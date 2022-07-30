www.morningjournal.com
Dan's Dogs in Medina closes suddenly, customers surprised
Pizza Dog. Taco Dog. Boston Slaw Dog. Those were just some of the unique items on the menu at Dan's Dog's Diner in Medina's historic Square.
Morning Journal
Over 170 families enjoy farm market at Lorain County Public Health
Lorain County Public Health, 9880 Murray Ridge Road in Elyria, hosted a family farm market July 26. Attendees bought fresh fruits and vegetables from three local farms, enjoyed games and learned about Lorain County Public Health services, according to a news release. The WIC program, a supplemental nutrition initiative for...
13abc.com
Local pastor and his family running a free thrift store in Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Generosity is alive and well in our community and this story is a great example of that. Not much in this world is free these days, but everything is free at a special outdoor store in Toledo. It’s run by a local pastor and his family,...
Medina City Schools hires new administrators for 2022-23 school year
MEDINA, Ohio -- The Medina City School District will be starting the 2022-23 school year with some new people in administrative positions. Six posts have been filled thus far, including several principal positions:. · Brittany Hartory will be an associate principal at Medina High School this year. She comes to...
13abc.com
Toledo area rescue takes in two puppies in need of life-saving medical care
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A local rescue is caring for a couple of pups that had a rough start in life. They have a long road ahead, but they’ll have plenty of people helping them from here on out. The two reportedly wandered up to someone’s garage last week and they were both in need of life-saving care. They are are alive and well thanks to the help of a lot of people.
Chronicle-Telegram
Lorain Superintendent pledges equity for LGBTQ+ students
LORAIN – In two weeks, Lorain Schools will welcome its more than 6,000 students back for the 2022-23 school year. In a letter to the district reminding them of the upcoming school year, Superintendent Jeff Graham touched on equity in the district — a key commitment within its strategic plan.
Morning Journal
Lorain County law firm takes new name of Dooley Gembala McLaughlin Pecora
Serving Northeast Ohio since 1931, the law firm of O’Toole McLaughlin Dooley and Pecora, 5455 Detroit Road in Sheffield Village, has announced its expansion and name change effective Aug. 15, according to a news release. The firm, which now will be known as Dooley Gembala McLaughlin Pecora, has enjoyed...
Morning Journal
LCCAA’s Community Garden in South Elyria has slate of events planned
A full slate of events is planned at the Community Garden, 340 15th St. in South Elyria, which is sponsored by the Lorain County Community Action Agency. Garden manager Leanna Westergaard will train volunteers starting at 8 a.m., Aug. 13 and 27, according to LCCAA. The first training took place...
13abc.com
Toledo Public Schools still hiring for almost all positions district-wide
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Students everywhere are getting ready to head back to school in just a few weeks, but a lot of districts in the area are still scrambling to find teachers and substitutes. Toledo Public School says it is hiring for basically all positions, but what’s most needed...
Morning Journal
Lorain: BrewFest returning for 8th year at Black River Landing
The eighth Annual BrewFest is returning Aug. 13 at the Black River Landing, 421 Black River Lane in downtown Lorain.to treat fans of craft beer to another festival. “Main Street Lorain Growth is happy to announce the return of the eighth annual BrewFest Waterfront District, Lorain County’s original craft beer, music and food festival,” according to Howard Ross, organizer of the event. “I think it’s going to be great.”
mlivingnews.com
Rosaria’s on 3rd St.
The long wait for the opening of the latest Barone family restaurant, in Perrysburg, is finally over. After delays from situations beyond the control of the restaurateurs, Rosario’s on 3rd Street in Perrysburg touts the experience as “coastal Italian dining”. “We saw this opportunity become available in downtown Perrysburg and decided that a dining experience, with the best parts of Rosie’s, our original upscale eatery, and more small plates and seafood options, would work well here,” explains Phil Barone, proprietor, adding, “and we have had a great welcome from the public for Rosaria’s.”
Cleveland Jewish News
Historic Alcazar Hotel in Cleveland Heights sold for $2.6M
The iconic Alcazar Hotel in Cleveland Heights, designed by Cleveland architect Harry T. Jeffrey in the likeness of two Florida hotels, sold for $2.6 million to real estate developer Rico Pietro and business partner Erik Loomis. The 1924 building features a penthouse ballroom and a first-floor dining room among other...
CBS 58
Terminally ill Ohio man, with over 400 matching tattoos with strangers, visits Milwaukee friend in hospice
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A man from Toledo, Ohio, who has been on a mission to get as many matching tattoos with strangers is back in Milwaukee for a heartwarming reunion. Don Caskey was diagnosed with terminal kidney cancer in 2019 and since then has made it a quest to get tattoos with strangers. He met Joleen Lewis, a woman from Milwaukee, in 2020 after she was diagnosed with breast cancer and got matching butterfly tattoos. Earlier this week they were reunited while she is in hospice at Froedtert Hospital.
cleveland19.com
72 affordable housing units coming soon to Cleveland’s Clark Fulton neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Clark Fulton neighborhood of Cleveland is expanding affordable housing options for residents. According to a news release, 72 units will soon be available off West 25th Street at Vía Sana, a development by The NRP Group and MetroHealth. Also on site will be an...
COVID-19 levels 'high' in 5 Northeast Ohio counties
Five Northeast Ohio counties have high COVID-19 transmission spread, according to information the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention released on Thursday.
Heat advisory issued for parts of NE Ohio
The heat and humidity are coming Wednesday, prompting the Nation Weather Service to issue a heat advisory for several Northeast Ohio counties.
