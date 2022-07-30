Man pleads guilty to charges related to crash that injured father of 8

CINCINNATI — A woman is facing child endangerment charges after being accused of verbally and physically abusing a child in the parking lot of a Sam's Club. According to court documents, Crisheena Roberts, 29, was allegedly seen slapping and punching her child, a 3-year-old, on the side of the head, yelling at him to "shut the f--- up," punch him in the chest, pull his hair and throw him inside of the car.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO