Food, drinks galore offered at annual Taste It Broomfield

A bike shop that gives away bicycles to people who need them is being forced out of its shop again. Second Chance Bicycles has been serving the Aurora community for two decades by fixing up old bikes and giving them away to kids and adults who need reliable transportation. Four years ago, the building that housed the nonprofit was being redeveloped. Ernest Clark is a retired police officer, and the owner of Second Chance Bicycles had to find a new place to do business. "It's not just us moving. Everybody has to move out of here," he told CBS4 at the time. The...

AURORA, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO