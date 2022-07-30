Archie Battersbee's parents appeal to Health Secretary

www.bbc.com
Sad. But the issue is mostly economic. Expect the family could LEGALLY continue life support privately, but doubtless lack the funds. The national health service must ration resources by some stsndards; indefinite long term care for hopeless cases is not a heartless disregard for families wishes, but a necessary conservation of resources. Many who have no advocates are "unpluged" and allowed to die. Yes, this is a boy, not an elder, and parents feel the utter 'wrongness' of having to bury a child. But the real issue is the Money: Who pays? They don't want to let go, and want their government to pay the bills.
Archie's final hours: Family of 'brain dead' 12-year-old hold bedside vigil playing his favourite music and television shows before life support is set to be turned off at 11am TODAY - as they cling on to one last chance of saving him
Archie Battersbee's life support will be removed at 11am this morning unless his family can appeal again to the European Court of Human Rights, having spent the night holding a vigil by his bedside. The 12-year-old suffered catastrophic brain damage after an accident at home in April, and has been...
‘He’s still with us’: Archie Battersbee’s mother speaks as life support switch off imminent
Archie Battersbee is “progressing in so many ways”, his mother Hollie Dance has said.The 12-year-old’s life support treatment is due to be withdrawn on Tuesday (2 August) after the Court of Appeal ruled that it should not continue beyond 12:00 BST.Judges refused Archie’s parents permission to appeal against the ruling at the Supreme Court, however, they believe he is showing signs of progression.“He’s got a very good, stable heartbeat,” his mother said.“He holds his own blood pressure, he’s gaining weight.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Archie Battersbee’s parents condemn decision to allow withdrawal of life supportArchie Battersbee’s parents condemn decision to allow withdrawal of life supportArchie Battersbee’s mother says family should not have had to go through court
Archie Battersbee: Father of brain damaged boy ‘suffers stroke’ as judges set to make life support ruling
The father of a 12-year-old boy at the centre of a life-support dispute suffered a suspect stroke ahead of a ruling on his son’s treatment. A lawyer told the three judges at the Court of Appeal on Monday that Archie Battersbee’s father, Paul Battersbee, had been taken to hospital. He is believed to have had either a stroke or a heart attack. It’s the latest blow for a family that has been fighting for months to continue life support for Archie, despite doctors arguing he is ‘ brain-stem dead’ and further treatment is not in his interest. The boy suffered...
Archie Battersbee’s parents wait for ruling after Court of Appeal hearing
The parents of a 12-year-old boy left in a comatose state after suffering “catastrophic” brain damage in an accident at home three months ago are waiting for a ruling on the latest round of a life-support treatment fight. Three Court of Appeal judges on Friday finished hearing arguments...
Woman kept in police cell for 36 hours after stillbirth due to suspicions she had ‘illegal abortion’
A woman was kept in police custody for 36 hours after having a stillbirth because of suspicions she had an abortion after the legal cut-off point, it has been claimed.UK abortion providers, who supported the woman, denied she had flouted the legal deadline and warned the treatment she endured “should be unthinkable in a civilised society”, with “no conceivable” public interest in holding her.They added that the woman has been under investigation for a year and a half, but still not charged with any crime.Jonathan Lord, medical director of MSI Reproductive Choices, one of the UK’s leading abortion providers, told...
I was fit and healthy but woke up smelling burning rubber – now I am fighting for my life
WHEN Alex Savage woke up to the smell of burning rubber, he had no idea what was at stake. “I thought it was a sinus thing,” he recalls, but the communications consultant from The Wirral is now on his eighth cycle of chemotherapy to treat an aggressive brain cancer after being diagnosed when he was living in Australia.
Ambulance worker who suffered a miscarriage after she had to lift an obese 20 stone patient on her own while pregnant is set for compensation after winning discrimination claim
An ambulance worker who suffered a second miscarriage after being made to lift a 20-stone obese patient while pregnant has won a discrimination claim. Claire Thompson was made to push heavy wheelchairs and move overweight patients on her own as an employee of E-Zec Medical Transport Services, causing 'immense physical strain'.
We gave birth to supersize babies, trolls attack them not being ‘normal’ & judge us as mums but we’re happy and healthy
AYSHAH Maton gazed down at her newborn daughter in disbelief and tried to process what the midwife had just told her. After a nine-hour home birth using nothing but gas and air, baby Eloise had weighed in at a whopping 12lb 1/2oz – the size of a typical three month old.
NHS nurse, 46, who thought persistent cough was long Covid after she worked through pandemic learns she is dying of cancer
An NHS nurse and mother of two who worked throughout the pandemic has been diagnosed with terminal cancer - after believing her cough was a result of long Covid. Victoria Puar, 46, who worked at Birmingham Children's Hospital as a ward sister, says she caught the virus during a camping trip with her family in August 2021 and suffered with a horrible cough for months afterwards.
World's first mummified pregnant woman had unusual markings that showed signs of cancer
Ancient Egypt is a fascinating part of our world history. From building pyramids to their tradition of mummifying their dead. This mummy was first discovered in the early 19th century, but when they examined the corpse in 2016, they were surprised by what they discovered. A mummified pregnant woman. As...
Chinese machines that can produce more than 100kg of meth in a single 'cook' are being smuggled into Australia
Machines capable of producing more than 100kg of methamphetamine in a single 'cook' are being imported into Australia. The machines, known as decarboxylation reactors, are from China and can reportedly be purchased for around $30,000. Five people were arrested last week by detectives from Victoria Police's Clandestine Laboratory squad, after...
Pregnant mother and baby died after she was sent to ‘unsuitable ward’
A pregnant woman and her baby died two days apart after she caught Covid and was transferred to an unsuitable ward to treat her illness, an inquest heard.Sumera Haq, 37, was eight months pregnant with her third child when she contracted coronavirus and started suffering severe stomach pain and worsening shortness of breath.She was rushed to Whipps Cross Hospital in Leytonstone, east London, and initially treated on a labour ward.Two days later, on 9 August last year, the primary school teacher was transferred to a medical ward after her respiratory function worsened, but her condition deteriorated and she suffered...
Grieving son who only found out his care home resident mother was dying with Covid after staff told him she was on 'end of life' treatment calls for new law to ensure families can have cameras installed in private rooms
The grieving son of a care home resident who died after falling ill with Covid is calling for families to be given to legal right to have cameras in their loved-ones' rooms. Tony Stowell, 54, was left in shock when he was suddenly told by care home staff his mother had been put on end-of-life treatment - despite her appearing healthy just days before.
Conjoined twins separated with the help of virtual reality
Brazilian twins who were joined at the head have been successfully separated with the help of virtual reality. Three-year-olds Bernardo and Arthur Lima underwent surgeries in Rio de Janeiro, with direction from Great Ormond Street Hospital in London. The teams spent months trialling techniques using virtual reality projections of the...
Prince Harry reveals 'significant tensions' with Queen's top aide as he sues Home Office in police protection row: Duke says it was not 'appropriate' for Sir Edward Young to have been involved in decision to remove his Met bodyguards, High Court hears
Prince Harry had a strained relationship with one of the Queen's top aides, the High Court has today been hold. 'Significant tensions' are said to have existed between the Duke of Sussex and the Queen's Private Secretary, Sir Edward Young, according to the prince's legal team. The pair's relationship was...
Our baby girl will die without a transfusion – we’re offering £20k to anyone who’s a match
A FAMILY is offering £20,000 to anyone who can be a stem cell or bone marrow match for an 18-month-old girl with leukaemia. Elaiya Hameed was diagnosed with a rare cancer - acute myeloid leukaemia - in June of this year. It can only be cured with a bone...
The 8 signs of deadly eye bleeding virus which kills 30% of patients – as it reaches Europe
A DEADLY virus that causes bleeding from the eyes has reached Europe. Crimean-Congo haemorrhagic fever (CCHF) kills 30 per cent of those who it infects and is edging closer to the UK. Over the weekend it was reported that a man in the city of Leon, in Spain's North West,...
U.K. Teen with Severe Eating Disorder Dies 2 Months After Court Allows Her to Cease Treatment
A 19-year-old woman with a severe eating disorder has died two months after a judge ordered that she could be taken off a life-saving treatment. Sir Jonathan Cohen, a Justice for the U.K.'s Court of Protection, announced the "tragic and deeply distressing" death on Friday after the teenager, identified only as BG, fought for autonomy of her body and the right to make her own health decisions, according to Sky News.
Archie Battersbee’s family denied permission to take life support appeal to UN
The family of Archie Battersbee has been denied permission to take its appeal of a High Court ruling to withdraw the 12-year-old’s life support to the UN.The young boy at the centre of the legal battle has relied on mechanical ventilation since being admitted to hospital on 7 April, when he was found unconscious with a ligature over his head.Doctors treating Archie at the Royal London Hospital in Whitechapel, east London, think he is brain-stem dead and say continued life-support treatment is not in his best interests.On Monday, his parents, Hollie Dance and Paul Battersbee, were allowed to appeal...
Archie Battersbee: Father ‘suffers stroke’ as parents lose court fight to stop life support being switched off
The parents of a 12-year-old boy left in a comatose state have lost their latest court battle to stop his life support being turned off. Archie Battersbee suffered “catastrophic” brain damage four months ago and the High Court ruled that doctors could lawfully stop treating him. His parents, Hollie Dance and Paul Battersbee, were allowed to appeal the decision at the Court of Appeal but have now lost the latest legal fight. Three Court of Appeal judges ruled that the High Court judge’s previous decision was not wrong. The court heard that just before the ruling was made, Mr...
