Marlins win wild game over Tobs for 13th straight

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. — In one of the wildest baseball games ever at Big Rock Stadium, the Morehead City Marlins captured their 13th straight win with a 19-17 victory over the Wilson Tobs on Friday.

The game was crazy from the beginning with the two teams combining for twenty runs through the first three innings, highlighted by a Mason Maners three-run home run.

Wilson seemed in control with a 13-7 lead but the Fish would not go away, climbing back into the ballgame with a four-run fifth inning.

In the bottom of the seventh, the Marlins were trailing 15-12 but scored four to take their first lead since the second inning, due in large part to a Ben Watson dinger.

The Tobs countered with two runs off catcher turned emergency pitcher, Zack Miller, in the top of the eighth. In the bottom half of the frame, Ben Watson hit his second-round tripper of the night, this time of the three-run variety, to give the Marlins the lead once and for all.

Second baseman Braeden O’Shaugnessy came on and earned the save in the ninth, giving Miller the win, a sentence that seems improbable to many.

The Marlins will go for 14 straight Saturday night at home in the regular-season finale versus Tri-City.

