Broadway's 'To Kill a Mockingbird,' paused amid omicron, won't reopen

"To Kill a Mockingbird" will not be returning after temporarily shutting down during the omicron surge in January.

The New York Times reports that the Broadway show writer, Aaron Sorkin, and the director of the play emailed the cast and crew blaming the original lead producer Scott Rudin for the decision.

They called the decision "incomprehensible."

The Times says Rudin sent his own email attributing the decision to economic challenges on Broadway.

The play will continue on a national tour.

