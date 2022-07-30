Video appears to show migrants led from bus to DC church, located steps away from U.S. Capitol

Yes keep shipping them there. They opened the boarders for all these illegal infested rats to enter the country now deal with it. Drop them off on the White House steps so they can make Taco’s and Burritos for that wedding that is coming up that the tax payers can pay for.
BIDEN ADMINISTRATION started this when HE secretly shipped ILLEGALS all over the Country on early morning flights. AT least texas and Arizona have the BALLS to do it OPENLY.
Look at that photo, those people don't look underprivileged or underfed.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas Governor Offers Washington D.C. and New York City a DealTom HandyTexas State
Republican Senators Change Their Vote, Blocking a Bill to Help Sick Veterans.Kevin AlexanderWashington, DC
MCPS Hosts Job Info SessionHeather JauquetRockville, MD
2022 NFL Draft Review: Washington CommandersAdrian HolmanWashington, DC
Washington D.C. Mayor Asks For Help From National Guard Over Governor Abbott’s ActionTom HandyWashington, DC
Related
Arizona mayor on migrant surge: If DC needs National Guard, imagine what's happening in small border towns
NYC mayor blames the migrant crisis on the wrong culprit
National Guardswoman Who Wore ‘I’m a Trump Girl’ Shirt Inside U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 Pleads Guilty to Misdemeanor
Man charged in Capitol riot tells Jan. 6 committee he wishes he hadn't bought Trump's election lies
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Australian woman who was detained and asked by a US border official if she had an abortion says she's shocked by the response: 'a lot of people who've read this story are most horrified at that and I can see why'
Congresswoman Debbie Lesko says she would shoot her grandchildren in opposition of gun safety bill
"This is huge": Legal experts react to Liz Cheney's Jan. 6 bombshell claim
Trump's ex-press secretary says Brett Kavanaugh was assassinated (he is very much alive)
RELATED PEOPLE
Denzel Washington Bows Out of Presidential Medal of Freedom Ceremony After Contracting COVID
Capitol rioter jailed for joint longest sentence of five years for attacking multiple police officers
A Capitol Police officer who was injured in the January 6 riot said Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger are the only Republicans who don't 'avoid' him in Congress
Shocking video shows 'HUNDREDS UPON HUNDREDS' of migrants crossing illegally into the US at the Texas-Mexico border
IN THIS ARTICLE
More migrants from Texas arrive in DC by bus after mayor asks for National Guard help
Norman Rockwell paintings removed from White House, replaced with Biden photos: report
Texas man allegedly tells Cruz he'll murder Republicans with 'a brick in your skull,' court frees him on bond
Washington mayor torched as hypocrite for complaining about border migrants bused to DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
North Carolina Lake Disappears Making Hundreds of Fish Suffocate to Death
New GOP Rep. Mayra Flores refused four times to say whether Biden is the legitimately-elected president
Harvard Law instructor says Supreme Court justices who overturned Roe should 'never know peace again'
Melania Trump says she was 'fulfilling' official duties as first lady on Jan. 6: 'I always condemn violence'
Fox News
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 18