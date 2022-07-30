Madison County broadband project to help address Internet limitations

AUBURN, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Solar Farms New York green energy project in Cayuga County is off to a rocky start thanks to scammers. The Chair of the County Legislature, David Gould, warned the public that door to door canvassers are not affiliated with Solar Farms New York nor county government. Gould’s staff received calls and emails from confused residents about the canvassers and the letter sent out from his office informing them of the project. Gould stressed that all marketing for the project will be done online or by phone. He said residents should not give out personal information and are free to contact law enforcement if one of these imposters comes to their door.

17 HOURS AGO