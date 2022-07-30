ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

It really does take a village to keep you secure in the cloud

By Ron Miller
TechCrunch
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
techcrunch.com

Comments / 0

Related
TechCrunch

MarqVision grabs $20M to nab counterfeiters with an AI-powered IP protection platform

MarqVision has built an AI-powered intellectual property (IP) protection platform that monitors both e-commerce marketplaces and digital content, automatically detecting counterfeits and removing them from online sales and distribution. And now, the startup has raised $20 million in Series A funding to continue expanding its platform. The company, based in...
TECHNOLOGY
TechCrunch

Daily Crunch: Did Bolt Mobility bolt? The startup left equipment and confused customers in its wake

Monday is here, and we are excited to throw ourselves into another week of summertime tech news. Apropos summer — as the VCs stop answering their phones in favor of drinking elderflower lime martinis, playing pickleball, spelunking in the Bitcoin mines, and kite surfing (I can only assume that’s what VCs do for their summer break), it gives us tech reporters a bit more time to go deeper on some of the stories and companies that have been itching our curiosity nerve.
TECHNOLOGY
TechCrunch

Thousands of Solana wallets drained in multimillion dollar exploit

An unknown actor drained funds from 7,767 wallets on the Solana network as of 5am UTC on Wednesday, Solana’s Status Twitter account said. However, blockchain security firm SlowMist’s crypto tracker identified that more than 8,000 wallets had been drained. It’s estimated the loss so far is around $8 million.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TechCrunch

Playstudios launches blockchain gaming division and $10M web3-focused fund

Playstudios, a publicly-traded mobile gaming platform and developer, is venturing into the web3 world with a new blockchain division and investment fund. The gaming entity, which owns popular mobile apps like Tetris, is now launching a new blockchain-focused sector, which will use “rewarded play” to leverage blockchain technology and deliver more rewarding experiences to users across its portfolio of games. It’s also announced a $10 million investment, Future Fund, to back companies building rewarded play options.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#In The Cloud#Solarwinds
Motley Fool

Is This Fast-Growing Cybersecurity Stock a Buy?

SentinelOne has gone from market darling to dog in just one year. The cybersecurity company's top line has grown at a 100%-plus rate year over year in the past year, and it has plenty of cash. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
MARKETS
TechCrunch

Kenyan insurtech Lami raises $3.7M seed extension led by Harlem Capital

With its API platform gaining ground in the insurance space, the startup is also planning to provide tech solutions that will digitize agents and brokers too, helping them streamline their operations — to reach a wide customer base and sell online. These plans also include enabling the digitization of traditional insurers as innovation continues to shape the industry.
ECONOMY
TechCrunch

Identity verification company Youverify extends seed funding to $2.5M as it expands across Africa

For the many startups whose services help keep the operations of financial institutions such as banks and fintechs in check, this period highlights their relevance more than ever. In the latest development, Youverify, a Lagos and San Francisco–based identity verification company helping African banks and startups automate KYC and other compliance procedures, is announcing that it has secured a $1 million seed round extension. The startup raised a $1.5 million round in 2020, bringing its total seed raise to $2.5 million.
ECONOMY
TechCrunch

Robinhood lays off 23% of staff, CEO Vlad Tenev says, ‘This is on me’

At the time of its last layoffs in late April, it is believed that Robinhood had about 3,100 employees after letting go of around 300 workers. Doing the math, a 23% reduction in staff would amount to about 713 employees affected, leaving roughly 2,400 employees currently employed at the company.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Data Security
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
TechCrunch

Is Discord really worth 32% less today than it was last year?

Instacart and Stripe picked up new, lower 409a valuations. Klarna got repriced via an equity round, and other richly funded startups that raised last year are staring down the prospects of either flat or down rounds as 2022 continues. And then there’s Discord, which raised $500 million last year at...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Shares of Innoviz Technologies Are Soaring Today

Volkswagen will use Innoviz's lidar sensors and software in its self-driving vehicles. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
TECHNOLOGY
TechCrunch

The next step in Google’s merger of Duo and Meet starts today

Merging two apps was always going to be a complicated process. Add to that the overall confusion around Google’s messaging strategy and you can imagine what this looks like, but what Google is basically doing here is bringing all of Meet’s capabilities to the Duo app and then turning that into the new and updated Google Meet app.
INTERNET
The Associated Press

Inspur Information’s AIStation Works With NVIDIA AI Enterprise Software Suite to Power Innovation

Inspur Information, a leading IT infrastructure solutions provider, is combining AIStation, its unified management and scheduling AI computing resource platform, with NVIDIA AI Enterprise, a cloud-native suite of AI and data analytics software, to provide enterprise users with a convenient and efficient platform for utilizing AI computing resources. This includes professional development, advanced deployment tools, and state-of-the-art components. The combined platform allows enterprises to quickly implement the industry’s most advanced AI capabilities and rapidly deploy AI applications to drive intelligent business innovation.
SOFTWARE
TechCrunch

Bounty raises $4.7M to help everyday TikTokers make money from reviews

The new service, currently in beta, is designed for everyday TikTok users — not just professional creators — who want to earn money by reviewing brands’ products. To sign up, customers enter their phone number on the Bounty website and are sent a list of instructions. Bounty users must first buy an eligible product from one of the partnered brands. After the order is processed and delivered, the customer will receive a special link via text to accept the “Bounty” so they can get paid when they post their video review to TikTok. The creator uploads content with the brand tagged and #bounty in the caption. Bounty will then detect the post and lets the customer know it’s being tracked. The videos also have to be appropriately tagged as “sponsored” per FTC guidelines. Bounty notes.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
TechCrunch

A touch-up for Glambook’s bank balance, as it aims to be Airbnb for beauty professionals

The new investment will be used to grow the company’s existing customer base and support the nascent infrastructure. The company is opening beauty co-working spaces across London for starters, and is eyeing international expansion. In addition to its own real estate, the company is already hosting 20,000 freelance professionals across 50 European cities, for at-home, at-office, or in-salon appointments.
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Footprint wants to change how companies collect, store and share personal data

That’s the premise behind Footprint, an early stage startup that wants to transform the way companies collect information, while helping consumers control their own data. It’s a big ambitious idea and the startup announced a $6 million seed investment today. “For end consumers, Footprint is the last identity...
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

5 tips for scaling your green startup during a funding drought

CB Insights forecasts a roughly 20% drop in total VC investments from Q1 to Q2, leaving ambitious young companies scrambling to fight for scraps. This slump is a particularly unpleasant setback for entrepreneurs hoping to advance climate-focused principles and social change. It’s becoming increasingly difficult for green companies to raise money for large-scale innovative projects, mainly because most investors still associate “having an impact” with high risk.
ADVOCACY
TechCrunch

Hackers stole passwords for accessing 140,000 payment terminals

Wiseasy is a brand you might not have heard of, but it’s a popular Android-based payment terminal maker used in restaurants, hotels, retail outlets and schools across the Asia-Pacific region. Through its Wisecloud cloud service, Wiseeasy can remotely manage, configure and update customer terminals over the internet. But Wiseasy...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy