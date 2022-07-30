ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covington County, AL

Comments / 0

Related
Andalusia Star News

GALLERY: Shellhouse crowned 2023 Distinguished Young Woman of Covington County

Andalusia High School rising senior Grace Shellhouse was crowned as the 2023 Distinguished Young Woman of Covington County on Saturday, July 16. “It is an honor to represent Covington County, and I will not take it for granted,” Shellhouse said. “Two months ago, I was not even going to participate. Distinguished Young Women was never something I had been interested in, and I had never done anything like it before. All throughout my junior year, I had people try to talk me into participating, but I said no every time. After some much-needed positive peer pressure and convincing from my aunt, Mrs. Janna Marsh, and many other role models, I gave in. I never expected it to be as fun as it was. The girls were so sweet, and those friendships are some of the best I have. The DYW board is incredibly supportive, and I wouldn’t want to do it without them. DYW was a blast, and I wouldn’t trade a second of my summer for anything.”
COVINGTON COUNTY, AL
wtvy.com

Vet facility coming to Dothan

First responders received a report of an individual with a gunshot wound at a residence in 600 Block of Tartan Pines Enterprise, AL around 10:30 a.m. The Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce in gearing up for a busy month in the circle city. Here to talk more about the happenings is Misty Morgan with the chamber.
ENTERPRISE, AL
Andalusia Star News

Andalusia High School 2011 alumnus joins Enterprise Pediatrics

An Andalusia native and graduate of Andalusia High School will be joining Enterprise Pediatric Clinic in August. Dr. Grace Spears was valedictorian for AHS’s Class of 2011. She went on to earn her undergraduate degree at the University of Alabama, majoring in biology with a minor in psychology. She then attended the University of Alabama School of Medicine in Birmingham, graduating in 2019 when she began a three-year pediatrics residency program at UAB and Children’s Hospital of Alabama.
ANDALUSIA, AL
Troy Messenger

Troy City Schools BOE approves personnel actions

The Troy City Schools Board of Education met on Tuesday morning and approved a number of personnel actions. All of the personnel actions were unanimously approved except for the hiring of new Troy Elementary Pre-K auxiliary teacher Frances Spann. Board member James Spann recused himself from voting on that hiring but the personnel action was approved with all other board members voting yes on the hiring. All of the personnel actions are listed below.
TROY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Traffic
Local
Alabama Government
Covington County, AL
Government
County
Covington County, AL
Andalusia Star News

Andalusia Health, LBW join for on-the-job training

LBW Community College officials met with Andalusia Health representatives and joined forces to benefit college students pursuing studies in the fields of healthcare Friday, July 29. An apprenticeship opportunity with LBW and Andalusia Health will prepare students for careers in nursing. “This apprenticeship provides our students with an opportunity to...
ANDALUSIA, AL
wdhn.com

Victim identified in Enterprise shooting

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — The victim in Tuesday’s late morning shooting has been identified. Hadden Townsend, 16, of Enterprise was shot and killed by a gunshot wound to the head, according to officials. The Enterprise Police department is currently investigating the case as a homicide. Stay with WDHN...
ENTERPRISE, AL
wtvy.com

Juvenile found shot to death in Enterprise

The Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce in gearing up for a busy month in the circle city. Here to talk more about the happenings is Misty Morgan with the chamber. Dothan Utilities will be working in the area. Wiregrass gives back to the community with over 250,000 meals. Updated: 2...
ENTERPRISE, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Candace Smith
WSFA

Conecuh County man makes Pine Orchard Pop wine

PINE ORCHARD, Ala. (WSFA) - Kennon Burt has been mixing up something special for decades, but this year will be his last. Burt’s been growing scuppernongs at his vineyard in Conecuh county for the last 40 years. He uses the fruit to make his own wine, Pine Orchard Pop.
CONECUH COUNTY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disability#City Limits
wdhn.com

UPDATE: 1 dead after Dale County fire

DALE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — The deadly house fire in Dale County early Sunday morning is still an active investigation. The house fire killed one man and sent a mother and son to the hospital. The mother was released from Flowers Hospital on Sunday, and the son was released...
DALE COUNTY, AL
wtvy.com

This one thing could determine verdict in McCraney murder trial

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - How one issue is settled will go a long way in determining whether a jury finds murder suspect Coley McCraney guilty of killing two Dothan teens. His attorneys are asking a Dale County judge to permit testimony that would cast serious doubt that McCraney shot 17-year-olds J.B. Beasley and Tracie Hawlett in 1999.
DOTHAN, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
Alabama Now

Alabama man dies in wreck on rural Alabama highway

Alabama troopers are investigating a wreck that killed an Alabama man Sunday night. Jessie L. Dixon Jr., 61, of Troy was fatally injured in a single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 10:30 p.m. Sunday, July 31. Dixon was reportedly driving on Alabama 87 near the 55 mile marker when the...
TROY, AL
Andalusia Star News

Helicopter crash investigation underway

An investigation is underway into a medical helicopter crash in Andalusia Friday afternoon. The AS 350 helicopter was a Life Saver aircraft based in Evergreen and, according to officials, was on its way to Andalusia Health. There was not a patient on board when the helicopter crashed. The three people on board were the pilot and two EMTs.
ANDALUSIA, AL
wtvy.com

Hartford restaurant voted one of top nine diners in state

HARTFORD, Ala. (WTVY) - Mom’s Kitchen in Hartford was ranked one of the top nine diners in the state by “Best Things Alabama.”. They were in the company of restaurants from Birmingham all the way to Orange Beach. Mom’s Kitchen has been serving the community since 1993 and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy