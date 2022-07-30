ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

From preschool teachers to professors: A breakdown of teacher salaries.

By Clare Mulroy, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ju6sE_0gyoEv0I00

Jobs in education in the United States are projected to grow 10% from 2020 to 2030, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reports. Still, many school districts are experiencing teacher shortages, with the pandemic exacerbating hurdles like low pay, poor benefits and concerns over safety.

According to an EdChoice survey, about half of U.S. teachers under age 55 considered leaving teaching in fall 2021, and 64% of teachers older than 55 considered retiring in fall 2021. Many attributed this to feeling undervalued and underpaid, the survey results.

Here's how much those in the business of education make in a year:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MtVBK_0gyoEv0I00
Teacher salaries depend on degree, state and grade level taught. PeopleImages, Getty Images/iStockphoto. Posed by models.

How much do teachers make?

Primary and secondary school teaching positions require a bachelor’s degree and a certification from the state where you intend to teach. Certifications vary state to state . Many require credit hours in specialty areas and passing scores on certification tests.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics uses the median wage in its survey of teacher salaries. It defines median wage as the wage at which half of the workers in the occupation earned more than that amount and half earned less. Here is the exact BLS breakdown of median wages for different grade levels of teachers.

Adult basic and secondary education and ESL (English as a Second Language) teachers make a median wage of $59,720, the BLS reports.

Back-to-school gifts for teachers: 30 items teachers actually want in 2022

Make the most of back-to-school sales: Target offering more discounts for students, teachers

How much do professors and post-secondary teachers make?

Post-secondary teachers include professors in colleges, professional schools and community colleges . This field is varied because it contains everything from full-time tenured professors to part-time teachers. A master’s degree may be sufficient for some positions while others require a PhD to teach college students.

Post-secondary teachers earn a median wage of $79,640, according to BLS.

How much do teacher assistants make?

Teaching assistant positions can be a necessary part of a bachelor’s degree or part-time work for some. Teacher assistants work with a licensed teacher and aid learning in the classroom.

According to BLS statistics, teacher assistants make a median wage of $29,360 a year.

How much do school principals make?

Whether surrounded by 6-year-olds or 11th graders, principals manage the daily operations of a school and carry out administrative duties . According to the BLS, the typical entry level education for a principal is a master’s degree.

The median annual wage for elementary, middle and high school principals is $98,420.

How much do nurses make?: Salaries from nurse practitioners to traveling nurses

How much do NFL refs make?: Referee salaries, paths to officiating and female referees.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: From preschool teachers to professors: A breakdown of teacher salaries.

Comments / 122

ccd2014
3d ago

This is misleading. Teachers salaries range a great deal by state and system. I have a masters and a decade of experience and just now topped 60k. I’m not complaining about my pay. I’m just saying this is a bit inaccurate when you consider states and those states’ standard of living costs.

Reply(6)
23
TXBeachBum
3d ago

We talk about teacher salaries too much. What about the support staff? They more often than not get paid poverty wages for dang near the same work.

Reply(22)
16
Amanda Moore
3d ago

I’m just curious where they actually got their data from. What states? Private, public, or charter schools? We’re the teachers veteran teachers, relatively new to the profession? What was the education levels of everyone that participated? Typically you’d earn more with more education… just curious.

Reply(1)
5
Related
Upworthy

Fourth grade teacher gives eye-opening response to claim that teachers only work '8-9 months' per year

A fourth grade teacher in Cleveland, Ohio, went viral on social media a few months ago when he spilled the tea on just how little teachers are paid in the United States. Kyle Cohen, known as Mr. Cohen to his students, has reportedly been teaching for four years and recently completed his master's degree in educational leadership. In a video that gained more than 1.1 million views on TikTok, the 26-year-old educator revealed how much he got paid during his first year of teaching. "In my first year of teaching, I taught at a charter school here in Cleveland, Ohio, and I made $31,000 as a fourth-grade teacher with a class of 16 students with a wide range of special needs—and I had my college degree and experience," Cohen says in the clip.
CLEVELAND, OH
GOBankingRates

Will Food Stamps Increase Because of Inflation?

Even in a year when prices for just about everything are skyrocketing, the surging price of food stands out. In June, the federal government’s food-at-home index — meaning food you buy at a grocery or supermarket — soared 12.2% from the previous year, according to the latest Consumer Price Index numbers.
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Preschool Teacher#School Teachers#Gifts For Teachers#Preschoolers#Parenting Tips#Edchoice
Matt Lillywhite

Texas School District Approves 4-Day Week For Students

A Texas school district located approximately 50 miles west of Fort Worth has approved a 4-day week for students that will begin during the upcoming school year. The Mineral Wells Independent School District voted to switch to a four-day week, according to reports by the Texas Tribune. "The action was needed to attract and retain teachers during a time when educators are hard to come by."
TEXAS STATE
Essence

Student Loan Debt Is Being Erased For Those Who Went To For-Profit Colleges

The US Department of Education announced it's forgiving nearly $6 Billion worth of loan following a class action lawsuit against the government. A landmark lawsuit win is alleviating the crushing weight of student debt for a group of borrowers. Bloomberg recently reported that the US Department of Education agreed to...
COLLEGES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Preschool
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Parenting
Maya Devi

He vaccinated over 30 students with the same syringe, and then asked, "How is it my fault?"

An alarming case of the negligence of Covid-19 vaccination and 'one needle, one syringe, one time’ protocol occurred in Sagar, a city in Madhya Pradesh, an Indian state. Jitendra Rai, the vaccinator, vaccinated at least thirty students using a single syringe in a prestigious school. He claims he did so because the authorities provided him with only one syringe. He also added that the ‘head of department’ said he should vaccinate all children with it.
The Independent

Child prodigy is accepted to medical school programme one year after graduating high school

A thirteen-year-old child prodigy has been accepted into medical school just a year after graduating high school. Alena Analeigh became the youngest African American to be admitted into med school after she received an early acceptance letter from the University of Alabama's Heersink School of Medicine in May. Although she won’t beging classes until Fall 2024, Alena has plenty of things on her plate at the moment. She is currently enrolled in double undergraduate biological science programs at Arizona State University and Oakwood University.The teenager’s accomplishments don’t stop there. Right after graduating college last year, Alena became Nasa’s youngest...
EDUCATION
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

557K+
Followers
62K+
Post
286M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy