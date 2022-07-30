ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quavo, Takeoff, And Gucci Mane Declare It’s “Us Vs. Them” In New Video

By Marc Griffin
 4 days ago

Quavo and Takeoff are gearing up for their upcoming collaboration album as Unc and Phew. To kick things off, the duo has dropped off their latest single, “Us vs. Them,” featuring Gucci Mane .

The DJ Durel-produced track finds the trio of Atlanta rappers claiming victory over their opposition with little remorse for the competition. “Us vs. Them” is laced with thumping 808s and the signature trap flavorings fans have come to expect from the Migos members.

Gucci Mane’s presence on the track adds a third dimension to Unc and Phew’s dynamic. With his seasoned perspective on winning, he uses the moment to call for the release of Young Thug and Gunna.

Quavo and Takeoff’s Keemotion-directed visual find the artists performing the song in a warehouse as fireworks burst behind them. The rappers also make their way through a basketball court and a football exhibition as they rap their braggadocious lyrics.

“I’ma spin, we gon’ slide/ Drop that pin, pu**y ni**a, come outside/ I been runnin’ up that chicken, I ain’t tired,” Takeoff spits during the song’s first verse. “Ain’t shed another tear since when my grandma diеd/ I got an all-white Rolls with the bloody guts inside/ Think sh*t sweet, then try it.”

Quavo and Takeoff recently released their first single as Unc and Phew, “Hotel Lobby,” with fitting trippy visuals earlier this year.

For now, watch their new “Us vs. Them” video above.

