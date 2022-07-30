ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

DGR NCWTS Recap: Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park

By Speedway Digest Staff
 4 days ago
speedwaydigest.com

Speedway Digest

Doran Racing's Swanson Finishes Third at LOIRP

Doran Racing's Kody Swanson qualified third and finished third in the 33rd annual Joe James-Pat O'Connor Memorial at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park Monday night, but he had to come from eighth to achieve the podium finish after the top 10 qualifiers were inverted for the start of the 30-lapper.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Racing News

NASCAR TV Ratings: Indianapolis Motor Speedway (July 2022)

The Indianapolis Road Course was the most-watched sporting event of the weekend. Over the weekend, NASCAR, INDYCAR and ARCA invaded Indianapolis. Races were hosted on the Indianapolis Road Course as well as the Indianapolis Raceway Park short track. View the NASCAR tv numbers for Indianapolis below. Friday's ARCA race at...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Speedway Digest

NXS Race Recap: Indianapolis Road Course

AJ Allmendinger won Saturday's NASCAR Xfinity Series race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course. Allmendinger ran away from the field, scoring his third Xfinity road course win of the year. "God I love this place! Indy baby let's go!" Allmendinger said on his team radio after the race....
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Speedway Digest

Post-Race Report | Indianapolis Motor Speedway

"We have struggled this year, but we have worked hard to get better. This Nutrien Ag Solutions Chevy was really good. I knew (Alex) Bowman was really good on the long runs, so I tried to get as much of a gap on him as I could. I knew the way our car was set up in traffic that it was not very good, and we were having some brake issues as well. The guys recovered very well. I was just frustrated because I knew we gave up stage points there as well. At the end of the day, stage points don't mean a damn thing — We are kissing the bricks!"
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Speedway Digest

Transcript: Austin Cindric Pit Road Interview - Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Q. He started on the front row, finished second, but that doesn't really explain the whole story, Austin. Take me through this day. AUSTIN CINDRIC: It's easy on paper, right? Oh, my gosh, I feel like we probably deserved 10th at best today. There was a few things I was good at but I needed the whole track to do it and I kind of struggled a bit, probably a little lower than my expectations were today, but those restarts, survival, holy crap. All I can say is "wow." There's no other sport, no other form of racing other than NASCAR that you're going to get that.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Speedway Digest

NCS AT INDIANAPOLIS: Tyler Reddick Gives Chevrolet its 10th Consecutive NCS Road Course Win

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (July 31, 2022) – The last time the NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) competed on a road course circuit, Tyler Reddick put his name in the record books as a first-time winner in NASCAR's premier series (Road America; July 2022). Reddick backed up that performance this weekend at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course, powering his No. 8 3CHI Camaro ZL1 across the bricks first, taking the checkered flag for the second time in his NCS career. The 26-year-old Richard Childress Racing driver is not only a back-to-back road course winner, but now just the sixth driver to become a repeat winner in the series this season.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Speedway Digest

Transcript: Race Winner Tyler Reddick Start/Finish Line Interview - Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Q. What a drive for Tyler Reddick today, the dominant driver here at Indy, his son Beau coming in for a hug, and the crew sprinting up pit road to get to Tyler to celebrate. Second win of the year for this race team and a win at Indianapolis. I've got to know your thoughts when you saw the 1; he went through the access road; were you as shocked as everyone else to see him all of a sudden passing you for the lead?
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Speedway Digest

Team Penske NASCAR Cup Series Race Recap - Indianapolis

No. 2 Discount Tire Ford Mustang – Austin Cindric. Points Standings: 14th (-291) Race Rundown: Austin Cindric and the No. 2 Discount Tire Ford Mustang team waded through a chaotic finish to the end of the Verizon 200 at the Brickyard to score a second-place finish, his second-consecutive top-10 finish in this event. Cindric – who has strong family ties to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway – qualified second for the 82-lap event on Saturday morning. When the race began, he was struggling slightly with the rear of the No. 2 Mustang. Air pressure adjustments to the rear tires were successful in helping with the condition as Cindric did his best to maintain his position in the top 10, but throughout pit cycles he would find himself at the back end of the top 20. Late in the race, however, Cindric began to move back through the field, culminating with a strong move on the final restart of the day when he powered to the third position before crossing the finish line. After the race, the second-place finisher was penalized 30 seconds and Cindric was placed second in the final running order.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Speedway Digest

Allmendinger Gets a Win at Indy

AJ Allmendinger won his 2nd race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway Saturday. He started from P1 and ended up P1. Alex Bowman and Jason Allgaier rounded out the podium for the Pennzoil 150. It looked to be a rocky start because by lap 4, 2 cars had already pitted and taken...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Speedway Digest

Herbst Battles Back for Sixth at Indianapolis

Race Winner: AJ Allmendinger of Kaulig Racing (Chevrolet) Stage 1 Winner: Noah Gragson of JR Motorsports (Chevrolet) Stage 2 Winner: Josh Berry of JR Motorsports (Chevrolet) Riley Herbst and the No. 98 Monster Energy Ford Mustang team for Stewart-Haas Racing (SHR) began Saturday's NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway third after a strong qualifying effort Friday afternoon. Herbst maintained his position in the top-five for the entirety of the first stage to earn six bonus points, and he restarted third for the second stage. While battling for position within the top-three, the Monster Energy driver was spun on lap 25 by Josh Berry of the No. 8 entry, sending Herbst to the back of the lead pack. Herbst's Mustang sustained minimal damage, allowing him to power his way through the field over the remaining 37 laps to pick up his sixth-place result. It was his 13th top-10 of the season and his career best at Indianapolis.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Big Field Full of Stars Ready To Race for BC39 Victory This Week at IMS

A field of 89 drivers – one of the largest in USAC National Midget Series history – is set to compete Wednesday, Aug. 3 and Thursday, Aug. 4 at the Driven2SaveLives BC39 Presented by WeatherTech at The Dirt Track at IMS. This is the second-largest field ever for...
Speedway Digest

Speedway Digest

