Google's New Multiplayer Game Celebrates Petanque

Google might not make any of its own TVs, but the tech giant has still managed to carve out its own corner of the smart TV market. Plenty of TVs from other brands use Google's smart TV OS, and right now, Best Buy is offering some big discounts on these Android models. The biggest discounts you'll find are on the Hisense A6 and U6H, which are up to $680 off in select sizes, but you can also save some cash on the TCL 4 and 5 Series. These deals will be available until Aug. 14, though prices may fluctuate a bit before then.

ELECTRONICS ・ 1 DAY AGO