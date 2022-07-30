Madison County broadband project to help address Internet limitations

www.oneidadispatch.com
ithaca.com
Power Outages Impacted 4600 Customers In Ithaca Area
At approximately 3:45 p.m. Tuesday a power outage struck the area, impacting about 4,600 NYSEG customers across Tompkins County, according to the utility. The City of Ithaca seems to have been hit the hardest, with 1,932 customers without power. About 1,600 customers in the Town of Ithaca were without power. In Dryden there were estimated to be 1,042 customers without power. And in Caroline 26 customers were reported to be without power.
whcuradio.com
Scammers target Cayuga County residents
AUBURN, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Solar Farms New York green energy project in Cayuga County is off to a rocky start thanks to scammers. The Chair of the County Legislature, David Gould, warned the public that door to door canvassers are not affiliated with Solar Farms New York nor county government. Gould’s staff received calls and emails from confused residents about the canvassers and the letter sent out from his office informing them of the project. Gould stressed that all marketing for the project will be done online or by phone. He said residents should not give out personal information and are free to contact law enforcement if one of these imposters comes to their door.
Romesentinel.com
Community offers input on fate of hospital buildings
UTICA — As construction continues on the Wynn Hospital in downtown Utica, the fate of the other area hospitals still remain unknown. According to Mohawk Valley Health System's website, both St. Elizabeth Medical Center and Faxton St. Luke’s Healthcare will shut down upon completion of the new downtown hospital, citing convenience and quality of care by merging services into one hospital.
Report: NYSDOH awards multi-billion dollar contract to Hochul campaign donor
According to a report from the Albany Times Union, the NYSDOH is awarding a multi-billion dollar state contract to a company owned by a campaign donor to Gov. Hochul.
Update: Power restored to 4,600 customers after outage
ITHACA, N.Y.—Due to a power outage, there are about 4,600 people without power in Tompkins County, with most of the impacted customers in the City of Ithaca, Town of Ithaca and the Town of Dryden. The city has 1,932 people out of power, the Town of Ithaca has 1,600...
Weekly COVID-19 Statistics Update: August 1, 2022
OSWEGO COUNTY – According to the Oswego County Health Department, there have been a total of 218 additional cases of COVID-19 (data from July 25 to July 31) this past week. In addition, 14 Oswego County residents were hospitalized due to COVID-19 between Sunday, July 24 and Saturday, July 30, according to the hospitalization report received by the Oswego County Health Department.
Oneida Dispatch
Oneida County encourages children’s immunizations
UTICA, N.Y. – The Oneida County Health Department is encouraging parents to have their children vaccinated. All children in grades pre-K through 12th must receive all required doses of required vaccines in order to attend school in New York state. Vaccinations provide immunity against serious health diseases. Vaccines are...
Local car wash chain plans new Ithaca site
ITHACA, N.Y.—Whether you drive gas or electric, a truck or a compact, there’s a desire to keep one’s car clean. Given New York State’s love of salt, as well as the ubiquitous dust and pollen, regular washing helps remove corrosive grime, protects the paint finish, and prolongs the life of a vehicle. Plus, a lot of people take pride in that just-washed paint shine, even in famously cloudy upstate New York.
Abbott Farms Of Syracuse Area Reminding You To Be A Good Human
Abbott Farms of Baldwinsville in the Syracuse area took to their Facebook page to remind people of all ages to be nice humans, be better people. Abbot Farms published on their Facebook page how they wanted to take a moment to share something important to them- their ability to hire teens. They do this to offer someone their first time job:
Oneida Dispatch
Madison County early voting hours for August Primary
WAMPSVILLE, N.Y. – Madison County residents who are eligible and want to take part in early voting for the primary election may do so at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, 551 Sayles St., Oneida. Voters will cast their ballot on the same voting system used on election day.
Lake association, preservation foundation team up to beautify Chittenango Creek
CAZENOVIA — On July 28, the Cazenovia Lake Association (CLA) and the Cazenovia Preservation Foundation coordinated a cleanup of a section of Chittenango Creek between the two dams downstream of the lake outlet. The lake dam, or upper dam, which controls the level of the lake, is located near...
localsyr.com
Oneida Shores beach closed until further notice
CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — According to the Onondaga County Parks website, the beach at Oneida Shores is closed until further notice. The closure is due to high E. coli readings in the water at the beach. A beach is closed when a sample exceeds the 235 E. coli colonies/100...
Steve Wells too busy for Congressional race debates. ‘I cannot spend my time talking to everyone.’
Syracuse, N.Y. – Steve Wells, a candidate running in the Republican primary for the 22nd Congressional District seat, said he’s been too busy getting his campaign off the ground and speaking directly to voters to participate in debates with his opponent. Wells, 59, a businessman from Cazenovia, rejected...
urbancny.com
Mayor Walsh Announces Dig Once Road Reconstruction Project on West Genesee Street on The Westside
Syracuse, N.Y. – Mayor Walsh announced “dig once” road work is taking place on West Genesee Street on the Westside. Syracuse Water Department will close the intersection of West Genesee and Milton Avenue on Tuesday, August 2 and Wednesday, August 3 to install a new water main pipe. Beginning Thursday, August 4, traffic will be open at the intersection but reduced in both directions until road work is complete. Detours will be in place in the surrounding area until work at the intersection is complete.
Romesentinel.com
Residents air concerns over continued closure of senior center in New Hartford
NEW HARTFORD — Although COVID restrictions have eased over the past year, the continued closure of the New Hartford Senior Center has garnered frustration on both sides of the issue. Volunteers, instructors, and attendees of the New Hartford Senior Center have criticized changes to the center, including its move...
syracuse.com
Syracuse University buys Varsity Pizza and Faegan’s property, but don’t look for immediate changes
Syracuse N.Y. — Few things are as linked by tradition and history as Syracuse University and the Varsity Pizza shop in the Marshall Street area. The relationship is now even stronger: SU this month bought a strip of four commercial properties on South Crouse Avenue that includes the Varsity, Faegan’s Pub and other retail and commercial spaces.
Oswego County Today Weekly News Roundup: July 24 – July 30
OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Today presents the top stories from this past week. On Sunday, July 24, at about 6:20 p.m., members of the Fulton Police Department responded to the intersection of W. Broadway (St. Rt. 3) and W. Second St. S. for a reported car crash involving a pedestrian. Full story here.
Oswego County landfill catches fire; smoke seen for miles
Volney, N.Y. — Firefighters spent three hours battling a challenging fire Monday evening at Bristol Hill Landfill in Oswego County. Smoke was visible at least seven or eight miles from the county landfill in Volney after a half-acre of trash there caught fire. People in the area saw the smoke and called 911 at 5:18 p.m., dispatchers said.
newyorkalmanack.com
Battle of Oriskany: Civil War in the Mohawk Valley
During this program, Terry McMaster will look at how the Revolutionary War in the Mohawk Valley was largely a civil war between neighbors, between siblings, and between fathers and sons, depending on who sided with the Revolutionaries and who with the Royalist cause. McMaster will look at the circumstances that...
Syracuse hikes fines for first time since 1998 to crack down on problem properties like Skyline, corner stores
Editor’s Note: This story has been updated from its original version to correct that the Common Council approved a three-year contract to continue the use of ShotSpotter by the Syracuse Police Department. Councilor Chol Majok plans to hold a meeting to discuss Syracuse’s data but did not hold up the vote on the contract.
