p.m. when he heard gunfire break out and realized he was shot in the 4700 block of West Augusta Boulevard, according to Chicago police.,
Victim fights back when robber pulls gun on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - A man on Chicago's West Side refused a robbery Monday night when another man pulled a gun on him in an alley. Shortly after 8 p.m., police say the victim was walking through an alley in the 2400 block of West Polk Street when an unidentified man armed with a gun approached him from behind and demanded he hand over his personal belongings.
2 people shot in Skokie domestic dispute
SKOKIE, Ill. — Two people were shot in what police believe was a domestic dispute gone wrong in Skokie. Police said the shooting took place inside a home just after 5 p.m. in the 3900 block of Kirk Street. At least one victim was taken to the hospital and there is currently no update on […]
Calumet City man armed with gun carjacked mom, her 2 kids at Posen gas station: officials
POSEN, Ill. - A 19-year-old man is accused of pointing a gun at a mother who was with her two children at a gas station in suburban Chicago last month, and then stealing her vehicle before crashing it. On July 27, 2022, officials say Kewan A. Tillman approached the mother...
2 Chicago police officers maced while attempting to make arrest on West Side, department says
Two Chicago police officers were sprayed with tear gas while making an arrest in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side Monday night. A woman approached the two officers as they placed the man into custody, sprayed tear gas at them and ran.
Man found shot multiple times in North Lawndale: police
CHICAGO - A man died Monday after he was found suffering from several gunshot wounds on Chicago's West Side. Around 9:45 a.m., police say a 25-year-old man was discovered with multiple gunshot wounds to the body in the 1100 block of South Troy Street in the North Lawndale neighborhood. The...
