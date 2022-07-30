2 NC Mega Millions tickets win $1 million

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two lucky North Carolinians won $1 million during Friday’s Mega Millions drawing.

The two $1 million tickets matched all five white balls in the drawing. One ticket was sold at Adam’s Mart in Charlotte and the other ticket was sold at the Shop N Save in Mooresville. The $1 million wins were two of 26 nationally in the drawing.

In addition to the $1 million prizes, 12 tickets won $10,000 and two Megaplier tickets won $20,000.

Those lucky tickets were sold in Washington in Beaufort County and in Statesville.

Twelve other $2 tickets matched four white balls and the Mega Ball, winning $10,000. Those tickets were sold at:

Harris Teeter, Clayton

Food Lion, Calabash

Circle K, West Williams St., Apex

Vaughan Grocery, Macon

Value Mart, Sanford

Porter’s Neck Country Store, Wilmington

Lowe’s Foods, Wilmington

Circle K, Vass

Tickled Pink C-Store, Winston-Salem

Sheetz, Winterville

Short Stop, Spring Lake

Circle K, Mineral Spring.

“Congratulation to all the big winners,” said Mark Michalko, executive director of the N.C. Education Lottery. “This huge Mega Millions jackpot created a lot of fun. Every ticket sold in North Carolina helped to raise more money for education this year.”

A ticket in Illinois won the $1.3 billion jackpot , and the winner can claim the prize as an annuity or take a cash prize of $780.5 million.

Friday night’s winners have 180 days to claim their prizes.

