Atlanta, GA

'I don’t want this to deter anybody' | Atlanta stuntwoman, aerial performer shares hopeful message after skydiving accident

 3 days ago
Person dies in car fire on interstate south of Downtown Atlanta

ATLANTA — A person died in a car fire, Atlanta Fire officials confirmed, in an incident that occurred on I-75/85 on Friday night. The Atlanta Fire Rescue Department said they responded to a two-car motor vehicle accident a little before 11 p.m. The wreck occurred just south of downtown on the interstate, near Fulton Street.
ATLANTA, GA
6 people rescued from Chattahoochee River, Atlanta fire officials say

ATLANTA — Atlanta Fire Rescue Department crews worked to help a group of people stuck along the Chattahoochee River Saturday afternoon. Six people were involved in the river rescue, AFRD officials said. Crews were called to a home along Cochise Drive in southeast Atlanta around 4 p.m. to help the group. The neighborhood is by The Lovett School off Paces Ferry Road.
ATLANTA, GA
Monroe deputies arrest Atlanta murder suspect, passenger during traffic stop on I-75

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — Monroe deputies arrested two people, including one who was wanted for murder, during a traffic stop on Interstate 75 Friday. According to a news release from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, a deputy stopped a car on I-75 at mile marker 190 for speeding and a window tint violation. When the car stopped, the deputy saw the driver, 20-year-old Demorris Sinjuin Marshall, and his 20 year-old passenger swapping seats.
MONROE COUNTY, GA
