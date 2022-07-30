This Winnie the Pooh Corn Maze in Maine Is Family-Friendly Summer Fun

Maine is known for many things, and one of our most well-known items is the Maine lobster. Anywhere along the rugged and rocky coast of Maine, you are sure to see Maine lobstermen and lobsterwomen hard at work setting traps to haul in fresh Maine lobster for people to enjoy. Summer in Maine not only means plenty of tourists, but it also means lines at the local lobster shacks with people waiting to enjoy a fresh Maine lobster roll. Every year, the town of Rockland celebrates these crustaceans with a big festival. This year is the 75th annual Maine lobster festival, and this festival is five days of fun, along with plenty of food to enjoy and, of course, the Maine lobster as the star.

ROCKLAND, ME ・ 18 HOURS AGO