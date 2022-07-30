Friday Night Wmr Action at Ocean Speedway Goes to Bower

Even though she hasn’t been able to conduct official tryouts yet, Lisa Becerra already appreciates being the new Hollister High girls volleyball coach. “One thing that is exciting for me is there is a certain grit that exists in this community,” she said. “That’s something that really resonates with me because as a 5-foot-10 player in high school and college, I was undersized so I had to learn at an early age about grit and relied on it. It became a defining part of who I am as a player and coach. There is a little grit we can build on, and I can see that already and I’m really excited to build on it.”

HOLLISTER, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO