Denver, CO

One dead in hit-and-run crash in northeast Denver

By David Mullen david.mullen@gazette.com
The Denver Gazette
 3 days ago
(Photo by MattGush, iStock)

An investigation is underway after one person was killed in a hit-and-run collision in northeast Denver overnight.

Officers were sent to the area of 40th Avenue and Peña Boulevard at 12:27 a.m. after reports of a crash, said Nate Magee, a spokesman for the Denver Police Department.

An unidentified victim was pronounced dead on the scene and several others were injured. They will be identified at a later date by the medical examiner's office.

Magee said the second vehicle involved in the collision fled before authorities arrived. As of Saturday morning, police had not identified the other vehicle involved.

Authorities are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

