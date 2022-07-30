It really does take a village to keep you secure in the cloud

techcrunch.com
MarqVision grabs $20M to nab counterfeiters with an AI-powered IP protection platform
MarqVision has built an AI-powered intellectual property (IP) protection platform that monitors both e-commerce marketplaces and digital content, automatically detecting counterfeits and removing them from online sales and distribution. And now, the startup has raised $20 million in Series A funding to continue expanding its platform. The company, based in...
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: Did Bolt Mobility bolt? The startup left equipment and confused customers in its wake
Monday is here, and we are excited to throw ourselves into another week of summertime tech news. Apropos summer — as the VCs stop answering their phones in favor of drinking elderflower lime martinis, playing pickleball, spelunking in the Bitcoin mines, and kite surfing (I can only assume that’s what VCs do for their summer break), it gives us tech reporters a bit more time to go deeper on some of the stories and companies that have been itching our curiosity nerve.
TechCrunch
Thousands of Solana wallets drained in multimillion dollar exploit
An unknown actor drained funds from 7,767 wallets on the Solana network as of 5am UTC on Wednesday, Solana’s Status Twitter account said. However, blockchain security firm SlowMist’s crypto tracker identified that more than 8,000 wallets had been drained. It’s estimated the loss so far is around $8 million.
TechCrunch
Playstudios launches blockchain gaming division and $10M web3-focused fund
Playstudios, a publicly-traded mobile gaming platform and developer, is venturing into the web3 world with a new blockchain division and investment fund. The gaming entity, which owns popular mobile apps like Tetris, is now launching a new blockchain-focused sector, which will use “rewarded play” to leverage blockchain technology and deliver more rewarding experiences to users across its portfolio of games. It’s also announced a $10 million investment, Future Fund, to back companies building rewarded play options.
Motley Fool
Is This Fast-Growing Cybersecurity Stock a Buy?
SentinelOne has gone from market darling to dog in just one year. The cybersecurity company's top line has grown at a 100%-plus rate year over year in the past year, and it has plenty of cash. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
TechCrunch
Kenyan insurtech Lami raises $3.7M seed extension led by Harlem Capital
With its API platform gaining ground in the insurance space, the startup is also planning to provide tech solutions that will digitize agents and brokers too, helping them streamline their operations — to reach a wide customer base and sell online. These plans also include enabling the digitization of traditional insurers as innovation continues to shape the industry.
TechCrunch
Identity verification company Youverify extends seed funding to $2.5M as it expands across Africa
For the many startups whose services help keep the operations of financial institutions such as banks and fintechs in check, this period highlights their relevance more than ever. In the latest development, Youverify, a Lagos and San Francisco–based identity verification company helping African banks and startups automate KYC and other compliance procedures, is announcing that it has secured a $1 million seed round extension. The startup raised a $1.5 million round in 2020, bringing its total seed raise to $2.5 million.
TechCrunch
Robinhood lays off 23% of staff, CEO Vlad Tenev says, ‘This is on me’
At the time of its last layoffs in late April, it is believed that Robinhood had about 3,100 employees after letting go of around 300 workers. Doing the math, a 23% reduction in staff would amount to about 713 employees affected, leaving roughly 2,400 employees currently employed at the company.
TechCrunch
Is Discord really worth 32% less today than it was last year?
Instacart and Stripe picked up new, lower 409a valuations. Klarna got repriced via an equity round, and other richly funded startups that raised last year are staring down the prospects of either flat or down rounds as 2022 continues. And then there’s Discord, which raised $500 million last year at...
Motley Fool
Why Shares of Innoviz Technologies Are Soaring Today
Volkswagen will use Innoviz's lidar sensors and software in its self-driving vehicles. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
TechCrunch
The next step in Google’s merger of Duo and Meet starts today
Merging two apps was always going to be a complicated process. Add to that the overall confusion around Google’s messaging strategy and you can imagine what this looks like, but what Google is basically doing here is bringing all of Meet’s capabilities to the Duo app and then turning that into the new and updated Google Meet app.
Inspur Information’s AIStation Works With NVIDIA AI Enterprise Software Suite to Power Innovation
Inspur Information, a leading IT infrastructure solutions provider, is combining AIStation, its unified management and scheduling AI computing resource platform, with NVIDIA AI Enterprise, a cloud-native suite of AI and data analytics software, to provide enterprise users with a convenient and efficient platform for utilizing AI computing resources. This includes professional development, advanced deployment tools, and state-of-the-art components. The combined platform allows enterprises to quickly implement the industry’s most advanced AI capabilities and rapidly deploy AI applications to drive intelligent business innovation.
TechCrunch
Bounty raises $4.7M to help everyday TikTokers make money from reviews
The new service, currently in beta, is designed for everyday TikTok users — not just professional creators — who want to earn money by reviewing brands’ products. To sign up, customers enter their phone number on the Bounty website and are sent a list of instructions. Bounty users must first buy an eligible product from one of the partnered brands. After the order is processed and delivered, the customer will receive a special link via text to accept the “Bounty” so they can get paid when they post their video review to TikTok. The creator uploads content with the brand tagged and #bounty in the caption. Bounty will then detect the post and lets the customer know it’s being tracked. The videos also have to be appropriately tagged as “sponsored” per FTC guidelines. Bounty notes.
TechCrunch
A touch-up for Glambook’s bank balance, as it aims to be Airbnb for beauty professionals
The new investment will be used to grow the company’s existing customer base and support the nascent infrastructure. The company is opening beauty co-working spaces across London for starters, and is eyeing international expansion. In addition to its own real estate, the company is already hosting 20,000 freelance professionals across 50 European cities, for at-home, at-office, or in-salon appointments.
TechCrunch
Y Combinator narrows current cohort size by 40%, citing downturn and funding environment
Y Combinator’s head of communications, Lindsay Amos, confirmed the reduction over text message, saying that the batch is still large “relative to the last five years of batches.”. “The S22 batch is significantly smaller than our most recent batches. This was intentional,” the statement reads. Amos said that...
TechCrunch
Footprint wants to change how companies collect, store and share personal data
That’s the premise behind Footprint, an early stage startup that wants to transform the way companies collect information, while helping consumers control their own data. It’s a big ambitious idea and the startup announced a $6 million seed investment today. “For end consumers, Footprint is the last identity...
TechCrunch
5 tips for scaling your green startup during a funding drought
CB Insights forecasts a roughly 20% drop in total VC investments from Q1 to Q2, leaving ambitious young companies scrambling to fight for scraps. This slump is a particularly unpleasant setback for entrepreneurs hoping to advance climate-focused principles and social change. It’s becoming increasingly difficult for green companies to raise money for large-scale innovative projects, mainly because most investors still associate “having an impact” with high risk.
CNBC
Shares of Chinese EV makers Nio, Xpeng and Li Auto rise as July car deliveries jump
Nio said it delivered 10,052 vehicles in July, up 26.7%% year-on-year, but down from June's figure of almost 13,000 deliveries. Li Auto meanwhile said it delivered 10,422 of its Li ONE sports utility vehicle in July, up 21.3% year-over-year, but also slipping from June's figure. Xpeng delivered the most out...
TechCrunch
TechCrunch+ roundup: SBA startup loans, quarterly board decks, bootstrappers’ delight
San Francisco sits on a peninsula surrounded by chilly water, so when warm summer air rushes in, thick fog obscures the landscape. Some days, the blanket is so thick, visibility is just a few hundred feet. It’s an apt metaphor for the uncertainty plaguing tech companies as we hear about...
TechCrunch
Hackers stole passwords for accessing 140,000 payment terminals
Wiseasy is a brand you might not have heard of, but it’s a popular Android-based payment terminal maker used in restaurants, hotels, retail outlets and schools across the Asia-Pacific region. Through its Wisecloud cloud service, Wiseeasy can remotely manage, configure and update customer terminals over the internet. But Wiseasy...
