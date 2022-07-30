Musikfest’s Steel Stage concerts: A closer look at who’s headlining each day

www.walnutport.com
Five places in Pennsylvania that are considered to be haunted and where to find themJoe MertensPennsylvania State
Here are the Highest Rated Seafood Restaurants in New JerseyTravel MavenJersey City, NJ
Check out the Blues, Brews & Barbecue Festival in Pennsylvania for some summer funKristen WaltersAllentown, PA
100-year-old Pennsylvania music store closing next monthKristen WaltersAllentown, PA
2 BG 16-Year-Olds Complete Civil Air Patrol Ranger SchoolJanet MartinBowling Green, KY
northernvirginiamag.com
The Largest Free Music Festival in the U.S. is Within Driving Distance of NoVA
The annual 10-day event offers more than 500 performances and attracts a million music fans. Coachella. Bonnaroo. Musikfest. One of these things is not like the others. While the first two garner the name recognition, Musikfest is bigger — and in many ways, better. Launched in 1984 in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, the inaugural festival attracted 182,000 people. This year, from August 4 to 14, 2022, Musikfest will welcome a million loyal ‘festers and newbies alike for 10 days and nights of music, food, brews, and fun.
timespub.com
Herman’s Hermits, starring Peter Noone, closes the Bristol Riverside Theatre’s William Penn Bank Summer Music Fest 2022!
Bristol Riverside Theatre’s William Penn Bank Summer Music Fest closes the 2022 summer season with Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone on September 9 and 10. The concert will take place at the Bristol Township Amphitheater located at 2501 Bath Road, Bristol, PA, 19007. Legendary 60s pop band Herman’s...
walnutport.com
A red, white and blue celebration: Puerto Rican Day parade, festival feature flags, singing, dancing and of course empanadas
The annual Puerto Rican Day Parade and Festival in Allentown draws flag-waving, singing, dancing crowd.
thevalleyledger.com
Exhibition Opening at the Sigal Museum – The public is invited to enjoy a new exhibition: Easton Night at the Sigal Museum
Easton, PA – The Northampton County Historical and Genealogical Society is pleased to announce the opening of a new exhibition in the Chrin Gallery at the Sigal Museum. Opening August 11, 2022 is Easton Nights at the Sigal Museum. The exhibition is a collaboration with photographer, Peter Ydeen. Featuring...
wdiy.org
Serving Up Local Italian Cuisine with The Vineyard's Luke and Rachael Prosseda | The Inside Dish
On this edition of The Inside Dish, Heidi Stahl welcomes sibling team Luke and Rachel Prosseda from The Vineyard Restaurant in Bethlehem. Luke, the chef, and Rachel, who runs the front of the house, describe the process of bringing their Italian food to Valley diners, with dishes crafted from local and sustainably sourced ingredients.
phl17.com
Brewery opens where APOLLO 11 astronauts trained
A new space-themed brewery opened in Bucks county, which is literally “out of this world.” The brewery is inside the historic Fuge where the nation’s first astronauts trained! -Tranquility brewery is named after the base on the moon. Stop in for tours Sunday at 1 pm and 3 pm.
Date Set For 14th Annual Beer and Wine Fest in Yardley, PA
Here's something to look forward to. The 14th Annual Yardley Beer and Wine Fest is on for this fall, according to the Yardley Business Association website. Save the date and tell your friends. The popular Bucks County festival is going to be happening on Saturday, October 15th (2022) from 12pm - 4pm. I love having fun outside in the fall.
lehighvalleystyle.com
Introducing Lehigh Valley Style's 2022 Influential Women of the Year
In February, Lehigh Valley Style introduced five Influential Men of the Year. Now, the ladies are getting a well-deserved turn in the spotlight. Meet five women who are making waves in the community in their own ways—advocacy, outreach, healing and hope. The Lehigh Valley is a better place because of them.
Bull riding and barrel racing help kick off 84th Warren County Farmers’ Fair (PHOTOS)
The 84th annual Warren County Farmers’ Fair and 22nd annual Hot Air Balloon Festival kicked off Saturday at the fairgrounds off Route 519 in Harmony Township. The fair’s first nightly headlining event featured Rafter Z Rodeo Bull Riding & Barrel Racing in the main arena.
Puerto Rican Day Parade fills downtownAllentown with plenty of cultural pride
Boricua pride flooded the streets of downtown Allentown on Sunday as the 2022 Puerto Rican Day Parade took off from North Fifth and Hamilton Streets. The annual parade was preceded by a flag-raising at Allentown City Hall, at which Rep. Susan Wild spoke, and followed by a festival at Executive Education Academy Charter School. The day’s events in the Hispanic-majority city were organized by Puertorrican Culture Preservation.
Main Line Media News
Historical Society of Montgomery County finds troves of treasures in ‘Grandma’s Attic’
NORRISTOWN — One friend remembers a fancy walnut vanity with a trio of curved mirrors, matching bench and drawers full of colorful junk jewelry and random glass buttons. “It seemed like something a princess would have” to her five or six-year-old self. In fact, it was the beat-up survivor of an old bedroom set…relegated to a dusty corner of her grandparents’ spare bedroom. Another friend recalls an aunt’s basement dress-up box, stuffed with worn-out cast-offs that fueled hours of pretend play.
walnutport.com
Cause of fire that damaged one of Philadelphia’s best known cheesesteak shops revealed
An electrical malfunction sparked a fast-moving fire that damaged one of Philadelphia’s best-known cheesesteak shops last week, authorities said.
walnutport.com
Crew Member in WALNUTPORT, PA | US Restaurants – Franchise Owned
McDonald’s Careers is hiring a Crew Member in WALNUTPORT, PA. Review all of the job details and apply today!. We are the citizens of Walnutport. We must unite and organize to develop community and stay ahead of the ever changing world that would decide and define the fate of our fine Borough.
walnutport.com
Dozens of old, hazardous trees are cut down at one cemetery, thanks to generosity of Lehigh Valley landscapers
Workers from seven Lehigh Valley tree-service companies volunteered to remove dozens of old, potentially hazardous trees from Easton Cemetery.
Doylestown Native Working on a Series About the Infamous Bucks County Gang
An actor sitting outside of the cave the infamous Doan Gang allegedly used as a hideout. A Bucks County filmmaker is currently working on a series covering the exploits and history of the Doan Gang, a group of British spies who committed crimes throughout Bucks County during the Revolutionary War. Sarah Siock wrote about the upcoming film project for the Bucks County Courier Times.
Donut shop closing after 60 years
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — A business serving customers a smile and some sweets is closing after decades of business in Schuylkill County. Plain and Fancy Donut Shop in Schuykill Haven will shut its doors along with its farmers markets locations. The owners say after 60 years, it's time to...
Lehigh Valley weather: Get ready to flirt with 100 degrees again
This week could see the hottest day of the year so far as the Lehigh Valley again flirts with 100 degrees. Highs will warm toward 90 on Wednesday and shoot even higher on Thursday, when Allentown is expected to reach 98 degrees and Easton 99, according to the National Weather Service forecast as of Tuesday. It will feel even hotter.
$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold at 7-Eleven in Montgomery County
The $1.337 billion Mega Million winning ticket was not sold in the Philly area, but someone local still won big!
EXCLUSIVE: Advanced Fence Systems Customers Say Bucks County Company Took Thousands, Never Finished Work
LEVITTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — The Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office says it is investigating nearly a dozen complaints involving Advanced Fence Systems out of Levittown. Multiple customers say the company took thousands of dollars of deposits but never finished the work. Some of those customers are describing their experiences exclusively to Eyewitness News. Leslie Rothberg wanted to install a picket fence outside her home here in Lower Makefield Township near Yardley to keep her dogs inside her yard and to keep deer out. “This hasn’t really done what I needed it to do,” Rothberg said. A receipt shows Rothberg paid a deposit of more than...
billypenn.com
A tour of dead and dying malls around Philadelphia, monuments to a bygone age
Malls were once as iconic to American culture as baseball and apple pie. With their soaring atriums, cool fountains, and lushly faux-tropical gardens, shopping malls were quasi-public spaces designed to replicate the downtown shopping experience for residents of the fast-growing suburbs of the 20th century. Now, battered by pandemic shutdowns...
