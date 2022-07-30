ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Residents hear explosion before Denver fire crews locate body inside charred RV

By Robert Garrison, Bayan Wang
Denver7 News KMGH
 4 days ago
DENVER — One person is dead following an RV fire in Denver's Whittier neighborhood Saturday morning.

Residents in the area tell Denver7 they heard an explosion near 27th Avenue and Vine Street shortly after 7 a.m., which rattled their home and was felt by neighbors several homes away.

"It sounded like maybe a tree had fallen over," Stas Szerfanski, a resident who lives a few doors down from the incident said.

Residents say the RV belonged to an older man, who has parked it behind a family member's home in an alley for years, between two rows of houses.

Denver firefighters find body inside RV after fire

Following the loud boom, fire crews and police responded to the scene and spotted an RV engulfed in flames.

The fire destroyed the RV and partially damaged an exterior garage at the home.

The victim’s identity and cause and manner of death will be released by the Denver Office of the Medical Examiner.

The Denver Police Department is investigating the death.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation but the Denver Fire Department said the city is on pace to break a record for the number of RV fires.

Last year, there were 32 RV fires. This year, the Denver Fire Department responded to nearly 30 RV fires.

