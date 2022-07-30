It really does take a village to keep you secure in the cloud

The new service, currently in beta, is designed for everyday TikTok users — not just professional creators — who want to earn money by reviewing brands’ products. To sign up, customers enter their phone number on the Bounty website and are sent a list of instructions. Bounty users must first buy an eligible product from one of the partnered brands. After the order is processed and delivered, the customer will receive a special link via text to accept the “Bounty” so they can get paid when they post their video review to TikTok. The creator uploads content with the brand tagged and #bounty in the caption. Bounty will then detect the post and lets the customer know it’s being tracked. The videos also have to be appropriately tagged as “sponsored” per FTC guidelines. Bounty notes.

