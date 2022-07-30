ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Why is Pennsylvania still arguing about undated mail ballots? Judges have ruled. Count them.

walnutport.com
 4 days ago
www.walnutport.com

Comments / 1

Related
penncapital-star.com

Feds drop probe of Pa. teachers’ pension fund property purchases

Pennsylvania’s $76 billion teachers’ pension fund said Tuesday that federal investigators have closed a probe into the fund’s purchase of millions of dollars in downtown Harrisburg real estate. In a statement, a Public School Employees’ Retirement System spokesperson said the U.S. Department of Justice has informed PSERS...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

DOJ closes investigation into Pennsylvania Public School Employees’ Retirement System

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania’s Public School Employees’ Retirement System (PSERS) says they’ve been informed by the U.S. Department of Justice that it has closed its investigation of PSERS. The year-long federal investigation came after PSERS miscalculated its investment returns, which resulted in 100,000 teachers paying more out of their paychecks toward their retirements. A […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Government
WTAJ

State College leaders call out Mastriano for ties to social media site Gab

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — A group of State College elected officials and faith leaders gathered on Tuesday to condemn Republican State Senator and gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano’s ties to the social media platform, Gab. The site’s founder, Andrew Torba, is known for having antisemitic views. “The Borough of State College is a diverse community, […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WETM 18 News

Pennsylvania cracking down on illegal robocalls

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania has joined an Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force to investigate and take legal action gainst the telecommunications companies responsible for bringing a majority of foreign robocalls into the United States. Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced the state was joining the group of 50 attorneys general to cut down on illegal robocalls. […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ballots#Election State
PublicSource

Dead creek revival: Blacklick has flowed orange for as long as locals can remember. Can a coal-killed waterway live again?

Drainage from abandoned mines marks the biggest source of water pollution in Pennsylvania, with more than 5,500 miles of streams affected. The post Dead creek revival: Blacklick has flowed orange for as long as locals can remember. Can a coal-killed waterway live again? appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Pennsylvania unveils new anti-litter campaign

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Pennsylvania has launched a new anti-litter campaign — “PA Fights Dirty: Every Litter Bit Matters.” Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration announced the campaign Monday, Aug. 1. It follows the release of a Litter Action Plan last year. “As a commonwealth we recognize we need to change behavior, not just clean up the mess,” said […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Associated Press

Trolling along: Fetterman going big on social media vs. Oz

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — In one of this year’s most competitive U.S. Senate races, the biggest moments aren’t playing out on the campaign trail. They’re unfolding on social media. For one stunt, Democrat John Fetterman of Pennsylvania rolled out an online petition to get his Republican rival, celebrity heart surgeon Dr. Mehmet Oz, enshrined in New Jersey’s Hall of Fame — a nod to Oz moving from his longtime home in New Jersey to run in neighboring Pennsylvania. For another, Fetterman paid $2,000 for an airplane to haul a banner over weekend beachgoers on the Jersey Shore welcoming Oz back home to the Garden State. And in particularly viral posts, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, star of the infamous MTV show “Jersey Shore,” and “Little” Steven Van Zandt of “The Sopranos” and Bruce Springsteen’s E Street Band recorded videos telling Oz to come home. “Nobody wants to see you get embarrassed,” Van Zandt says. “So come on back to Jersey where you belong.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Litter tossed on Pennsylvania roadways costs taxpayers millions of dollars

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pennsylvanians toss 5.2 million pieces of litter onto the state's highways every year, according to PennDOT.On Monday, state officials announced a new campaign to combat what has become a costly clean-up exercise. PA Fights Dirty, the state's new anti-littering effort, aims to change the behavior of those who think roads are their waste cans or ashtrays."That cigarette butt that you flicked to the ground because a smoking station was a few feet away, that mindset has helped amass 186 million littered cigarette butts," said Mike Hanna of the Pennsylvania Department of Community & Economic Development.It's not just...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Lancaster Farming

Pennsylvania Farmers Celebrate 50 Years of No-Tilling

Leroy Bupp and Jeff Frey don’t claim to be the first or best farmers to get into no-tilling, but they have stuck with it for a long time. A full 50 years, as of this growing season. Bupp, of Seven Valleys, and Frey, of Willow Street, were honored July...
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Democrats: Mastriano’s pursuit of extremist voters makes him unfit to serve as governor

Democrats and faith leaders urged Republican voters to reject gubernatorial nominee Doug Mastriano saying his effort to woo extremist voters on the Gab social media platform makes him unfit to lead Pennsylvania. The post Democrats: Mastriano’s pursuit of extremist voters makes him unfit to serve as governor appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

Some Pennsylvanians to get one-time bonus rebates

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Older Pennsylvanians ​and Pennsylvanians with disabilities who qualify for a rebate on rent or property taxes paid in 2021 will be receiving more money this year than expected. Governor Tom Wolf announced Tuesday the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program will provide one-time bonus rebates to those who qualify for the program, which recently became effective […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy