Friday Night Wmr Action at Ocean Speedway Goes to Bower

Hollister turns road used as ‘drag strip’ into kart racing course
If crowd and race participants’ reactions were any indication, the Wonky Street Kart Racing event held July 30 on the much-maligned and joked about Ladd Lane, was a huge success. To some, though, it doesn’t matter how successful or unsuccessful the event was. And even though Hollister Mayor Ignacio...
National Night Out on the Central Coast
CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION)- A community tradition returns to the Central Coast on Tuesday. National Night Out takes place in neighborhoods throughout the country on the first Tuesday in August. Here is where you can find what cities are participating and where you can meet your local law enforcement agencies. MONTEREY COUNTY Salinas: Salinas PD The post National Night Out on the Central Coast appeared first on KION546.
Update: Northbound Highway 101 reopened in south Salinas
SALINAS, Calif. — Update: The highway was fully reopened by 2 p.m. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site. Northbound Highway 101 in south Salinas...
Truck crashes into San Jose business building
SAN JOSE, Calif. - A truck crashed into a business building in San Jose Monday morning. The vehicle crashed into a Broadcom building on the 400 block of Plumeria Drive in northern San Jose. A delivery driver accidentally put their vehicle in reverse instead of drive when attempting to leave...
Monterey County Regional Airport opens open-air waiting space
MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Monterey County Regional Airport announced the opening of an open-air space for passengers to wait for their flights. The Outdoor Courtyard is now open by Gate 1 and provides a scenic view of Monterey Bay. “We are excited to welcome passengers to our new Gate 1 outdoor experience,” states Monterey Regional The post Monterey County Regional Airport opens open-air waiting space appeared first on KION546.
La Plaza Bakery honored for new healthy, plant-based dishes
KING CITY — All seven locations of La Plaza Bakery, including those in South Monterey County, have been named Blue Zones Project Approved restaurants, demonstrating their commitment to helping residents achieve healthier lifestyles. “I’m thrilled that all seven La Plaza Bakery locations have earned this distinction to help make...
Lisa Becerra ready to lead Hollister High girls volleyball team
Even though she hasn’t been able to conduct official tryouts yet, Lisa Becerra already appreciates being the new Hollister High girls volleyball coach. “One thing that is exciting for me is there is a certain grit that exists in this community,” she said. “That’s something that really resonates with me because as a 5-foot-10 player in high school and college, I was undersized so I had to learn at an early age about grit and relied on it. It became a defining part of who I am as a player and coach. There is a little grit we can build on, and I can see that already and I’m really excited to build on it.”
Funding secured for Blossom Hill Road office sale
A pair of Los Gatos medical businesses are making the move from leasing to owning. This morning, Walnut Creek-based Bay Area Development Co. said it had finalized a longterm “SBA 504” loan that will allow Young Naturopathic Center for Wellness and John McCleve D.D.S. to purchase the 4,312 square foot office at 751 Blossom Hill Rd. where they’ve been working.
“Safe Beach Day” dashboard offers alerts for Santa Cruz beach visitors
If you're planning a visit to Santa Cruz Main or Cowells Beach, a new dashboard could provide a look at some hazards or events on any particular day. The post “Safe Beach Day” dashboard offers alerts for Santa Cruz beach visitors appeared first on KION546.
Three vehicle accident causes lane closure on US NB 101 at Airport
SALINAS, CALIF, (KION-TV): UPDATE AT 1:28 PM: Our photojournalist got to the scene and noticed that one of the lanes was reopened at the site of the crash. We have made an attempt to contact CHP and have yet to hear back. Original Story Caltrans District 5 announced on Twitter that both lanes are blocked The post Three vehicle accident causes lane closure on US NB 101 at Airport appeared first on KION546.
Head-on collision sends five to hospital; multiple helicopters assisted
Nathanial Smotrys, 18, from Garden Grove, California, was driving a 2005 GMC Sierra on July 29 at approximately 5:28 p.m. He was traveling northbound on Highway 89, south of Sierraville, with one passenger. Stephen Reikes, 54, from Livermore, California, was driving a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado, southbound on Highway 89, also...
Thunderstorms, lightning forecast to hit Bay Area
The Bay Area has seen an impressive amount of wet weather for this time of year, especially at the coast, and more is expected on the way Sunday night.
Love triangle, motive revealed in San Jose baby kidnapping
One of the accused kidnappers who snatched a baby from his grandmother's home allegedly planned to keep the baby as her own, a police officer testified for a preliminary hearing Monday.
Person struck by Caltrain in Santa Clara, taken to hospital
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) — One person is injured after being struck by a Caltrain train in Santa Clara Saturday afternoon, the agency told KRON4. The victim was taken to the hospital after a southbound train hit the person around 2:30 p.m. The incident happened near Main Street where the surrounding area and train tracks […]
3 people shot in Salinas early Monday morning, investigation on-going
SALINAS, Calif. — The Salinas Police Department is investigating a shooting that hospitalized three people, early Monday morning. According to police, around 1:35 a.m. on Sunday, police were alerted of a shooting by ShotSpotter in the area of Salinas Street and West Gabilan Street, near city hall. Three men,...
Watsonville Strawberry Festival back to a three-day event
The Watsonville Strawberry Festival is returning in full force this year, back to a three-day event for the first time since 2019. The popular event runs this Friday through Sunday and will include food booths, many featuring strawberry-themed treats, as well as a beer garden, live entertainment, pie-eating contests, artisan and commercial vendors, nonprofits booths, a carnival and more.
Ruben Joshua Flores III Killed in Vehicle Crash on Highway 25 [Ridgemark, CA]
According to reports, deputies responded to the crash around 2 a.m. on Highway 25, south of Ridgemark last July 24th. Upon arrival, first responders located the driver who sustained fatal injuries from the collision. Later on, the authorities identified the deceased victim as 20-year-old Ruben Joshua Flores III of Hollister.
Motorcyclist Fatally Struck in 2-Vehicle Crash on Curtner Avenue [San Jose, CA]
SAN JOSE, CA (August 1, 2022) – Thursday morning, a motorcyclist was pronounced dead following a 2-vehicle crash on Curtner Avenue. The incident happened just after 8:00 a.m., at the intersection of Curtner Avenue and Briarwood Drive. Investigators said a 2009 Toyota sedan made a left turn onto westbound...
My 7 Favorite Restaurants To Experience In Half Moon Bay, California
I’d seen the pictures of Half Moon Bay while researching my trip, so I knew it would be beautiful. And yet, I was still awed by the steep and rocky cliffs perched high above the crashing waves of the Pacific Ocean. And when the fog sets in (which it does regularly) it creates a moody scene reminiscent of Scotland.
PG&E reporting hundreds of customers without power along San Benancio Road
PG&E is reporting hundreds of customers have lost power along San Benancio Road in Monterey County. The post PG&E reporting hundreds of customers without power along San Benancio Road appeared first on KION546.
