Food, drinks galore offered at annual Taste It Broomfield

Denver Is "Unintentionally" Charging People a New TaxTaxBuzzDenver, CO
Remembering the 1933 Castlewood Canyon Dam floodNatasha LovatoDenver, CO
9News Anchor Kyle Clark asks DougCo superintendent tough questionsSuzie GlassmanDenver, CO
Denver offers $2.15 million in grants to stimulate neighborhoodsMargaret JacksonDenver, CO
Denver’s newcomers can spend nearly 12% more on homes than localsMargaret JacksonDenver, CO
Raising Cane’s Continues to Eye Fort Collins Locations
Raising Cane’s confirmed with What Now Denver that it will continue its search for a Fort Collins location
Westword
Taste of Colorado Will Return to Civic Center Park
After being canceled in 2020 and moving to a new format in 2021 that saw events scattered throughout downtown, Taste of Colorado will return to Civic Center Park for its 2022 edition — though that wasn't the original plan. A Denver Labor Day weekend tradition, this year's festival was...
9News
Hot dog stand owner worries about future in Cherry Creek
DENVER — Like most neighborhoods in Denver, Cherry Creek seems to change by the day. Construction cranes tower above new, multistory buildings beginning to take shape. Google Maps can barely keep up with all the progress, but there's no need to update the corner of East 3rd Avenue and Milwaukee Street.
Here's The Best Grilled Cheese In Colorado
LoveFood found the most delicious grilled cheese in every state.
restaurantclicks.com
13 Best Outdoor Dining Spots in Denver
If you plan on visiting Denver, Colorado, during your next vacation, this city offers plenty to do for avid lovers of the outdoors. You can find several spacious parks across the city, go to the Denver Zoo, and get a great view of the Rocky Mountains’ Front Range. Suppose...
edgewaterecho.com
Colorado Scottish Festival Coming to Edgewater This Weekend
The Colorado Scottish Festival is coming back to Edgewater this Saturday, August 6 and Sunday, August 7! The event will be held at Citizen’s Park (24th and Chase). The two day event features pipe bands, whisky tastings, music, dancing, historic re-enactments and much more.
broomfieldenterprise.com
Local Broomfield family-owned locksmith business preparing for move across town
A longtime family-owned Broomfield business will be making a move later this year. Jimmie Lock and Key, originally started by Jim Clay in 1982, serves as the only locksmith business local to Broomfield. The business will be moving from its home at 555 U.S. 287 to a building located behind the Burger King off 120th Avenue and Main Street.
Do You Remember this Once Prominent Colorado Landmark?
Many historic landmarks still remain standing in Colorado to this day, but others have disappeared, only lingering in the memories of locals who can continue to pass on stories of what once was. One former Colorado landmark that's now been gone for more than 50 years was The Tepees in...
restaurantclicks.com
Must-Try Mexican Restaurants in Denver
Are you trying to find the best Mexican restaurants in Denver, CO? I’ve got you covered. From tacos to enchiladas, Denver has a wide array of Mexican foods, and you can find upscale eateries or local hole-in-the-wall joints. Visit a cantina for fantastic food and drinks, or go to...
broomfieldenterprise.com
“I Have a Dream” Foundation teeing up full return of its annual golf tournament fundraiser
The importance of fundraising has only grown for Boulder County’s “I Have a Dream” Foundation (IHAD) as it rebounds from the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2020, the organization’s annual golf tournament fundraising event was canceled and last year, it was held only in an abbreviated fashion. “There is certainly quite a bit of funding that we could not secure in the last few years because we couldn’t connect with the community in that kind of intimate, inspiring way,” said development director Danielle Staunton.
Is it time to xeriscape your home?
Denver metro cities are responding to the drought by changing the way we use water.
broomfieldenterprise.com
Community gathers in Broomfield to celebrate life of Dominic DePalma
On Saturday evening, there were no cross-town rivalries or school competitions. “We are one community here this evening to offer our love for one another and to the family of Dominic DePalma,” Andy McClure, who led the memorial, said. Dominic, a 17-year-old Broomfield High School student, was identified by...
secretdenver.com
In-N-Out Is Taking Over Colorado With Its Next Location Headed To Denver
Is this California? No, but it’s sure looking like it with the fact that the California based burger joint has not one, not two, but six locations in the Centenniel state. Its first location opened in 2020 in Colorado Springs and Aurora, followed by more locations in Lone Tree, Lakewood, and Thornton.
Aurora's Metco Landscape to lay off hundreds of workers
Aurora-based Metco Landscape is apparently going out of business, and on Monday filed a notice with the Colorado Secretary of State's Office that it will lay off hundreds of workers in its Denver metro area and Colorado Springs offices. The California investment firm that owns the 35-year Denver area landscaping company said Tuesday it's in receivership in a district court in Boulder, meaning its assets are being sold as the company can't pay its debts. ...
Longtime Aurora bicycle nonprofit forced to find new shop
A bike shop that gives away bicycles to people who need them is being forced out of its shop again. Second Chance Bicycles has been serving the Aurora community for two decades by fixing up old bikes and giving them away to kids and adults who need reliable transportation. Four years ago, the building that housed the nonprofit was being redeveloped. Ernest Clark is a retired police officer, and the owner of Second Chance Bicycles had to find a new place to do business. "It's not just us moving. Everybody has to move out of here," he told CBS4 at the time. The...
Denver Is "Unintentionally" Charging People a New Tax
The City of Denver, Colorado, like many major cities around the United States, is attempting to reduce waste by encouraging people to bring their own bags when they go shopping.
This is why Denver's airport seems busier than usual
Denver International Airport set a new record for international travel in June 2022.Denver International Airport. (Denver, Colo) You’re not imagining it if Denver International Airport seems busier than usual: For the first half of 2022, more than 32 million passengers passed through the airport, which is a 30 percent increase compared to the first half of 2021. The airport also set a new record, with June 2022 ranking as the busiest month on record for international passenger traffic at DIA.
Westword
Someone Keeps Breaking Slides at the Washington Park Playground
Since it opened in August 2018, the state-of-the-art Washington Park playground, built for $1.6 million, has been packed with kids filling the swings and climbing over logs and various wooden creations. But now the tall structure with two towers leading to two slides has been cordoned off with orange hazard...
Colorado Woman Ordered Winning $1.3 Million Lotto Ticket on Jackpocket
Single Largest Jackpocket Win in the State of Colorado Goes to App User in Fort Collins A woman in Fort Collins won a record $1,362,575 on June 13 after ordering a Colorado Lotto+ ticket on [...] This post Colorado Woman Ordered Winning $1.3 Million Lotto Ticket on Jackpocket previously appeared on North Forty News.
Take a Hike to the Remains of Colorado’s Historic Crags Hotel
There are multiple sites throughout Colorado that provide a look back at the Centennial State's historic past. One of those places is located inside Eldorado Canyon State Park, where a short hike leads to the remains of a former hotel. Crags Hotel Ruins Hike. The Top 11 Easiest and Prettiest...
