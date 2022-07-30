Why is Pennsylvania still arguing about undated mail ballots? Judges have ruled. Count them.

www.walnutport.com
Third-party candidates are filing to run for Pa. governor, Senate
Third-party candidates in Pennsylvania for governor and U.S. Senate are filing paperwork to get on the Nov. 8 general election ballot, potentially making a crucial difference in the high-stakes races. Source: pennnews.
penncapital-star.com
Feds drop probe of Pa. teachers’ pension fund property purchases
Pennsylvania’s $76 billion teachers’ pension fund said Tuesday that federal investigators have closed a probe into the fund’s purchase of millions of dollars in downtown Harrisburg real estate. In a statement, a Public School Employees’ Retirement System spokesperson said the U.S. Department of Justice has informed PSERS...
DOJ closes investigation into Pennsylvania Public School Employees’ Retirement System
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania’s Public School Employees’ Retirement System (PSERS) says they’ve been informed by the U.S. Department of Justice that it has closed its investigation of PSERS. The year-long federal investigation came after PSERS miscalculated its investment returns, which resulted in 100,000 teachers paying more out of their paychecks toward their retirements. A […]
All but one of Pennsylvania’s Republican U.S. House delegation endorses Doug Mastriano in governor’s race
Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano in Pennsylvania picked up the endorsements of the state’s eight GOP members of Congress on Monday.
PA Governor Race: Third-party candidates file to run vs Shapiro/Mastriano
(AP) – Two Pennsylvania third-party candidates for governor have filed paperwork ahead of a Monday deadline to get on the Nov. 8 general election ballot against Doug Mastriano and Josh Shapiro. According to the Pennsylvania Department of State, Joseph Soloski of Centre County has filed and been approved to run with the Keystone Party for […]
State College leaders call out Mastriano for ties to social media site Gab
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — A group of State College elected officials and faith leaders gathered on Tuesday to condemn Republican State Senator and gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano’s ties to the social media platform, Gab. The site’s founder, Andrew Torba, is known for having antisemitic views. “The Borough of State College is a diverse community, […]
Pennsylvania cracking down on illegal robocalls
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania has joined an Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force to investigate and take legal action gainst the telecommunications companies responsible for bringing a majority of foreign robocalls into the United States. Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced the state was joining the group of 50 attorneys general to cut down on illegal robocalls. […]
wdiy.org
Pennsylvania’s Senators Standing on Opposite Sides of Passing Veterans’ Health Bill
Pennsylvania's two senators are on opposite sides of a battle over a bill to help veterans. WHYY's Tom MacDonald explains while Bob Casey, a Democrat wants immediate passage, Republican Pat Toomey claims there is some hidden money that has to go. (Original air-date: 8/1/22)
Dead creek revival: Blacklick has flowed orange for as long as locals can remember. Can a coal-killed waterway live again?
Drainage from abandoned mines marks the biggest source of water pollution in Pennsylvania, with more than 5,500 miles of streams affected. The post Dead creek revival: Blacklick has flowed orange for as long as locals can remember. Can a coal-killed waterway live again? appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
Pennsylvania unveils new anti-litter campaign
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Pennsylvania has launched a new anti-litter campaign — “PA Fights Dirty: Every Litter Bit Matters.” Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration announced the campaign Monday, Aug. 1. It follows the release of a Litter Action Plan last year. “As a commonwealth we recognize we need to change behavior, not just clean up the mess,” said […]
Trolling along: Fetterman going big on social media vs. Oz
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — In one of this year’s most competitive U.S. Senate races, the biggest moments aren’t playing out on the campaign trail. They’re unfolding on social media. For one stunt, Democrat John Fetterman of Pennsylvania rolled out an online petition to get his Republican rival, celebrity heart surgeon Dr. Mehmet Oz, enshrined in New Jersey’s Hall of Fame — a nod to Oz moving from his longtime home in New Jersey to run in neighboring Pennsylvania. For another, Fetterman paid $2,000 for an airplane to haul a banner over weekend beachgoers on the Jersey Shore welcoming Oz back home to the Garden State. And in particularly viral posts, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, star of the infamous MTV show “Jersey Shore,” and “Little” Steven Van Zandt of “The Sopranos” and Bruce Springsteen’s E Street Band recorded videos telling Oz to come home. “Nobody wants to see you get embarrassed,” Van Zandt says. “So come on back to Jersey where you belong.”
Litter tossed on Pennsylvania roadways costs taxpayers millions of dollars
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pennsylvanians toss 5.2 million pieces of litter onto the state's highways every year, according to PennDOT.On Monday, state officials announced a new campaign to combat what has become a costly clean-up exercise. PA Fights Dirty, the state's new anti-littering effort, aims to change the behavior of those who think roads are their waste cans or ashtrays."That cigarette butt that you flicked to the ground because a smoking station was a few feet away, that mindset has helped amass 186 million littered cigarette butts," said Mike Hanna of the Pennsylvania Department of Community & Economic Development.It's not just...
Lancaster Farming
Pennsylvania Farmers Celebrate 50 Years of No-Tilling
Leroy Bupp and Jeff Frey don’t claim to be the first or best farmers to get into no-tilling, but they have stuck with it for a long time. A full 50 years, as of this growing season. Bupp, of Seven Valleys, and Frey, of Willow Street, were honored July...
Governor Wolf announces one-time bonus for qualifying Pennsylvanians
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Governor Tom Wolf announced Tuesday that older or disabled Pennsylvanians who qualified for a rebate on rent or property taxes paid in 2021 will be receiving even more money than expected. A proposal to give a one-time bonus rebated to claimants of the Property Tax/Rent Rebate...
Pa. Turnpike tolls increasing again. See how much it will cost to go from Lehigh Valley to Philly
The toll for a passenger vehicle to go from the Lehigh Valley interchange to the Mid-County interchange will go from $5.10 to $5.35.50 for E-Z Pass users and from $10.50 to $11.02.50 for non-E-Z Pass users starting in January. Source: Morningcall.
Democrats: Mastriano’s pursuit of extremist voters makes him unfit to serve as governor
Democrats and faith leaders urged Republican voters to reject gubernatorial nominee Doug Mastriano saying his effort to woo extremist voters on the Gab social media platform makes him unfit to lead Pennsylvania. The post Democrats: Mastriano’s pursuit of extremist voters makes him unfit to serve as governor appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
More states see gas prices fall below $4; Pennsylvania not among them
Average gas prices have gone below $4 per gallon in nearly 20 states, but Pennsylvania is not one of them. The state’s gas tax — 57.6 cents per gallon — and tight gasoline inventory for much of the Northeast are to blame, said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.
Five places in Pennsylvania that are considered to be haunted and where to find them
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the OnlyInYourState website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're feeling brave and adventurous, you might want to check out the following supposedly haunted places in the state of Pennsylvania.
Dozens of old, hazardous trees are cut down at one cemetery, thanks to generosity of Lehigh Valley landscapers
Workers from seven Lehigh Valley tree-service companies volunteered to remove dozens of old, potentially hazardous trees from Easton Cemetery.
Some Pennsylvanians to get one-time bonus rebates
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Older Pennsylvanians and Pennsylvanians with disabilities who qualify for a rebate on rent or property taxes paid in 2021 will be receiving more money this year than expected. Governor Tom Wolf announced Tuesday the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program will provide one-time bonus rebates to those who qualify for the program, which recently became effective […]
