Two people seriously injured in rollover crash in Worcester

www.masslive.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five charming small towns in Massachusetts that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensMassachusetts State
High Hopes has Lofty Plans for First Anniversary Celebration. 21+ Public celebration Saturday August 6, 10 am – 9 pm.Steven V DubinHopedale, MA
Multiple Alarm Fire Tears Through Multi-Family Dudley BuildingQuiet Corner AlertsDudley, MA
Related
homenewshere.com
Dracut man killed in crash on New Boston Street Sunday
WOBURN - A local and state police investigation is still underway in the death of a Dracut driver who died in a crash at 134 New Boston St. on Sunday afternoon at 12:20 p.m. Robert C. Hatch, 31, of Dracut was driving a GMC and was traveling northeast on Industrial Way as it turns into New Boston Street when he crossed the double yellow line entering the opposite lane of traffic, eventually striking a boulder barrier located in front of 134 New Boston St.
Anthony Maynard, 21, identified as Chicopee resident killed in motorcycle crash on Interstate 391 Friday
Anthony Maynard, a 21-year-old resident of Chicopee, was identified Monday as the sole victim of a motorcycle crash on Interstate 391 Friday evening. The Massachusetts State Police said Maynard lost control of his bike as he merged onto the highway, slid off the road and went down an embankment. State...
Interstate 91 tractor-trailer crash in Springfield causes massive 2-hour traffic build-up late Tuesday afternoon
Drivers are advised to avoid traveling north on Interstate 91 from the Connecticut state line to Springfield’s MGM exit as a tractor-trailer crash caused a massive two-hour traffic build-up late Tuesday afternoon. State police said afternoon commuters should try and find an alternative route between 4 p.m. to 6...
Joel Batista-Viera indicted for arson in connection with fire that destroyed Wind Tiki restaurant in Webster
Joel Batista-Viera was indicted on several charges Friday, ranging from arson to breaking and entering, in connection with a Webster fire that destroyed a popular Chinese restaurant earlier this year. A Worcester County Grand Jury indicted Batista-Viera on a total of 14 charges, including arson, five counts of breaking and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WCVB
Wrong-way Route 3 driver in custody after chase in Weymouth, Massachusetts
WEYMOUTH, Mass. — One person is in custody Tuesday after he was driving the wrong way on a South Shore highway, according to Massachusetts State Police. State police said troopers pursued a car going north in the southbound lanes on Route 3 in Plymouth. That car then crashed on Pleasant Street in Weymouth, where the driver eventually exited the car and ran from police.
Worcester crash kills 2 Connecticut residents on I-290, police say
Two people are dead following a rollover crash with another car at 7 a.m. Saturday morning on Interstate 290 east near Exit 24, officials said. State troopers responding to the scene identified the victims as a 65-year-old man and a 52-year-old female, both from New Britain, Connecticut. The two were...
David Lopilato identified as North Reading driver who died after Mustang crashed into house
A 63-year-old North Reading man died Monday after police said his Ford Mustang crashed into a house. Police identified the driver and owner of the car as David Lopilato. He was the only occupant of the car at the time of the crash, police said. North Reading police and fire...
fallriverreporter.com
21-year-old Massachusetts man killed in motorcycle crash
A Massachusetts man has died after a serious motorcycle crash. According to multiple reports, just after 8:30 p.m. on Friday, a motorcycle rider was killed after racing with a black sedan and then crashing into a guardrail near the intersection of the Fellsway and Charles Street in Malden. The rider...
IN THIS ARTICLE
nbcboston.com
Woman Stabbed to Death at Her Lowell Home
A 64-year-old woman was stabbed to death at her Lowell, Massachusetts, home Sunday, according to the Middlesex County District Attorney's office. The DA's office said officers were called to a home on Loring Street around 11:20 p.m. Sunday and found the victim, Linda Gilbert, unresponsive. She was taken to Lowell General Hospital where she was pronounced dead.
whdh.com
Woman accidentally shoots self in Stoughton Target parking lot
STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman is recovering after accidentally shooting herself in the leg in a Target parking lot, according to Stoughton Police. At around 6:45 p.m. Monday, the Stoughton Police received a call for a person shot in a Target parking lot at Hawes Way. Officers arrived on scene two minutes later, where they found a woman with a single gunshot wound to the leg. Stoughton Fire Rescue treated her on scene and transported her to a Boston-area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
NECN
Motorcyclist Dead in Suspected Malden Street Racing Crash, Police Say
A motorcycle crashed while racing a car Friday night in Malden, Massachusetts, killing the vehicle's driver, police said. The motorcycle hit a guardrail on the Fellsway at Charles Street about 8:38 p.m., according to the Massachusetts State Police. The driver, Kyle Roust, was rushed to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston.
Texas resident Demian Ward, 24, arrested in connection with Chicopee crash that killed 2 on Friday
A Texas man has been arrested and charged in connection with a Chicopee crash that killed two Springfield residents last week, according to the Hampden County District Attorney’s Office. Demian Ward, 24, of Fort Worth, Texas is charged with two counts of motor vehicle homicide and reckless operation of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Person drowns at Pavilion Beach in Ipswich on Sunday
An unidentified person drowned while swimming at Pavilion Beach in Ipswich late Sunday afternoon. At 5:17 p.m., Ipswich Police and Fire Departments responded to a report of a person in distress in the water at Pavilion Beach late Sunday afternoon, according to officials. Authorities said the individual was pulled from...
Worcester PD Make Arrest, Recover Firearm, 9 bags of marijuana and $4,000 Cash
WORCESTER - Police arrested Mario Rivera-Caraballo, 29, of Worcester, on Monday after he tried to escape police by attempting to climb a fence on Oread Street. Around 5 PM on Monday, a police officer saw Rivera-Caraballo riding a motorcycle on Main Street when he sped up and popped a wheelie. According to police, the officer discovered Rivera-Caraballo’s registration was revoked and his insurance was canceled.
Linda Gilbert of Lowell identified as 64-year-old woman found stabbed to death at home, officials say
A Lowell woman’s death has been ruled a homicide after she was found stabbed in her home late Sunday night, officials said. Linda Gilbert, 64, was killed by multiple stab wounds, the Middlesex District Attorney’s office said following an initial examination of her body Monday. Lowell Police said...
Police: Mass. couple arrested in NH after armed robbery leads to hostage situation
HAMPSTEAD, N.H. — A Massachusetts couple wanted in connection with an armed robbery broke into a home in New Hampshire and held the residents inside hostage, prompting a police standoff early Monday morning, authorities said. Jose Robles, 39, of Taunton, is facing charges of armed robbery, criminal threatening with...
Volodymyr Zhukovskyy trial: Jurors watch 100-minute police interview following crash that killed 7
The trial for a West Springfield man accused of killing seven motorcyclists in a 2019 New Hampshire crash continued Tuesday, with jurors watching the entire video of a 100-minute interview between police and the defendant, during which the defendant told police he had taken drugs that morning, but felt fine during the crash 10 hours later, according to WMUR.
Worcester police officer arrested after probe into off-duty assignments
WORCESTER, Mass. — A Worcester police officer has been arrested after an investigation uncovered alleged criminal activity involving his off-duty assignments. Colby Turner, a five-year veteran of the Worcester Police Department, has been placed on administrative leave. He faces five felony counts of larceny over $1,200 by single scheme and a misdemeanor charge of submitting false claims for reimbursement.
fallriverreporter.com
Officials looking for vehicle seen driving into ocean in Massachusetts
HULL — Police Chief John Dunn and Fire Chief Christopher J. Russo report that the Hull Police and Fire Departments, with assistance from mutual aid partners, are searching for a vehicle and driver that drove into the ocean off Pemberton Point Sunday afternoon. On Sunday, July 31, at approximately...
Dorchester man sent to hospital for evaluation after appearing in court for firearm charges
A Dorchester man was sent to a hospital for further evaluation after he was arrested leaving the Puerto Rican Festival Sunday evening allegedly having a high-capacity, laser-sighted ghost gun, the Suffolk County District Attorney office said. Marc Serrano, 28, sas arrested on Aug. 1,. Serrano appeared in the Dorchester division...
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
79K+
Followers
59K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0