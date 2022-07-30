ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anne Arundel County, MD

Local Business Spotlight: Maryland Renaissance Festival

By John Frenaye
Eye On Annapolis
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.eyeonannapolis.net

Comments / 0

Related
DC News Now

Black Greek Fest returns on hot summer weekend

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The second annual Black Greek Festival has returned on one of the hottest weekends in the DMV. Dozens of people from several African American Greek sororities and fraternities came together to celebrate culture with the community. The hot temperatures did not stop people from showing up to the second annual […]
WASHINGTON, DC
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Giant Food is Opening a New Maryland Store

Regional grocery chain Giant Food is opening a new store in Silver Spring, Md., on Friday, replacing an older location about nine miles away, the retailer announced Tuesday. The new store is nearly 65,000-square feet and has an expanded gourmet cheese department, fresh-made sushi and pizza, and a Starbucks café.
SILVER SPRING, MD
Falls Church News-Press

2 Local Restaurants Recently Received Honorary RAMMY Awards

The RAMMY Awards celebrate legacy and excellence in the DC region’s food and restaurant industry. The 40th Annual Awards were held last week and two Falls Church area restaurants received Honorary Awards for their long years of service to their community. Anthony’s Restaurant, located at 3000 Annandale Rd, Falls...
FALLS CHURCH, VA
Eye On Annapolis

Ignite Annapolis Tickets On Sale NOW

Following a two year hiatus due to the COVID pandemic, Annapolis will once again play host to Ignite Annapolis, a high-energy evening of 5-minute talks by people who have a burning idea—and the guts to get onstage and share it with their hometown crowd. Ignite Annapolis #5 is scheduled...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Anne Arundel County, MD
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
Anne Arundel County, MD
Government
Eye On Annapolis

Visit Annapolis Always Has A Great List — Things To Do This August!

Visit Annapolis & Anne Arundel County always has the scoop on what is happening all across the County. Here is their list for August!. Located in the heart of Maryland, Annapolis & Anne Arundel County is the ideal destination for celebrating summer. Travel is back and Visit Annapolis & Anne Arundel County (VAAAC) invites visitors to access its more than 500 miles of shoreline to craft their unique Chesapeake Bay adventures.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Eye On Annapolis

Crosby Marketing Communications Wins Four Aster Awards

Annapolis-based Crosby Marketing Communications has won four healthcare marketing awards in the annual Aster Awards, including three Golds. Now in its 20th year, the Aster Awards recognize outstanding advertising, marketing, and communications excellence. Crosby’s winning entries were selected from more than 2,500 nationwide for their outstanding creativity, message effectiveness, and consumer appeal. Crosby received these honors:
ANNAPOLIS, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Localevent#Local Life#Renaissance#Labor Day
CBS Baltimore

'Now she is beautiful:' Massive statue of Virgin Mary back in Maryland after year-long restoration

EMMITSBURG, Md. -- Attracting upwards of 300,000 visitors a year from around the world, it's hard to call The National Shrine Grotto of Our Lady of Lourdes in Emmitsburg, Maryland a hidden gem, but the Frederick County holy site remains relatively unknown."You can call it a hidden gem because there are so many people who don't yet know about it," said Dawn Walsh, director of the National Shrine Grotto.The shrine sits on a hill above the campus of Mount St. Mary's University. "There is something palpably peaceful here, and everybody can attest to it," said Walsh.But the most recognizable feature, a...
EMMITSBURG, MD
Nottingham MD

Winning $133,638 Maryland Lottery ticket sold in Middle River

MIDDLE RIVER, MD—A big winning Maryland Lottery ticket was sold in Middle River last week, and officials say the prize remains unclaimed as of Monday morning. The winning $133,638 FAST PLAY ticket was sold on July 31 at Martin Exxon, located at 2333 Eastern Boulevard. Winners of prizes larger...
MIDDLE RIVER, MD
Bay Net

Four Restaurants Pass Alcohol Compliance Checks, Three Do Not

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Alcohol Enforcement Unit recently conducted a series of alcohol compliance checks at seven restaurants in St. Mary’s County. Four of the restaurants were found to be compliant, while three businesses failed to ask an underage cadet for...
LEONARDTOWN, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
Bay Weekly

Largest Crab Feast in the World Returns

It’s back! Often billed as the largest crab feast in the world, the 77th annual Rotary Club of Annapolis Crab Feast is scheduled for Friday, Aug. 5, come rain or shine, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. The traditional format of the event took a hiatus in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic but the club did sell crabs-to-go. This year, the event returns to in-person dining.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
baltimoremagazine.com

The Pawpaw, America’s Largest Edible Fruit, Grows Quietly in Baltimore

Doron Kutnick emerges from the overflowing shrubs of his white farmhouse in Hampstead before his first cup of coffee. It’s late June, just days before the summer solstice, and at 9 a.m., the morning shade still sweeps across the open fields and enclosed greenhouses of the two-acre Two Boots Farm that he runs with his wife, Elisa.
BALTIMORE, MD
northernvirginiamag.com

This Leesburg Haunted House, Once One of the Scariest in the U.S., Is Closing its Doors

If you ask any fan of thrill and horror about the best (and scariest) haunted house in Northern Virginia, Shocktober is sure to be on the list. Unfortunately, the historic home for this beloved occasion, the Carlheim Manor, can no longer hold the event, impelling The Arc of Loudoun, an advocacy organization dedicated to serving people with disabilities that receives much of its fundraising from this annual event, to create a new Shocktober party.
LEESBURG, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy