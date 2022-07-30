ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Man pleads guilty to charges related to crash that injured father of 8

By WLWT Digital Staff
WLWT 5
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wlwt.com

Comments / 10

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cincinnati, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Cincinnati, OH
Fox 19

1 dead, 1 under arrest in Middletown fatal shooting

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - One man is dead and another is under arrest in a fatal shooting in Middletown Monday night, police say. Denzel Fuller, 22, is held on a murder charge without bond at the city jail, jail officials tell FOX19 NOW. He was arrested a few hours after...
MIDDLETOWN, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traumatic Brain Injury#Sentencing#Violent Crime#Children S Hospital
WLWT 5

Court docs: Woman charged with child endangerment, accused of verbally, physically assaulting child in public

CINCINNATI — A woman is facing child endangerment charges after being accused of verbally and physically abusing a child in the parking lot of a Sam's Club. According to court documents, Crisheena Roberts, 29, was allegedly seen slapping and punching her child, a 3-year-old, on the side of the head, yelling at him to "shut the f--- up," punch him in the chest, pull his hair and throw him inside of the car.
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
eaglecountryonline.com

Former LMU Superintendent Pleads Not Guilty to 19 Felony Charges

Olin Clawson made his initial appearance in Dearborn Circuit Court on Friday. Olin Clawson. File photo. (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) – Olin Clawson made his initial appearance in Dearborn Circuit Court on Friday. The former Superintendent of Lawrenceburg Municipal Utilities entered a not guilty plea as he is facing three counts...
LAWRENCEBURG, IN
WHIO Dayton

‘Badly decomposed’ body found in basement of Dayton apartment building; investigation underway

DAYTON — An investigation is underway after a decomposed body was found in the basement of an apartment building in Dayton early Tuesday morning. Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office deputies were searching a vacant apartment building in the first block of Maylan Drive around 3:00 a.m. as part of a separate grand theft auto investigation, according to Major Brian Johns with the Dayton Police Department.
DAYTON, OH
Fox 19

Vehicle hits pedestrian, drives away from scene in Erlanger

ERLANGER, Ky. (WXIX) - The Erlanger Police Department is investigating after a vehicle hit a 67-year-old pedestrian and then left the scene. Around 9:30 p.m. Monday, the person was hit at the intersection of Commonwealth Avenue and Home Street, according to the Erlanger Police Department. The vehicle did not stop,...
ERLANGER, KY
wnewsj.com

Man suspected in local, Ohio thefts jailed

A suspect has been arrested in relation to a rash of thefts around Ohio, including some in Clinton County. Sheriff Ralph D. Fizer, Jr. stated Tuesday that the person in photos provided to the News Journal on July 28 has been identified, and he is in custody in the Franklin County Jail.
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Cincinnati police make arrest after man shot to death in West End

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Police Department says they have made an arrest in the shooting death of a man early Sunday morning in the West End. Police say they have arrested 37-year-old Ronneceia McCrary in the death of Aaron Zander, 44. Authorities say Zander was shot around 3 a.m....
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy