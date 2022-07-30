'I don’t want this to deter anybody' | Atlanta stuntwoman, aerial performer shares hopeful message after skydiving accident

www.13wmaz.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Georgia Music Festival Cancelled Due to Fears That Music Fans Would Bring Guns to the EventToby HazlewoodGeorgia State
MLB’s Native American Showcase, In The Eyes Of One ParticipantIBWAAAtlanta, GA
Chantaye McLaughlin launches campaign to find Georgia's missing childrenThe Revolutionary ReportAtlanta, GA
When Slump Ends, Ronald Acuña May Lead Braves To NL East CrownIBWAAAtlanta, GA
3 great steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina Andras
Related
Person dies in car fire on interstate south of Downtown Atlanta
ATLANTA — A person died in a car fire, Atlanta Fire officials confirmed, in an incident that occurred on I-75/85 on Friday night. The Atlanta Fire Rescue Department said they responded to a two-car motor vehicle accident a little before 11 p.m. The wreck occurred just south of downtown on the interstate, near Fulton Street.
6 people rescued from Chattahoochee River, Atlanta fire officials say
ATLANTA — Atlanta Fire Rescue Department crews worked to help a group of people stuck along the Chattahoochee River Saturday afternoon. Six people were involved in the river rescue, AFRD officials said. Crews were called to a home along Cochise Drive in southeast Atlanta around 4 p.m. to help the group. The neighborhood is by The Lovett School off Paces Ferry Road.
Spalding County deputy killed when tree falls on patrol car, sheriff says
SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — The Spalding County community is mourning the loss of a deputy with more than 25 years of law-enforcement experience. Deputy Jamie Reynolds was traveling in his patrol car Sunday around 5:30 a.m. on Ga. Hwy. 16 when a large pine tree fell just east of Shoal Creek Road, the sheriff's office said.
GBI: Deputy shoots man at Red Lobster who was wanted for trying to shoot his way into home
CANTON, Ga. — The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office said Saturday afternoon that one of its deputies shot a man they'd been looking for after he allegedly tried to shoot his way into a home where his wife and daughter were inside. The wife and daughter were said to have...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Monroe deputies arrest Atlanta murder suspect, passenger during traffic stop on I-75
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — Monroe deputies arrested two people, including one who was wanted for murder, during a traffic stop on Interstate 75 Friday. According to a news release from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, a deputy stopped a car on I-75 at mile marker 190 for speeding and a window tint violation. When the car stopped, the deputy saw the driver, 20-year-old Demorris Sinjuin Marshall, and his 20 year-old passenger swapping seats.
#CarsonStrong: Monroe County businesses raise more than $1,500 to help firefighter battling cancer
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — Carson Rowland is a Monroe County native who has worked at Monroe County Fire and EMS for six years. Early this year, he was diagnosed with a rare soft tissue sarcoma. He developed a tennis ball-sized mass on the right side of his chest. He has undergone 25 rounds of radiation treatment and is supposed to have surgery this month.
Home shaped like guitar listed for sale in Georgia gets national attention
FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. — A house on the market in Fayetteville, Georgia is getting national attention because of its unique design. Featured on the popular Instagram account "Zillow Gone Wild," the guitar-shaped home is listed for $789,000. The listing agent, Evgeniia Piven with EXP Realty, says the house is ready...
11-year-old entrepreneur buys his own school bus, renovates it to teach kids financial literacy
ATLANTA — A lesson about money, budgets and saving for kids – from a kid. A young entrepreneur will soon be on the road teaching finance at schools and clubs all over the metro Atlanta area. 11Alive Anchor Cheryl Preheim talked to 11-year-old CEO, author and business owner...
13WMAZ
Macon, GA
28K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Macon local newshttps://www.13wmaz.com/
Comments / 0