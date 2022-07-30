One dead in hit-and-run crash in northeast Denver

(Photo by MattGush, iStock)

An investigation is underway after one person was killed in a hit-and-run collision in northeast Denver overnight.

Officers were sent to the area of 40th Avenue and Peña Boulevard at 12:27 a.m. after reports of a crash, said Nate Magee, a spokesman for the Denver Police Department.

An unidentified victim was pronounced dead on the scene and several others were injured. They will be identified at a later date by the medical examiner's office.

Magee said the second vehicle involved in the collision fled before authorities arrived. As of Saturday morning, police had not identified the other vehicle involved.

Authorities are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.