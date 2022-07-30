Hampton Roads-based non-profs deploy to Kentucky to provide relief after devastating flooding

Read on www.13newsnow.com
Wind turbines could one day be built off North Carolina coast, powering thousands of homes
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Governor Roy Cooper made another pitch for clean energy in our state Thursday. This time, with wind turbines. You've likely seen the big windmills if you've driven through vast farmland in parts of the country. Wind turbines turn wind into energy. Imagine them in the ocean...
New ship now calls Hampton Roads home: USS Ft. Lauderdale
This is the ship the U.S. Navy is calling its newly-commissioned amphibious transport dock. It will fall under Expeditionary Strike Group 2.
Virginia's tax-free holiday returns, just in time for back to school
VIRGINIA, USA — Editor's Note: This video is from Aug. 2021 about Virginia's tax-free weekend. It is that time of year again - sales tax holiday time! As people prepare for inclement weather and return to school, sales taxes are being waived across Virginia and Maryland for some items on select dates.
Weather explainer: Why Hampton Roads has measured less rain than usual, despite recent storms
Parts of the country are really having trouble with droughts. Hampton Roads is abnormally dry, but it's not as bad as it seems. It just hasn't rained at ORF.
Congresswoman Jackie Walorski, 2 staffers killed in car crash
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. — U.S. Congresswoman Jackie Walorski, R-Indiana, and two of her staff members were killed in a crash Wednesday afternoon in Elkhart County, Indiana. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy confirmed the news, saying Walorski's husband had been informed by the sheriff's office. "She has returned home to...
