One dead, three injured in shooting in Cleveland, police say

Cleveland police ID man they were searching for
Take a look at the pictures in this story. Do you know this man? If so, Cleveland Police would like your help identifying him.
Motorcyclist who crashed during pursuit in Parma dies of injuries, police say
PARMA, Ohio — A 25-year-old Garrettsville man has died after he crashed his motorcycle into another vehicle Monday night while trying to elude police, authorities say. James Meadows was pronounced dead in the emergency room at MetroHealth Medical Center, according to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office. Police...
Cleveland Police no longer looking for witness to fatal shooting of 16YO boy
Cleveland Police have located a man they were looking for who may have been a witness to the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old boy in Cleveland on July 27.
Cleveland Police cruiser involved in crash
A Cleveland Police cruiser and another vehicle collided on the city's west side early Wednesday morning.
Good Samaritans rush to help Akron man injured in a violent motorcycle crash
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - An Akron man is grateful to be alive after he was hit by a car on his motorcycle on his way to work. 27-year-old Donald Cunningham was driving down North Main Street to his auto body shop down the road Monday morning when he was hit by a van. Without hesitation neighbors came running out of their houses and drivers hopped out of their cars to help him.
Motorcyclist dies after Parma police chase, crash: Investigators
A motorcyclist who Parma police say led them on a chase that ended in a crash has died.
2 arrested in Seven Hills murder
Police are investigating following a shooting that left one man dead Monday.
Chicago man steals Cleveland woman’s identity, resulting in her near arrest, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - On Monday, July 18, Tracy Goodwin was pulled over by East Cleveland police. It’s a day she will never forget. “I asked him, ‘Why did you pull me over? And he said, I’ll tell you once you get out of the car,” said Goodwin.
Burglar enters family’s apartment while they are home: Beachwood Police Blotter
At 6:15 p.m. July 27, police were called to the Beachwood Villas North apartments, 3447 Green Road, on a report of an aggravated burglary. A family comprised of a man, 41, woman, 31, and boy, 5, were in their first-floor apartment when a male suspect broke a window and entered their unit. A second suspect stood nearby, but did not enter.
Drunk Cleveland driver hits guardrail, hides in front yard: Brooklyn Police Blotter
Drunken driving, I-480: On July 16, police were dispatched to Tiedeman Road near I-480 regarding a crash call. An arriving officer located a silver pickup truck, which hit a guardrail. Dispatch also told the officer the driver was walking northbound on Tiedeman Road. The suspect -- who smelled like booze...
Akron police looking for thieves who broke into ATM
The Akron Police Department is asking for the public's help in tracking down thieves who broke into an ATM machine last week.
Man avoids being shot, woman assaulted in Akron robberies, police say
AKRON, Ohio — A shot was fired at a man as he tried to get away from three robbers in Merriman Valley, and a woman was punched in the head in a robbery in the Ellet neighborhood during the weekend, according to police. Police say the 48-year-old male victim...
Smashed-up cars sit for days following crash in Downtown Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A pickup truck went out of control on East 12th Street in Downtown Cleveland last Wednesday night. It jumped a median and knocked down a tree and a light pole, before crossing over the median and plowing into 3 parked cars at the corner of 12th Street and Chester Avenue.
Police looking for driver seen hitting teen on bike
Police are looking for a driver who is accused of a hit skip involving a child.
Hammered husband arrested for drunk driving: Parma Heights Police Blotter
Drunken driving, Maplewood Road: On July 16, police received three silent 911 calls from the same number. When calling back, a Maplewood Road woman answered saying her husband, who came home drunk and threw a brick at her car, was at the house and wouldn’t leave. An arriving officer...
Jury deliberating in murder of Cleveland officer
The trial for a woman accused of killing an off-duty Cleveland police officer on New Year’s Eve resumes on Tuesday.
K-9 home recovering after being stabbed while assisting officers
The Lorain K9 stabbed while police were attempting to serve a warrant Saturday had surgery and is home recovering, according to Elyria Police Chief William Pelko.
480 ramps reopen after police chase leads to crash: Parma police
The I-480 east and west ramps to Tiedeman Road are closed after a police chase led to a crash Monday night.
Ohio police fatally shoot man who stabbed police dog
OHIO- Authorities say police serving a warrant at a northern Ohio home fatally shot a man who stabbed and injured a police dog during the confrontation. Officers went to the home in Lorain around 5 pm. Saturday to arrest 48-year-old Charles White on felonious assault charges, but he refused to leave the residence. Officers then […]
Woman shot in Akron bar Friday dies of her wounds, police say
AKRON, Ohio — A woman who was shot by another woman in the bathroom of a North Hill bar early Friday morning has died of her wounds, police say. The 21-year-old woman was pronounced dead at Cleveland Clinic Akron General Hospital on Saturday morning, police spokesman Lt. Michael Miller said. The identity of the woman has not been released.
