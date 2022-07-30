Man pleads guilty to charges related to crash that injured father of 8

www.wlwt.com
'I'm lost': Middletown mother reacts to son arrested, accused of killing uncle
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — A Middletown mother said she woke up Tuesday to devastating news. She learned her brother had been killed, and her son was charged with murder. "I just want to know what happened. I want to know why. Why?" Tina Fuller said. Fuller spoke through tears and...
Family of West End murder suspect claims shooting was in self-defense
The family of Ronnicea McCary said her case is a firm example of Ohio’s 'stand your ground' law, claiming she shot and killed a man in self-defense.
Erlanger man sentenced to 15 years for soliciting kids through Playstation
An Erlanger man, who was already a convicted sex offender, was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Tuesday for soliciting at least 3 different children for sex through his Playstation and cell phone.
Woman attacked during domestic incident stabs, kills boyfriend in Dayton apartment, police say
DAYTON — A woman who was attacked by her boyfriend fatally stabbed him inside an apartment building Friday night, according to Dayton police. >>Police: Teen dies after being accidently shot by brother in Dayton Monday night. The incident happened at an apartment complex in the 2300 block of Rugby...
Clermont County prosecutor determines fatal shooting of woman by police was 'necessary'
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - The Clermont County Prosecutor has cleared the officers who shot and killed a woman in Miami Township in May. Officers were called to Camile Weems' apartment on May 20 for a welfare check. When they arrived, they said Weems walked toward their vehicles while carrying...
1 dead, 1 under arrest in Middletown fatal shooting
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - One man is dead and another is under arrest in a fatal shooting in Middletown Monday night, police say. Denzel Fuller, 22, is held on a murder charge without bond at the city jail, jail officials tell FOX19 NOW. He was arrested a few hours after...
Cincinnati police investigating after woman assaulted, shot in face
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are investigating after they say a woman was shot in the face on Delhi Avenue. Police say the shooting happened around 3 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities say three people broke into a home and assaulted the woman before one of them shot her. She was taken...
Man arrested, accused of killing another man outside Middletown home
A man was arrested after allegedly shooting and killing another man outside a home in Middletown late Monday night, police said.
Clermont County prosecutor closes case in May officer-involved shooting
MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Miami Township officers were justified in the May shooting that killed a 47-year-old woman who was pointing a gun at them, the Clermont County Prosecutor’s Office announced Monday. On May 20, Camille Weems, 47, of Milford, allegedly began to fire gunshots into the air...
Court docs: Woman charged with child endangerment, accused of verbally, physically assaulting child in public
CINCINNATI — A woman is facing child endangerment charges after being accused of verbally and physically abusing a child in the parking lot of a Sam's Club. According to court documents, Crisheena Roberts, 29, was allegedly seen slapping and punching her child, a 3-year-old, on the side of the head, yelling at him to "shut the f--- up," punch him in the chest, pull his hair and throw him inside of the car.
Police: Teen dies after being accidently shot by brother in Dayton Monday night
DAYTON — A 14-year-old has died after being shot in Dayton Monday night. Montgomery County Regional Dispatch confirmed crews were called to respond to the shooting in the 600 block of Yale Avenue. The shooting was reported shortly before 7:15 p.m., according to initial reports. “My son’s friend just...
Court docs: Man accused of throwing bricks at someone from roof during fight
CINCINNATI — A man is accused of throwing bricks at someone from a roof during a fight. According to court documents, Eric Combs got into a verbal altercation Saturday that turned physical. Combs allegedly threw multiple bricks from a rooftop which hit the victim. Combs is facing a felonious...
Former LMU Superintendent Pleads Not Guilty to 19 Felony Charges
Olin Clawson made his initial appearance in Dearborn Circuit Court on Friday. Olin Clawson. File photo. (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) – Olin Clawson made his initial appearance in Dearborn Circuit Court on Friday. The former Superintendent of Lawrenceburg Municipal Utilities entered a not guilty plea as he is facing three counts...
Police: 10 arrests made in connection to mail thefts in Kettering
KETTERING — As police continue to make arrests in the mail theft cases plaguing area communities, thieves continue to break in to post office drop boxes. Kettering police told News Center 7′s Molly Koweek the department has more than doubled its arrests since May. We previously reported the...
‘Badly decomposed’ body found in basement of Dayton apartment building; investigation underway
DAYTON — An investigation is underway after a decomposed body was found in the basement of an apartment building in Dayton early Tuesday morning. Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office deputies were searching a vacant apartment building in the first block of Maylan Drive around 3:00 a.m. as part of a separate grand theft auto investigation, according to Major Brian Johns with the Dayton Police Department.
Vehicle hits pedestrian, drives away from scene in Erlanger
ERLANGER, Ky. (WXIX) - The Erlanger Police Department is investigating after a vehicle hit a 67-year-old pedestrian and then left the scene. Around 9:30 p.m. Monday, the person was hit at the intersection of Commonwealth Avenue and Home Street, according to the Erlanger Police Department. The vehicle did not stop,...
Cincinnati man seeks justice after being attacked outside of Kenwood mall
CINCINNATI — It’s a case of being in the wrong place at the wrong time. A man says he was beaten to the ground right outside the Kenwood Towne Centre Friday night after he was walking home from work. Now he’s trying to find out why this happened and where the other suspect is.
Man suspected in local, Ohio thefts jailed
A suspect has been arrested in relation to a rash of thefts around Ohio, including some in Clinton County. Sheriff Ralph D. Fizer, Jr. stated Tuesday that the person in photos provided to the News Journal on July 28 has been identified, and he is in custody in the Franklin County Jail.
Cincinnati police make arrest after man shot to death in West End
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Police Department says they have made an arrest in the shooting death of a man early Sunday morning in the West End. Police say they have arrested 37-year-old Ronneceia McCrary in the death of Aaron Zander, 44. Authorities say Zander was shot around 3 a.m....
Clearcreek Township officer shot in head discharged from hospital
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio — A Warren County police officer has been released from rehab after being shot in the line of duty earlier this month. Clearcreek Township Officer Eric Ney was shot in the head while responding to a domestic violence call on State Route 48 on July 12.
