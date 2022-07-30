Andalusia High School rising senior Grace Shellhouse was crowned as the 2023 Distinguished Young Woman of Covington County on Saturday, July 16. “It is an honor to represent Covington County, and I will not take it for granted,” Shellhouse said. “Two months ago, I was not even going to participate. Distinguished Young Women was never something I had been interested in, and I had never done anything like it before. All throughout my junior year, I had people try to talk me into participating, but I said no every time. After some much-needed positive peer pressure and convincing from my aunt, Mrs. Janna Marsh, and many other role models, I gave in. I never expected it to be as fun as it was. The girls were so sweet, and those friendships are some of the best I have. The DYW board is incredibly supportive, and I wouldn’t want to do it without them. DYW was a blast, and I wouldn’t trade a second of my summer for anything.”

COVINGTON COUNTY, AL ・ 3 HOURS AGO