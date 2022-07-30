Google's New Multiplayer Game Celebrates Petanque

www.cnet.com
Logitech Is Developing Cloud Gaming Handheld With Xbox, GeForce Now Support
Logitech G and Tencent Games have partnered to develop a cloud gaming handheld device that'll launch later this year, the companies said Tuesday. It'll support multiple cloud gaming services, including Xbox Cloud Gaming and Nvidia's GeForce Now. Cloud gaming lets you stream PC and console games on any device as...
15 Games You Can't Play on Apple Arcade Anymore
Apple Arcade, Apple's $5 a month mobile gaming service, last month added a Leaving Arcade Soon section on its App Store page. The category included 15 titles -- listed below -- that have since been removed from the subscription service. As of Aug. 1, the Leaving Arcade Soon section isn't present on Apple Arcade's page, but if another round of games are to be cut, we could see it return.
A Spotify Feature That Instantly Recommends Songs From Your Friends' Playlists
Keeping up with your friends' music choices is easy and automatic with Spotify's new feature, Friends Mix. The feature, revealed in late July by the music streaming giant, builds on -- and requires that you use -- Blends, which generate automated playlists based on the musical tastes of you and your friends (and certain celebrities).
TikTok May Have a Music App in the Works
A TikTok Music app may in development for the US market, according to a filing made by ByteDance, TikTok's parent company, with the US Patent and Trademark Office. As earlier reported by Business Insider, ByteDance filed a trademark application with the USPTO on May 9. The application lists a variety of potential goods and services, including "allowing users to purchase, play, share, download music, songs, albums, [and] lyrics," as well as "live stream audio and video interactive media programming in the field of entertainment, fashion, sports and current events."
New Google Search Feature Helps Identify Asian-Owned Businesses
Google launched a new feature that enables businesses to identify as Asian-owned in Maps and Search, the company announced today in a blog post. Beginning today, business owners in the US can add the label to their Google verified profiles, which will display in search results and on Maps. Signified...
Instagram Head Adam Mosseri Moving to London
Instagram boss Adam Mosseri is set to move to London later this year as part of his ongoing fight to keep the social network thriving in an increasingly competitive marketplace. The move is partly due to Mosseri's personal desire to relocate to the British capital, the Financial Times first reported.
Best Online Glasses and Contacts Deals: Up to 50% Off Frames, 25% Off Contacts
You don't have to break the bank to pick up a stylish new pair of glasses or some decent contacts. Shopping online opens up a whole new world of options to choose from, and can help you save some cash compared to shopping in-person. There are a bunch of great places to buy glasses online, and contacts as well, and many of our favorite retailers are offering some sales and promotions you won't want to miss. Many have big discounts on select frames and lenses, and at some sites will give you a second pair for free when you pick up a new pair of glasses.
Apple's iPhone 14 Release Date May Be Just 2 Months Away
The iPhone 14 rumor mill has been churning even before the iPhone 13 was announced. We've heard plenty of gossip about the new iPhone's design, price and new features. But what about its release date? Apple has yet to unveil any official dates, but we can make some educated guesses based on the tech giants track record.
Grab Motorola's Unlocked Moto G Fast for Just $100 (Save 50%)
Are you looking for a new phone on a tight budget? The Moto G Fast smartphone from Motorola is a great phone for budget-minded shoppers. It comes equipped with many popular features including a large, high-definition screen and a fast processor, and right now Amazon has discounted the 2020 model by 50%, bringing the price to a cool $100.
Save up to $680 on Select Hisense and TCL Google Smart TVs at Best Buy
Google might not make any of its own TVs, but the tech giant has still managed to carve out its own corner of the smart TV market. Plenty of TVs from other brands use Google's smart TV OS, and right now, Best Buy is offering some big discounts on these Android models. The biggest discounts you'll find are on the Hisense A6 and U6H, which are up to $680 off in select sizes, but you can also save some cash on the TCL 4 and 5 Series. These deals will be available until Aug. 14, though prices may fluctuate a bit before then.
Apple's iOS 15.6: iPhone Update Fixes Bugs, Boosts Security
Apple's iOS 15.6 is here. Released on July 20, the follow-up to iOS 15.5 is ready to be downloaded to your iPhone. The software update folds in bug fixes, a lengthy list of security updates and a new feature for watching live sports in the TV app. With iOS 15.6,...
How to Get Less Spam With Apple's Hide My Email Feature
Your email address is incredibly valuable to websites, marketing services, apps and other third parties. It plays a big part in how companies get their products and services directly to you without much effort and expense. Spam and marketing emails here and there typically aren't much of a concern, but over time they eventually become a nuisance when your inbox becomes flooded with them. Fortunately, there are solutions out there to help prevent this from happening.
Grab New and Refurbished Wearables, Chargers, Cases, Earbuds and More Starting at $9
Searching for some essentials? Woot has all of the accessories you need at discounts of up to 88%. There are deals on new and refurbished products of all kinds, including chargers, cases, speakers and headphones, smartwatches and much more. Prices start at just $9 and are available now through Aug. 31 while supplies last.
