Here’s how Ohio fared in Mega Millions drawing

By Cris Belle
 4 days ago

CLEVELAND (WJW) — After a winning ticket for the Mega Millions $1.28 billion jackpot was announced on Saturday morning, the hopes and dreams of thousands were smashed.

But many in Ohio still cashed in some large prizes, even if it wasn’t the big prize.

See where $1.28B Mega Millions jackpot was sold

The Ohio Lottery says players shared more than $2.6 million in total prizes with the highest prize for $10,000, held by 11 ticket holders.

“This has been a thrilling ride for retailers and our players,” says Ohio Lottery Director Pat McDonald, who also serves as the Lead Director for the Mega Millions Consortium.  “We have witnessed one of the biggest jackpot runs in Mega Millions history. This jackpot has been a boost for our retailers, players and our contribution to education.”

Ohioans purchased almost 5.9 million tickets worth $24.5 million in Friday’s drawing.

Approximately 75 cents of each $2 Mega Millions purchase in Ohio goes to education.  Sales from the jackpot run that began April 19 generated approximately $28.5 million in profits for the Lottery Profits Education Fund, according to the Ohio Lottery.

Click here for more information about the Ohio Lottery and its contribution to education.

Winning Mega Millions sold in Northeast Ohio

Last week, two people in Ohio matched 5 numbers, which is worth $1 million. One of those players also had the Megaplier, which was 3x, so that prize is worth $3 million.

The Ohio Lottery gave Hirsch’s Marathon in Berea , the gas station that sold the $1 million ticket, a bonus of $1,000.

Nationally, there were 14,391,740 winning tickets sold across all nine prize tiers in the July 29 drawing, including the single jackpot-winning ticket, according to Mega Millions .

The jackpot for the next drawing on Tuesday at 11 p.m. resets to its current starting value of $20 million with a $11.6 million cash option.

3d ago

Too bad, that such a tiny portion of the money wasted on buying lottery tickets, is actually given to schools.

William Young
3d ago

It’s messed up because people in ohio never hit the full jackpot always in New York down south

