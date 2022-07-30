Northrop Grumman CEO: We can build a next-generation fighter

americanmilitarynews.com
MotherShuckingJones
2d ago
No matter who is President... A 6th generational fighter jet would be a welcome addition.
7
Ryan433
2d ago
We haven't even used the F22 or F35 effectively yet? Both the most money our military has wasted on a project EVER at $1.7 trilloin!!!
2
