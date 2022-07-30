www.andalusiastarnews.com
Andalusia Star News
GALLERY: Shellhouse crowned 2023 Distinguished Young Woman of Covington County
Andalusia High School rising senior Grace Shellhouse was crowned as the 2023 Distinguished Young Woman of Covington County on Saturday, July 16. “It is an honor to represent Covington County, and I will not take it for granted,” Shellhouse said. “Two months ago, I was not even going to participate. Distinguished Young Women was never something I had been interested in, and I had never done anything like it before. All throughout my junior year, I had people try to talk me into participating, but I said no every time. After some much-needed positive peer pressure and convincing from my aunt, Mrs. Janna Marsh, and many other role models, I gave in. I never expected it to be as fun as it was. The girls were so sweet, and those friendships are some of the best I have. The DYW board is incredibly supportive, and I wouldn’t want to do it without them. DYW was a blast, and I wouldn’t trade a second of my summer for anything.”
wtvy.com
Vet facility coming to Dothan
First responders received a report of an individual with a gunshot wound at a residence in 600 Block of Tartan Pines Enterprise, AL around 10:30 a.m. The Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce in gearing up for a busy month in the circle city. Here to talk more about the happenings is Misty Morgan with the chamber.
Andalusia Star News
Andalusia High School 2011 alumnus joins Enterprise Pediatrics
An Andalusia native and graduate of Andalusia High School will be joining Enterprise Pediatric Clinic in August. Dr. Grace Spears was valedictorian for AHS’s Class of 2011. She went on to earn her undergraduate degree at the University of Alabama, majoring in biology with a minor in psychology. She then attended the University of Alabama School of Medicine in Birmingham, graduating in 2019 when she began a three-year pediatrics residency program at UAB and Children’s Hospital of Alabama.
Troy Messenger
Troy City Schools BOE approves personnel actions
The Troy City Schools Board of Education met on Tuesday morning and approved a number of personnel actions. All of the personnel actions were unanimously approved except for the hiring of new Troy Elementary Pre-K auxiliary teacher Frances Spann. Board member James Spann recused himself from voting on that hiring but the personnel action was approved with all other board members voting yes on the hiring. All of the personnel actions are listed below.
2022 Jay Peanut Festival canceled due to continued hardships
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Jay Peanut Festival in Santa Rosa County has been cancelled for 2022 due to lingering storm damage and a death in the family. That’s according to a Facebook post Friday morning from the Jay Peanut Festival. The festival has been around since 1990 created in honor of the […]
Andalusia Star News
Andalusia Health, LBW join for on-the-job training
LBW Community College officials met with Andalusia Health representatives and joined forces to benefit college students pursuing studies in the fields of healthcare Friday, July 29. An apprenticeship opportunity with LBW and Andalusia Health will prepare students for careers in nursing. “This apprenticeship provides our students with an opportunity to...
wdhn.com
Victim identified in Enterprise shooting
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — The victim in Tuesday’s late morning shooting has been identified. Hadden Townsend, 16, of Enterprise was shot and killed by a gunshot wound to the head, according to officials. The Enterprise Police department is currently investigating the case as a homicide. Stay with WDHN...
wtvy.com
Juvenile found shot to death in Enterprise
The Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce in gearing up for a busy month in the circle city. Here to talk more about the happenings is Misty Morgan with the chamber. Dothan Utilities will be working in the area. Wiregrass gives back to the community with over 250,000 meals. Updated: 2...
wdhn.com
“He was always so heroic,” Father rushes back into Dale Co. home and makes sure son makes it out alive
DALE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — Tracie Skinner was asleep when she got a call from her mother that her house was on fire and that Tracie’s stepdad, George Kirby II, did not make it out in time. “Got up and rushed over to the house,” Skinner said. “There...
wdhn.com
A family continues to search for a family member who has been missing for 7 years
DALE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — A little more than seven years ago was the last time a Dale County man was seen. Ever since, his family, through several searches and investigations, is trying to find any trace of him. Charles Childree returned home from his daily walk on July...
WSFA
Conecuh County man makes Pine Orchard Pop wine
PINE ORCHARD, Ala. (WSFA) - Kennon Burt has been mixing up something special for decades, but this year will be his last. Burt’s been growing scuppernongs at his vineyard in Conecuh county for the last 40 years. He uses the fruit to make his own wine, Pine Orchard Pop.
wdhn.com
UPDATE: 2 still hospitalized from Covington Co. helicopter crash
ANDALUSIA, Ala. (WDHN) — Two people involved in the Covington County helicopter crash on Friday are still in the hospital. Two of the three people involved in the helicopter crash on Friday evening are still in the local hospital. The EMT from the crash has been released from the...
wdhn.com
UPDATE: 1 dead after Dale County fire
DALE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — The deadly house fire in Dale County early Sunday morning is still an active investigation. The house fire killed one man and sent a mother and son to the hospital. The mother was released from Flowers Hospital on Sunday, and the son was released...
niceville.com
Fort Walton Beach senior citizen charged with trafficking in opiates, oxycodone
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. – A 65-year-old Fort Walton Beach woman has been charged with trafficking in narcotics, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) has announced. According to its statement, the OCSO arrested Kathryn Booker, 65, following the execution of a narcotics search warrant at a residence on McFarlan Avenue.
wtvy.com
This one thing could determine verdict in McCraney murder trial
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - How one issue is settled will go a long way in determining whether a jury finds murder suspect Coley McCraney guilty of killing two Dothan teens. His attorneys are asking a Dale County judge to permit testimony that would cast serious doubt that McCraney shot 17-year-olds J.B. Beasley and Tracie Hawlett in 1999.
WEAR
Report: Woman escapes Pensacola kidnapper at Walton County gas station
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Pensacola man kidnapped a female at gunpoint, but she was able to escape to safety at a Santa Rosa Beach gas station, according to an arrest report. Lamar Tyreek Hudson, 31, is charged with kidnapping and aggravated assault. The incident happened on July 9. According...
Alabama man dies in wreck on rural Alabama highway
Alabama troopers are investigating a wreck that killed an Alabama man Sunday night. Jessie L. Dixon Jr., 61, of Troy was fatally injured in a single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 10:30 p.m. Sunday, July 31. Dixon was reportedly driving on Alabama 87 near the 55 mile marker when the...
Andalusia Star News
Helicopter crash investigation underway
An investigation is underway into a medical helicopter crash in Andalusia Friday afternoon. The AS 350 helicopter was a Life Saver aircraft based in Evergreen and, according to officials, was on its way to Andalusia Health. There was not a patient on board when the helicopter crashed. The three people on board were the pilot and two EMTs.
wtvy.com
Hartford restaurant voted one of top nine diners in state
HARTFORD, Ala. (WTVY) - Mom’s Kitchen in Hartford was ranked one of the top nine diners in the state by “Best Things Alabama.”. They were in the company of restaurants from Birmingham all the way to Orange Beach. Mom’s Kitchen has been serving the community since 1993 and...
