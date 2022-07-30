Increased chances of thunderstorms, showers; South Tahoe ties heat record

www.tahoedailytribune.com
Sierra Sun
Heat wave losing its grip; Thunderstorms, showers in Truckee-Tahoe forecast
TRUCKEE, Calif. — Sunday will be the last day of above average temperatures for the Lake Tahoe Basin, but it also marks a week of possible rain showers and thunderstorms. The cloud cover Saturday in South Lake Tahoe helped keep the high temperature (89) below 90 and a few degrees short of a record high (92). Another warm day is forecast (87) for Sunday but the National Weather Service in Reno says the “oppressive heat” will begin to transition to cooler days ahead and possible moisture.
actionnewsnow.com
Storm Tracker Forecast: Mountain Thunderstorms With A Slight Cooldown Ahead
The heat has been turned down for northern California, but it still felt hot today. We started the day off with some clouds which gave way to some sunshine in the valley. In the mountains on the other hand, isolated thunderstorms have been popping up all afternoon, leading to a flash flood warning in Northern Plumas County until 10:30pm due to heavy rain on the Dixie Fire burn scar. Be weather aware if you are in the mountains as these storms can pop up quickly and turn a dry creek bed into a river in an instant. These storms will diminish tonight, but overall clouds will be building in by tomorrow morning as more monsoonal moisture flows in.
Car swallowed in Death Valley mud as flash floods batter California desert
"Turn around, don't drown."
news3lv.com
Flash Flood Warnings in effect on Sunday as rain, thunderstorms continue in Las Vegas
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Rain showers and thunderstorms are set to continue in the Las Vegas valley through Sunday as a flash flood warning was issued through Sunday afternoon. According to the National Weather Service, several parts of Clark County will see heavy rain and thunderstorms in the area. Communities across the valley have already seen showers pop up early Sunday morning.
2news.com
Storm Chances with Rain Likely
After a prolonged period of hot weather some cooler air will move in on Monday. As the weather pattern changes more moisture will move into northern Nevada as well. Highs on Sunday will be in the upper 90’s with mostly cloudy skies and a thirty percent chance for rain and thunderstorms. The first half of the day will be dry in Reno, but the later half will pose a threat of storms. Most of the activity and the bulk of the rain will fall south of Highway 50 the next few days, but more moisture will move north over the next 48 hours. The ridge that brought as all of the heat this past week is finally moving east allowing for the wind flow and jet stream to change direction. The storms will follow the path of the jet stream and come up from the south on Sunday.
NBC Los Angeles
Southern California Could See Heavy Rain and Flooding This Weekend
Forecasters are predicting a chance of showers and thunderstorms this weekend, especially in the mountains of LA and Ventura counties and the Antelope, Santa Clarita and San Gabriel valleys, where a flood watch was in effect until 11 p.m. Saturday. Some heavy downpours are possible, according to the National Weather...
Monsoon weather continues throughout Las Vegas
Since Thursday the Las Vegas valley has been plagued with severe weather. So far the severe thunderstorms have caused thousands to lose power, knocked over trees, and flooded roadways.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
‘Snowshoe’ Thompson re-enactment to tell rarely heard story at Lake of the Sky Amphitheater
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The U.S. Forest Service’s Taylor Creek Visitor Center on Emerald Bay Road in South Lake Tahoe has announced a new addition to their Lake of the Sky Amphitheater evening programs schedule for the whole family. From 7-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, John “Snowshoe”...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Red flag warning issued for leeward areas of all islands
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A red flag warning will be in effect from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday as weather conditions may cause extreme fire behavior. The National Weather Service in Honolulu said the warning has been posted for leeward areas, most of which are under drought conditions. Dry fuels,...
2news.com
Fires Burning Southeast of Carson City
A few fires are burning southeast of Carson City. The Lebo Springs Fire started after 3 p.m. on Tuesday near Sunrise Pass Road in the Minden area. There's no immediate word on how the wildfire started, or if there are any evacuations. The Forest Service says there's another fire burning...
KCRA.com
New 'State of the Lake' report highlights major changes happening in the waters of Lake Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — For over 50 years, researchers with the UC Davis Tahoe Environmental Research Center (TERC) have been carefully observing the waters of Lake Tahoe. This week, the annual "State of the Lake" report was released. According to UC Davis TERC director Geoffrey Schladow, 2021 data...
McKinney Fire: Crews brace for catastrophic dry lightning strikes
YREKA -- Crews battling the largest wildfire so far this year in California braced for thunderstorms and hot, windy conditions that created the potential for additional fire growth Sunday as they sought to protect remote communities.The McKinney Fire was burning out of control in Northern California's Klamath National Forest, with expected thunderstorms a big concern Sunday just south of the Oregon state line, said U.S. Forest Service spokesperson Adrienne Freeman."The fuel beds are so dry and they can just erupt from that lightning," Freeman said. "These thunder cells come with gusty erratic winds that can blow fire in every direction."The...
thetahoeweekly.com
20-foot jump in Tahoe’s clarity predicted
Lake Tahoe’s clarity could see a 20-foot increase in clarity in the coming years following a rapid decline of the invasive Mysis shrimp, according Dr. Geoffrey Schladow on July 28. The Mysis shrimp, an invasive species introduced into Lake Tahoe in the 1960s in a failed attempt to bolster the population of trout, could be the greatest cause of changes in lake clarity.
SFGate
Deadly California wildfire wipes out scenic river town
KLAMATH RIVER, Calif. (AP) — Roger Derry, 80, and his son have lived together in the tiny scenic hamlet of Klamath River in Northern California for more than 40 years. They know most of the town's 200 or so residents. Now, they're one of the few families left after...
Severe thunderstorms hit Las Vegas valley on Thursday
The National Weather Service's Las Vegas office issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the Las Vegas valley on Thursday and encouraged the public to avoid unnecessary travel.
How monsoons affect Lake Mead’s water level
Even with some areas of the Las Vegas Valley and the other regions around the lake receiving 1 to 2 inches of rain over the last couple of days, Lake Mead's water level has barely budged. It has not risen or dropped any more than in the previous days.
Tornado packing 115 mph winds hits northwestern New York
JAVA, N.Y. (AP) — A tornado packing winds of about 115 miles per hour (185 kilometers per hour) touched down in upstate New York on Thursday, leaving downed trees and power lines and a destroyed barn in its wake. The National Weather Service said it struck the town of Java, about 25 miles (40 kilometers) southwest of Buffalo, at about 10:40 a.m. and moved about 10 miles eastward on the ground for 15 minutes before petering out. The funnel’s maximum width reached 200 yards (meters), according to the weather service. The tornado hurled some trees onto residences and a barn suffered extensive damage, with a portion displaced by about 30 yards. Photos posted online showed a barn with most of its upper portion gone and the rest barely standing. Its owner, Sam Marlett, said cows and horses were in the barn at the time but weren’t harmed as the wind and rain passed through.
Ponderosa Way Bridge in Auburn to be closed for a year
AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — The Bureau of Reclamation and California Department of Parks and Recreation is closing the Ponderosa Way Bridge from Aug. 1, 2022, until July 1, 2023. The bridge goes over the the North Fork American River about 12 miles northeast of Auburn connecting Weimar and Foresthill. According to the Bureau of Reclamation, […]
Tahoe Daily Tribune
City breaks ground on new Recreation Center
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. After several years of planning, officials from the city of South Lake Tahoe and El Dorado County gathered Tuesday to break ground on the new Recreation and Aquatics Center. Several hundred community members gathered on the lake side of 56-Acres near the El Dorado County library.
Fox5 KVVU
Flood channel in Henderson causes damage to neighboring homes during severe thunderstorms
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Wednesday night storm saw some minor flooding in parts of the Las Vegas valley, but one neighborhood in Henderson was likely hit harder than anywhere else. Rising Star Drive, near Whitney Mesa and Galleria, looked like a river Wednesday night. Neighbors captured video showing...
