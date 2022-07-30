www.spoilertv.com
The Flash - Ending With Shortened 9th Season
It’s official — the upcoming ninth season of The Flash on the CW will be its last. It will debut in 2023 and consist of 13 episodes.
Industry - 2.01 - Daddy - Review
Baby Succession is baaaaaaaaaack! Sorry, sorry, I know it's unfair to both shows to make this comparison, but it's still what it feels like to me. I, for one, am very happy to be back at Pierpoint with Harper, Rob, Yasmin, and Eric (and Eric's coffee, which should've been first billed here, let's be honest).
The Driver - Skeet Ulrich Joins Cast
Skeet Ulrich is set as a lead opposite Giancarlo Esposito in The Driver, AMC’s remake of the British drama series that is set to launch next year on AMC and AMC+. The U.S. series comes from creators Danny Brocklehurst and Sunu Gonera and showrunner Theo Travers. It stars Esposito as Vince, a taxi driver whose life is turned upside down when he agrees to chauffer the New Orleans-based Zimbabwean gangster “The Horse” (Zackary Momoh), a man notorious for exploiting undocumented immigrants at the U.S. southern ports.
Mason - Ordered To Pilot By Showtime
SHOWTIME(R) ORDERS COMEDY PILOT "MASON" From A24 and Directed and Executive Produced by Daniels, The Team Behind the Film Everything Everywhere All at Once. Nathan Min Created and Will Star in Project Produced by A24 With Oscar(R) Nominee Steven Yeun To Executive Produce. LOS ANGELES - August 1, 2022 -...
Jigsaw - Renamed to Kaleidoscope by Netflix
The show will now be called "Kaleidoscope". Netflix today announced the new series Jigsaw, a thrilling, action-packed heist drama that takes an innovative nonlinear approach to storytelling in a way where viewers are in control. The series is currently filming at Netflix Studios: Brooklyn, making it the first production at the company's new Bushwick studio. Logline: Spanning 24 years, Jigsaw centers around the largest heist ever attempted, and the vengeance, scheming, loyalties, and betrayals that surround it. It's loosely inspired by the real-life story where seventy billion dollars in bonds went missing in downtown Manhattan during Hurricane Sandy.
Archer - Episode 13.02 - Operation: Fang - Press Release
Gillette is in charge of a creepy crawly mission in a tropical jungle. Written by Matt Roller.
Lionsgate Launches Podcast Division With El Chapo Show Hosted by 50 Cent
Click here to read the full article. Lionsgate, the studio behind “John Wick,” “The Hunger Games” and Starz, has entered the podcasting space. The company launched a new division called Lionsgate Sound, which will operate as a full-service podcast production company, handling titles for the studio’s film and television business while also overseeing projects for third-party clients. Lionsgate Sound will launch with four shows, including a podcast from rapper 50 Cent. It has more than a dozen additional projects in the pipeline. The current slate includes “Cuate/twin: The Downfall of El Chapo (working title),” hosted and produced by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson...
Hulu’s Thrilling ‘Predator’ Prequel ‘Prey’ Will Make Schwarzenegger Proud
Every follow-up to John McTiernan and Arnold Schwarzenegger’s 1987 Predator has tried to concoct a high-concept twist, be it situating its alien killer in the big city (Predator 2), pitting it against acid-bleeding Xenomorphs (Alien vs. Predator), traveling off-world (Predators) or doing whatever it was that The Predator was attempting. Prey, thankfully, eschews such more-is-better inventiveness, taking a back-to-basics approach to its material and, in doing so, crafts the franchise’s finest follow-up by a significant margin. The hunters are once again also the hunted in Dan Trachtenberg’s stripped-down survival-horror gem, whose sole shortcoming turns out to be its theatrical unavailability—those...
Good Trouble - Episode 4....
Jazmin’s wedding has the Coterie crew all in their feelings. Luca is inspired to create change for the unhoused. We see one relationship end while another rekindles. Isabella faces new issues with her parents.
USD POLL : If the CW/WB is revived which of the following revival shows would you want to see?
Today's User Submitted Daily (USD) Poll was submitted by Blergh who was picked randomly from our Poll Submissions (see below). Want to see your Poll posted on the site? Click here to submit your poll. Let us know in the comments what you voted for and why?. You can vote...
American Horror Stories - Episode 2.03 - Drive - Press Release
A club girl's life is turned upside down when the nightlife begins following her home. Written by Manny Coto; directed by Yangzom Brauen.
My Lady Jane - Ordered to Series by Amazon
Amazon Studios has greenlit historical comedy series My Lady Jane for Prime Video with Emily Bader (Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin), Edward Bluemel (Killing Eve), and Jordan Peters (Blue Story) set to star. Rising American actress Bader will take on the titular role of Lady Jane. Based on the 2016...
Not Dead Yet - Hannah Simone Joins Cast
New Girl alumna Hannah Simone has been tapped as a series regular opposite Gina Rodriguez on ABC’s new comedy series Not Dead Yet, from Casey Johnson and David Windsor, McG and 20th Television. She will play a new character, Sam, in the project based on Alexandra Potter’s 2020 book...
Beyond Paradise - Death In Paradise spin-off begins filming
Filming has begun on brand-new Death in Paradise spin-off series, Beyond Paradise in South-West England this week. Co-commissioned by the BBC and BritBox International, and reuniting Kris Marshall and Sally Bretton in the lead roles, Beyond Paradise is a new, original drama which picks up Humphrey and Martha’s story as they navigate a new life together in the idyll of rural Britain.
USD POLL : Which of the following John Hughes movies do you like best?
Today's User Submitted Daily (USD) Poll was submitted by Sam Gibson who was picked randomly from our Poll Submissions (see below). Want to see your Poll posted on the site? Click here to submit your poll. Let us know in the comments what you voted for and why?. You can...
2022 Character Cup - Nominations for Mini-Contest (Best Opening Credit Sequence)
For those of you new to the Cup, we added in a mini-contest 7 years ago to keep people engaged after their favorite characters were out. This gives everyone a fresh start and something new to root for. The mini-contest always starts in round 4 and you have until Round 3 closes to nominate. This year our theme is...Best Opening Credit Sequence. I’ve been exploring different show’s openers and there are some really creative ones out there.
Performer Of The Month - Nominations For July 2022
This summer has turned into a summer of top-notch performances. July proved to be yet another month with a plethora of noteworthy performances all worthy of winning. With so many exceptional performances this month it'll be a real battle for nominees to make it to the voting round. Who will get enough nominations to make it to voting?
The Patient - Episode 1.01 - 1.02 - Press Releases
Dr. Alan Strauss, a therapist mourning the death of his wife, takes on an enigmatic new client. As the two men wrestle with very different, individual problems, their professional relationship is transformed by a choice that binds them deeply together. Written by Joel Fields & Joe Weisberg; Directed by Chris Long.
Five Days at Memorial - Miniseries - Review
Based on Sheri Fink's 2013 book Five Days at Memorial: Life and Death in a Storm-Ravaged Hospital, Five Days at Memorial depicts what happened at a New Orleans hospital after Hurricane Katrina made landfall in Louisiana in 2005. It plays a little like a documentary in that real footage is interspersed with the fictionalization of the story, and the series follows the aftermath as investigators try to determine how 45 people ended up dying in the hospital.
Evil - The Demon of Parenthood - Review
Loved so much of this episode! Even the parts I felt were clunky worked for me. First of all, how is everyone doing? Take some deep breaths, maybe sip some water. I’d say drink one of those awful-looking cans of margaritas Kristen chugs, but ick. I am more than...
