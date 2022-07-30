Meghan King shares why she's 'done' putting her relationships on social media

www.today.com
Related
TODAY.com
Ne-Yo's wife slams singer in scathing post: 'To ask me to stay and accept it is absolutely insane'
Ne-Yo's wife, Crystal Smith, has accused the singer of being unfaithful for eight years, wishing him "nothing but the best" in a scathing social media post shared Saturday night. Smith, 35, who has been married to Ne-Yo, 42, for six years, detailed the cheating allegations in a pointed Instagram post...
Mario Lopez's Wife Shows Her Support After Ex-Wife Ali Landry Puts Him On Blast For Infidelity
Coming out on top! Mario Lopez took first place at this year's International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation tournament, and wife Courtney Mazza Lopez was by his side to cheer him on every step of the way.On Sunday, July 31, the actor shared some footage from the big day, showing him on the mat and standing proudly with a gold medal around his neck."Thank you to all the homies who kicked my butt & helped get me ready!" the Extra host, 48, captioned his Instagram post, to which his wife, 39, commented, "BABY! Ugh so hot. I LOVE YOU." In his Instagram...
TODAY.com
Savannah wore her shirt backward Monday morning, but she has a sense of humor about it
Savannah Guthrie didn't realize until it was too late that she was wearing her shirt backward on Monday. The TODAY co-anchor, 50, posted a hilarious selfie in her Instagram stories that showed her pulling down the "front" of her sleeveless white blouse to reveal a clothing tag where it definitely wasn't supposed to be.
TODAY.com
Angelina Jolie reveals her daughter is attending Spelman College — and celebrates with the electric slide
Angelina Jolie is so excited daughter Zahara is heading to college that she can’t keep still. On Sunday, the Oscar-winning actor posted a photo on Instagram featuring 17-year-old Zahara, who was born in Ethiopia, with other new students at Spelman College, while revealing her daughter will be attending the historically Black college this year.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
TODAY.com
Neil Patrick Harris shares his 11-year-old daughter’s surprising reaction to ‘The Shining’
Neil Patrick Harris’ 11-year-old daughter had a different opinion than her father about the level of horror in “The Shining.”. During an interview with Jimmy Fallon on “The Tonight Show” which aired on July 27, Harris said that his daughter, Harper, made a bombastic claim on the 1980 horror classic based on the novel by Stephen King.
TODAY.com
'Cosby Show' star Geoffrey Owens is 'speechless' about son Jordyn's acting debut
Jordyn Owens is following in his dad's footsteps. "The Cosby Show" star Geoffrey Owens, 61, accompanied his son on the red carpet last week for the Netflix show "Uncoupled," which features Jordyn Owens as the character Trey. “I’m beyond words proud,” he told Page Six. “I’m speechless.”...
TODAY.com
See the moment Jenna Bush Hager reunites with Mila after camp
On Monday, Jenna Bush Hager shared a series of sweet videos on Instagram showing the heartwarming moment when her daughter, Margaret "Mila" Hager, returned home from sleepaway camp. "We got our girl," the "TODAY With Hoda & Jenna" co-host wrote on the first video, showing her husband, Henry Chase Hager,...
TODAY.com
Demi Lovato says she’s adopted she/her pronouns again, and explains why
Demi Lovato has shared that she now uses she/her pronouns again. The singer previously came out as nonbinary in May 2021 and announced at the time that she would use they/them pronouns. In an interview on the Spout Podcast uploaded on Monday, Lovato explained why she has now switched her...
RELATED PEOPLE
TODAY.com
What are Angelina Jolie’s 6 kids up to? Here’s what she’s said about them
Angelina Jolie is an Academy Award-winning actor, an accomplished filmmaker and a passionate humanitarian who serves as a UN special envoy for refugees. And yet there’s another prominent role in her life: Mother. The 47-year-old has six children, all of whom she shares with her ex-husband, Brad Pitt. Pitt and Jolie were together for 12 years and split in 2016. Jolie and Pitt’s divorce was finalized in 2019, and Pitt was awarded joint and legal custody of their five minor children in 2021. A legal battle over a winery the two once shared is ongoing.
TODAY.com
Jenna Bush Hager shares adorable photos to celebrate son Hal's third birthday
Jenna Bush Hager's son is officially a 3-year-old. The "TODAY with Hoda & Jenna" co-host celebrated her son Hal's third birthday with a sweet Instagram post and even sweeter pictures of the toddler and youngest member of the Hager family. "Three years with the most gentle (mostly!), loving, and hilarious,"...
TODAY.com
Dylan Dreyer's husband shares perfect hack for navigating the airport with a toddler
Navigating the airport alone is difficult, let alone with three young children. After returning to New York City from their family vacation, Dylan Dreyer’s husband Brian Fichera had to get crafty when it came to transporting his kids around the terminal. In a photo shared on Instagram, Fichera showed...
TODAY.com
How to manifest love into your life, according to the pros
The modern meet-cute doesn’t begin with a meeting, but with a positive thought. Megan Fox said she believes she’s been manifesting her fiancé, Machine Gun Kelly, since she was four years old. “I think I made him. My thoughts and intentions grew him into the person that he is,” she told Glamour UK. Priyanka Chopra Jonas joked to Oprah that she believes her mom manifested her husband, Nick Jonas.
IN THIS ARTICLE
TODAY.com
Brad Pitt gushes about ‘very beautiful’ daughter Shiloh’s dance skills
Brad Pitt can-can hardly believe how great daughter Shiloh is when it comes to dancing. The Oscar winner gushed when discussing a video released in June by Hamilton Evans Choreography in which his 16-year-old daughter and a group of dancers perform to Doja Cat’s “Vegas.”. “It brings a...
TODAY.com
Angelina Jolie breaks out the Electric Slide at daughter’s college
At a recent event for incoming freshmen at Spelman College, Angelina Jolie was in full mom mode while dropping off her daughter Zahara at the iconic HBCU. Watch as she breaks out the Electric Slide!Aug. 2, 2022.
TODAY.com
The meaning of Beyoncé's 'Virgo's Groove,' according to an astrologer
Born September 4, 1981, Beyonce is one of the world’s most famous Virgos — and she might be one of the proudest, too. Over the years, she’s released several songs that celebrate her membership as part of the earthy Virgo crew. The album “B’Day” had “Gift from Virgo” and the astrology-themed song “Signs,” in which the singer goes through past signs she’s dated only to conclude “I wish he was a Virgo, the same sign as me.” Now, with “Renaissance, her seventh solo album,” Bey is back to celebrating the sixth zodiac sign with “Virgo's Groove.”
TODAY.com
Lenny Kravitz wishes Jason Momoa a happy birthday with perfect bromance pic: ‘Love and respect always’
The Lenny Kravitz-Jason Momoa bromance continues. In honor of Momoa's 43rd birthday, Kravitz on Monday posted a photo of the two riding side by side on motorcycles. "Happy birthday, Jason. Love and respect always," read the caption from the 58-year-old rock star. Momoa and Kravitz's longstanding friendship was previously documented...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
TODAY.com
Hayden Markowitz responds to 'Bachelorette' behavior: 'My absolute worst and lowest moment'
"Bachelorette" contestant Hayden Markowitz is speaking out following the episode in which he was eliminated from the show. "For those who watched tonight’s episode, you saw me at my absolute worst and lowest moment," Markowitz wrote in a lengthy Instagram caption posted after the episode aired on Aug. 1.
Comments / 1