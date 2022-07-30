ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandusky, OH

Over 170 families enjoy farm market at Lorain County Public Health

Lorain County Public Health, 9880 Murray Ridge Road in Elyria, hosted a family farm market July 26. Attendees bought fresh fruits and vegetables from three local farms, enjoyed games and learned about Lorain County Public Health services, according to a news release. The WIC program, a supplemental nutrition initiative for...
ELYRIA, OH
Sandusky, OH
Cutler, OH
Sandusky, OH
Toledo area rescue takes in two puppies in need of life-saving medical care

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A local rescue is caring for a couple of pups that had a rough start in life. They have a long road ahead, but they’ll have plenty of people helping them from here on out. The two reportedly wandered up to someone’s garage last week and they were both in need of life-saving care. They are are alive and well thanks to the help of a lot of people.
TOLEDO, OH
Lorain Superintendent pledges equity for LGBTQ+ students

LORAIN – In two weeks, Lorain Schools will welcome its more than 6,000 students back for the 2022-23 school year. In a letter to the district reminding them of the upcoming school year, Superintendent Jeff Graham touched on equity in the district — a key commitment within its strategic plan.
LORAIN, OH
LCCAA’s Community Garden in South Elyria has slate of events planned

A full slate of events is planned at the Community Garden, 340 15th St. in South Elyria, which is sponsored by the Lorain County Community Action Agency. Garden manager Leanna Westergaard will train volunteers starting at 8 a.m., Aug. 13 and 27, according to LCCAA. The first training took place...
ELYRIA, OH
Tim Cutler
Lorain: BrewFest returning for 8th year at Black River Landing

The eighth Annual BrewFest is returning Aug. 13 at the Black River Landing, 421 Black River Lane in downtown Lorain.to treat fans of craft beer to another festival. “Main Street Lorain Growth is happy to announce the return of the eighth annual BrewFest Waterfront District, Lorain County’s original craft beer, music and food festival,” according to Howard Ross, organizer of the event. “I think it’s going to be great.”
LORAIN, OH
Rosaria’s on 3rd St.

The long wait for the opening of the latest Barone family restaurant, in Perrysburg, is finally over. After delays from situations beyond the control of the restaurateurs, Rosario’s on 3rd Street in Perrysburg touts the experience as “coastal Italian dining”. “We saw this opportunity become available in downtown Perrysburg and decided that a dining experience, with the best parts of Rosie’s, our original upscale eatery, and more small plates and seafood options, would work well here,” explains Phil Barone, proprietor, adding, “and we have had a great welcome from the public for Rosaria’s.”
PERRYSBURG, OH
Historic Alcazar Hotel in Cleveland Heights sold for $2.6M

The iconic Alcazar Hotel in Cleveland Heights, designed by Cleveland architect Harry T. Jeffrey in the likeness of two Florida hotels, sold for $2.6 million to real estate developer Rico Pietro and business partner Erik Loomis. The 1924 building features a penthouse ballroom and a first-floor dining room among other...
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
Terminally ill Ohio man, with over 400 matching tattoos with strangers, visits Milwaukee friend in hospice

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A man from Toledo, Ohio, who has been on a mission to get as many matching tattoos with strangers is back in Milwaukee for a heartwarming reunion. Don Caskey was diagnosed with terminal kidney cancer in 2019 and since then has made it a quest to get tattoos with strangers. He met Joleen Lewis, a woman from Milwaukee, in 2020 after she was diagnosed with breast cancer and got matching butterfly tattoos. Earlier this week they were reunited while she is in hospice at Froedtert Hospital.
MILWAUKEE, WI
4 Great Butcher Shops in the Cleveland Area

Are you looking for some high-quality cuts of meat?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these butcher shops in the Cleveland area. Locals love this butcher shop in Cleveland Heights. Mister Brisket offers high-quality cuts of meat such as Wagyu beef, USDA Prime steaks, tender veal chops, fresh chicken, Berkshire pork, and more. And of course, as the name of the place would suggest, they serve fantastic brisket. They also have a deli that serves great sandwiches and chicken soup with matzo balls.
CLEVELAND, OH
It's Primary Election, Part 2, in Richland County today

MANSFIELD -- It's Primary Election Day in Richland County, Part 2. Thanks to the inability of Ohio's state's elected leaders to agree during a contentious redistricting effort earlier this year, a second primary had to be scheduled. Local News. Locally Powered. Our goal is to help make the community a...
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH

