Every follow-up to John McTiernan and Arnold Schwarzenegger’s 1987 Predator has tried to concoct a high-concept twist, be it situating its alien killer in the big city (Predator 2), pitting it against acid-bleeding Xenomorphs (Alien vs. Predator), traveling off-world (Predators) or doing whatever it was that The Predator was attempting. Prey, thankfully, eschews such more-is-better inventiveness, taking a back-to-basics approach to its material and, in doing so, crafts the franchise’s finest follow-up by a significant margin. The hunters are once again also the hunted in Dan Trachtenberg’s stripped-down survival-horror gem, whose sole shortcoming turns out to be its theatrical unavailability—those...

