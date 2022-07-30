Marshall, McKinney, Long and Nicely Win Modified PDC Showdowns at Fairbury

speedwaydigest.com
Bobby Pierce, Nick Hoffman Reflect on Fifth Summer Nationals Crowns
For the fifth time in their young, yet storied careers, Bobby Pierce and Nick Hoffman have conquered the Hell Tour. Pierce, the 25-year-old from Oakwood, IL, won seven Features on the DIRTcar Summer Nationals Late Model trail this year with 15 top-fives and only two finishes outside the top-10. With a total of 1306 points, Pierce captured the title by 179 points over the tour’s top rookie competitor, Payton Freeman.
Fisher cancels varsity football this fall
FISHER (WCIA) — Fisher won’t field a varsity football team this fall, only playing a JV schedule, the school announced on Monday. Fisher athletic director Cody Diskin cited low numbers behind the move, with only one senior and five juniors on the current roster. The high school football season kicks off next Monday, Aug. 8 […]
25newsnow.com
Miss Illinois wins 2022 Miss International Competition
PEORIA (25 News Now) -A new Queen from Bloomington is crowned Miss International 2022!. 25 News first told you about Katie Stapleton, the reigning Miss Illinois International, a few weeks ago before she left for the big competition. Now after a week of activities, rehearsals and preliminary competitions, Stapleton took home the big crown Saturday night.
fordcountychronicle.com
Just Hamburgers’ grand reopening set for Saturday
PAXTON — The highly anticipated grand reopening of one of Paxton’s most well-known businesses — Just Hamburgers — is set for Saturday, Aug. 6, and its new owners are as excited as just about anyone else. “I’m super excited,” said Paxton native Todd Thorstenson, who co-owns...
Central Illinois Proud
Heavy rain and flooding in Central Illinois Tuesday
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A widespread area of storms swept through Central Illinois through Tuesday morning. Storms brought some damaging winds and reports of hail, though the primary issue was heavy rain. Many areas in Central Illinois had reports of flooded streets, as well as cars stalled out in the water.
Herald & Review
Watch now: Interstate stops hold a cache of Illinois prairieland
GOODFIELD — If all you do at an interstate rest area is make a quick trip inside a building for a vending machine snack or other necessity, you might be missing out on a larger experience. “Nearly every one of our rest areas has a story to tell,” said...
Central Illinois Proud
Bloomington in process of eliminating CSOs
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The twin cities weren’t quite as affected by heavy rainfall Tuesday morning as other parts of Central Illinois. However, Bloomington deals with combined sewer overflow issues as well in its older neighborhoods when rains get heavy and overload the sewer lines. Kevin Kothe, the...
One tornado confirmed in Central Illinois Monday morning
BEASON, Ill. (WCIA) – A single tornado was confirmed by the National Weather Service in Lincoln on Monday morning after damaging storms tore through the area. Widespread damage to trees and powerlines occurred across parts of the region. Read more about some of the damage caused by straight line winds. After conducting a survey of […]
Central Illinois Proud
Rollover crash closes part of Grandview Drive
PEORIA HEIGHTS, Ill. (WMBD) — A rollover crash temporarily closed part of Grandview Drive at approximately 9:13 p.m. Monday. According to Peoria Emergency Communications Center Supervisor Corey Strube, part of Grandview drive off of Adams shut down due to a crash. A WMBD crew on the scene saw that...
Central Illinois Proud
Heavy rainfall impacting Central Illinois roads Tuesday
UPDATE (11:15 a.m.) — All roads have been reopened after flash flooding temporarily closed them Tuesday morning. PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — City officials are encouraging drivers to be cautious on the roadways Tuesday as flash flooding is affecting travel. At this time, Knoxville Avenue is closed at N....
hoiabc.com
Normal Police investigate stabbing
NORMAL (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The Normal Police Department is investigating a stabbing Friday night that left one person injured. According to Sgt. Brad Underwood, officers responded to the 1000 block of Charlotte Dr., down the road from Fairview Park around 5 pm. Police found a 27-year-old man with a stab wound to his back.
wglt.org
EDC head: Bloomington-Normal needs an industrial park to stay competitive
In recent years, economic development efforts in Bloomington-Normal have focused on workforce development and creating a standard incentive package for prospective new businesses to locate in McLean County. That's about to change. Workforce development came first with partnerships between existing manufacturers and Heartland Community College and other institutions. Patrick Hoban,...
An Early Monday Morning Round of Storms Packed Damaging Winds
A line of showers and storms moved through Central Illinois early Monday morning, causing widespread wind damage to many communities. Gusts exceeded 60 mph within a few of the storms. Showers and storms came out of the Quad Cities and continued to spread out as it moved to the southeast. This was a somewhat interesting […]
WAND TV
Police: Man was planning to commit a mass shooting in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A man is facing charges after police said he sent hundreds of e-mails threatening to commit a mass shooting in Champaign. Michael Miller, 54, of Savoy, will be arraigned Tuesday on one count of Making a Terrorist Threat, a class X felony punishable by six to 30 years in prison.
hoiabc.com
A new type of hotel in Normal is all the buzz
NORMAL (WEEK) - It’s called a pollinator hotel and was created to give pollinators like bees a home after losing their habitat. The tiny hotel was created by the Wonsook Kim School of Art at Illinois State University and placed in The Refuge Food Forest by Town of Normal.
1470 WMBD
More of state at “high” COVID-19 spread; Tri-Counties move down
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – New cases of COVID-19 are again ticking up in Illinois, as is the number of counties most likely to have spread of the disease. The Illinois Department of Public Health says another 35,371 new cases of COVID were reported statewide as of Friday — an increase of more than 2,000 since the week before.
Central Illinois Proud
Investigation underway after reports of 4-year-old punched, 100 people fight at Peoria Speedway
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Deputies with the Peoria County Sheriff’s office are following up on reports of a four-year-old getting punched in the face and at least 100 people fighting at the Peoria Speedway Saturday night. Peoria County Sheriff Chris Watkins confirmed at approximately 10:30 p.m. Saturday, deputies...
Speedway Digest
