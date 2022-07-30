Saquon Barkley’s glaring miscues in training camp could prematurely set off alarms

clutchpoints.com
Bill Belichick's Pick For NFL's 2 Greatest Players Ever
The NFL world loves to debate the league's greatest players of all-time. Who's the best on the offensive side of the ball? Who's the greatest on the defensive side of the ball. Few people, if any, are more qualified to answer those questions than Bill Belichick. The legendary New England...
The real reason Browns QB Deshaun Watson was only suspended 6 games
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson was suspended for six games in relation to the violations he made against the NFL’s personal conduct policy, much to the chagrin of countless people. Reactions to the ruling have been sharp, as not a few people are unhappy about the perceived lack of gravity of the punishment handed to Watson, considering the allegations and the volume of which.
Steelers change QB order on Day 6 of camp
The Steelers changed the order of their quarterbacks, providing more opportunity to rookie Kenny Pickett during the team’s first passed practice of training camp.
Deshaun Watson’s shocking reaction following 6-game suspension decision
Deshaun Watson’s suspension was announced on Monday. The Cleveland Browns quarterback will serve a 6 game suspension. Most of the NFL world believes he was fortunate to only get suspended for 6 games. However, Watson and his team don’t feel the same way. NFL insider Josina Anderson revealed that Watson and his team are “displeased” […] The post Deshaun Watson’s shocking reaction following 6-game suspension decision appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Look: Deshaun Watson's Girlfriend Enjoys Browns Stadium
Deshaun Watson will serve a six-game suspension for sexual misconduct, judge Sue Robinson ruled on Monday morning, barring an appeal from the National Football League. The Cleveland Browns starting quarterback was accused of sexual misconduct by more than 20 female massage therapists. Watson did not face any criminal charges for his alleged behavior. He will now miss the first six games of the 2022 season.
Dianna Russini Shares Watson Details: NFL World Reacts
The ruling on Cleveland Browns starting quarterback Deshaun Watson is in. Watson, the superstar quarterback accused of sexual misconduct by more than 20 women, has been given a six-game suspension by judge Sue Robinson. According to ESPN NFL insider Dianna Russini, some close to Watson feel the suspension is too...
Steelers Cut Player Following Wide Receiver Signing
The Pittsburgh Steelers have announced a series of roster moves. Pittsburgh signed a new wide receiver on Monday, adding Javon McKinley to the roster. However, the Steelers had to clear a roster spot following the roster move. Pittsburgh released defensive lineman Tyree Johnson on Monday. The Steelers are currently in...
Browns get more bad news with Amari Cooper injury amid Deshaun Watson drama
Deshaun Watson has been grabbing headlines of late after his suspension was announced amid his ongoing sexual misconduct allegations. This wasn’t the only bit of bad news the Cleveland Browns received on Monday, though, after reports emerged of an Amari Cooper injury from practice. According to reports, Cooper injured his ankle late in practice on […] The post Browns get more bad news with Amari Cooper injury amid Deshaun Watson drama appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Deshaun Watson Suspension Elicits Outrage
Deshaun Watson is a controversial figure right now. After being accused of sexual assault by over 20 women, Watson came out and denied all of the allegations. Having said that, he has settled the vast majority of the lawsuits that were brought his way, and today, he was officially suspended for six games by the NFL.
With Deshaun Watson's six-game suspension, Cleveland Browns record first victory of 2022
Personal feelings and long-buried trauma aside, the Browns’ quest for a championship remains alive. Former U.S. District judge Sue L. Robinson's six-game suspension of quarterback Deshaun Watson for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy announced Monday did not dash the Browns’ hopes of reaching the Super Bowl after the 2022 season. ...
Jerry Jones already setting up Cowboys for disappointment
While some fans are clamoring for Tony Pollard to lead the backfield, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is still a firm believer in Ezekiel Elliott. The Dallas Cowboys are entering another training camp, preparing to get past the second round of the playoffs. They looked to be in good shape behind the strong play of the defense under coordinator Dan Quinn, but they were shockingly eliminated by the San Francisco 49ers in the Wild Card round. As for the offense, it will look a bit different in the passing game. But when it comes to the running game, it will be highlighted by Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard.
‘They’ve made a huge mistake’: Stephen A Smith rips NFL over Deshaun Watson suspension
Stephen A Smith broke his First Take hiatus on Monday for a very compelling reason. Apparently, the renowned ESPN broadcaster could not stand back and watch everything surrounding Cleveland Browns star quarterback Deshaun Watson and his recently-issued six-game suspension unfold without giving his two cents worth. Stephen A said he was going to be out until mid-August, but he just had to break his own word for this.
Browns Wide Receiver Feared To Have Suffered Torn ACL
The Cleveland Browns' wide receiver room has reportedly taken a big hit. According to a report from cleveland.com, Browns rookie wide receiver Isaiah Weston is feared to have suffered a torn ACL. Weston, a rookie, had reportedly been having an extremely promising training camp. "Isaiah Weston, who was having an...
Kenny Pickett’s latest move will please Steelers fans
The Pittsburgh Steelers drafted quarterback Kenny Pickett in the first-round of the 2022 NFL Draft. The team also brought in wideout Miles Boykin on a one-year deal worth up to $2.54 million this offseason. On Monday, as practiced wrapped up for the Steelers, Pickett and Boykin stayed after hours to work on their chemistry on […] The post Kenny Pickett’s latest move will please Steelers fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Report: 1 Steelers Quarterback Has Gotten All The First-Team Reps
Three quarterbacks appear to be in contention for the starting job in Pittsburgh. Mitch Trubisky, Kenny Pickett and Mason Rudolph are all competing for the QB1 job this fall. However, the job appears to be Trubisky's to lose. According to Pro Football Talk, Trubisky has gotten all of the first-team...
Stephen A. Smith Blasts NFL Following Deshaun Watson Decision
Some massive news came out of the NFL yesterday as it was revealed that Deshaun Watson would be suspended for six games following an investigation into his sexual assault allegations. For many, this punishment is simply not enough when you consider how upwards of 30 women have accused him of some form of sexual assault.
Steelers RB Najee Harris Leaves Practice With Leg Injury
LATROBE, PA — Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris is dealing with an ankle injury following the first practice of Week 2 at training camp. Harris called trainers over while holding his shoe and hobbled to the sideline with head trainer John Norwig. He continued to be evaluated on the sideline, testing weight on his left ankle.
Tua Tagovailoa secretly married ahead of Dolphins training camp
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa might not have a Super Bowl ring (yet), but he’s added some bling to his ring finger after getting married prior to reporting to training camp, according to Andy Slater of Fox Sports 640. The former Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback reportedly got hitched to Annah Concetta Gore in the middle […] The post Tua Tagovailoa secretly married ahead of Dolphins training camp appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Browns Signed New Wide Receiver Monday Morning
The Cleveland Browns have made an addition to their wide receiver room. Cleveland has signed Derrick Dillon after waiving Isaiah Weston with an injury settlement. Weston got hurt during practice on Saturday. Dillon most recently spent time on the New York Giants practice squad from 2020-21. Before Dillon was in...
NFL World Reacts To Browns' Major Injury News
The Browns have reportedly been hit with some tough injury news on Sunday. According to a report from cleveland.com, rookie wide receiver Isaiah Weston is feared to have suffered a torn ACL. "Isaiah Weston, who was having an excellent camp, feared to have a torn ACL, source says. Not confirmed...
