Lorain makes wise investment in system for residents to report issues | Editorial

Lorain Building, Housing and Planning Department bringing in manager to increase efficiency
The city of Lorain’s Building, Housing and Planning Department has the go-ahead to hire an office manager. City Council recently approved an ordinance creating the position that will pay between $55,411 and $67,457 a year. “The person hired will manage and be the point person for code enforcement, housing...
Avon Lake tries to clear up misunderstandings about power plant proposals
AVON LAKE, Ohio -- The 250 people who attended a July 19 public meeting on potential uses for the former lakefront power plant land may have left more confused than when they went in. The city held the meeting so that residents could see a presentation on possible uses for...
Neighbors want plan from city for landmark Cleveland street that’s in disrepair
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Hessler Court, the last wooden street in Cleveland, has fallen into disrepair and neighbors are asking the city for a timeline to get it fixed. “I feel sad,” said Laura Cyrocki, who’s lived on the street for 24 years. “I feel said, I feel frustrated and angry.”
North Ridgeville mayor seeks cooperation from Parks and Recreation Commission for ballot issues
NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio -- Mayor Kevin Corcoran is working this summer to build consensus and support for a combined city/school district capital improvement project. Voters will be asked in November to approve both a city income tax increase and a school bond issue. Corcoran spoke at the city’s Parks and...
North Ridgeville receives grant to clean up gas station
NORTH RIDGEVILLE — The city of North Ridgeville received $250,000 to clean up an abandoned gas station on Center Ridge Road. The former BP Gas station near the corner of state Route 83 and Center Ridge Road will be cleaned up using state funds released by the Controlling Board.
Sewer district approach to Horseshoe Lake is all about bulldozing, not creating a park
I want to thank Steven Litt for his even-handed commentary on the Horseshoe Lake dam, acknowledging as he did the beauty of the former lake and its importance to the history of the cities around it. But no matter how much lipstick the Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District’s nine contractors apply, their plan is a pig from its birth.
Central Booking opens at Cuyahoga County jail, but is not yet being used as intended
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The long-awaited Central Booking facility at the Cuyahoga County jail has officially opened, but it will be at least another month before the county sees any benefits. The jail started bringing crime suspects through the newly renovated space on July 22 and, as of Friday, had...
Lorain County plans OVI checkpoint this week
The Lorain County OVI Task Force announced that sometime in the next week, an OVI checkpoint will take place in the county, according to a news release. The OVI checkpoint, funded by a federal grant, is planned to deter and intercept impaired drivers, the release said. So far in 2022,...
Dog park, drone program, Forest Hills Park and more part of Cuyahoga County’s $9 million in newly proposed ARPA funding: Stimulus Watch
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cuyahoga County Councilmembers are set to introduce $9 million in new projects funded by federal COVID-19 stimulus dollars. The proposed American Rescue Plan Act projects include revitalizing parks, investing in arts, boosting public services, construction projects and more. The proposed funds are part of Cuyahoga County’s $66 million Community Grant Funds, which have drawn controversy from critics who say the funding model gives individual council members too much say over how money is spent.
Lorain County primary election results for August 02, 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Here are the latest unofficial election results for Lorain County’s August 02, 2022 primary election. Find race results in unopposed contests and additional results on the Lorain County Board of Elections website. Find more election coverage at www.cleveland.com/election-results.
Brecksville voters will decide in November whether to allow homes on former Highland school site
BRECKSVILLE, Ohio -- Voters here will decide Nov. 8 whether to allow residential construction on the former Highland Drive Elementary School property. The 21-acre property currently is zoned a “community facilities” district, which among other uses allows schools, religious facilities, public playgrounds and parks, recreation areas, swimming pools, government buildings, libraries, museums, child daycare centers, cemeteries and hospitals -- but not homes.
Over 170 families enjoy farm market at Lorain County Public Health
Lorain County Public Health, 9880 Murray Ridge Road in Elyria, hosted a family farm market July 26. Attendees bought fresh fruits and vegetables from three local farms, enjoyed games and learned about Lorain County Public Health services, according to a news release. The WIC program, a supplemental nutrition initiative for...
Lorain County law firm takes new name of Dooley Gembala McLaughlin Pecora
Serving Northeast Ohio since 1931, the law firm of O’Toole McLaughlin Dooley and Pecora, 5455 Detroit Road in Sheffield Village, has announced its expansion and name change effective Aug. 15, according to a news release. The firm, which now will be known as Dooley Gembala McLaughlin Pecora, has enjoyed...
72 affordable housing units coming soon to Cleveland’s Clark Fulton neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Clark Fulton neighborhood of Cleveland is expanding affordable housing options for residents. According to a news release, 72 units will soon be available off West 25th Street at Vía Sana, a development by The NRP Group and MetroHealth. Also on site will be an...
This means war: Medina businesses sign up for friendly competition
MEDINA, Ohio -- Cool Beans Café has brought a war to the Medina square -- a sign war, that is. And it has quickly spread throughout the city and even to other businesses in Medina County. Cool Beans owner Laura Cavey shared that she had seen a similar thing...
LCCAA’s Community Garden in South Elyria has slate of events planned
A full slate of events is planned at the Community Garden, 340 15th St. in South Elyria, which is sponsored by the Lorain County Community Action Agency. Garden manager Leanna Westergaard will train volunteers starting at 8 a.m., Aug. 13 and 27, according to LCCAA. The first training took place...
OSHA hits Dollar Tree with $1.2 million fine for violations in Maple Heights, Columbus
MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio — OSHA is proposing a $1.2 million fine for Dollar Tree, which also owns Family Dollar, because of hazards at stores in Maple Heights and Columbus. The agency sent a news release Monday announcing the fines. A reporter has reached out to Dollar Tree for comment.
Lorain: BrewFest returning for 8th year at Black River Landing
The eighth Annual BrewFest is returning Aug. 13 at the Black River Landing, 421 Black River Lane in downtown Lorain.to treat fans of craft beer to another festival. “Main Street Lorain Growth is happy to announce the return of the eighth annual BrewFest Waterfront District, Lorain County’s original craft beer, music and food festival,” according to Howard Ross, organizer of the event. “I think it’s going to be great.”
Second Saturdays in Oberlin will be Aug. 13
Second Saturdays will be held Aug. 13 in downtown Oberlin. From 9 a.m. to noon, stock up on fresh vegetables and fruit at the Oberlin Farmers Market in the City Hall parking lot. Activities for kids will be offered from 10 a.m. to noon in the East College Street courtyard. A guided “Freedom’s Friends” history walk related to the Underground Railroad will begin at 11 a.m. at First Church.
Historic Alcazar Hotel in Cleveland Heights sold for $2.6M
The iconic Alcazar Hotel in Cleveland Heights, designed by Cleveland architect Harry T. Jeffrey in the likeness of two Florida hotels, sold for $2.6 million to real estate developer Rico Pietro and business partner Erik Loomis. The 1924 building features a penthouse ballroom and a first-floor dining room among other...
